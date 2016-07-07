Startup helps you optimize yourself based on your DNA

Your very best you

I always hear folks in the weight room talk about fellow gym-rats who have the “right DNA.” When I was younger I never quite understood the analogies: Arnold Schwarzenegger had the right DNA. Legendary NFL running back Gale Sayers had the right DNA. Muhammad Ali had it in spades. You get the idea. Now I’m older and I get it. These are athletes who had/have the right stuff. They were gifted. Their talents came naturally. Doesn’t mean they didn’t have to train but somewhere in their genetic makeup they had a spark that the rest of us did not. Somebody else could run all day long or lift all sorts of weights but for some guys and girls it’s all for naught; they just don’t have it.

Enter DNA Lifestyle Coach

That doesn’t mean that the rest of us lesser mortals should give up and stand in the corner with gum on our nose. It just means we should work to maximize the cards we were dealt. I may never know the thrill of bursting through a hole and scampering 100 yards for a touchdown but new-kid-in-town DNA Lifestyle Coach will tailor a winning profile for me based on my genetics that will have reaching for new heights.

According to its website, DNA Lifestyle Coach is a genetic test and results interpretation engine that will help you choose the optimal diet, sports, dental and skin care products, and stress reduction activities.

All recommendations we provide are heavily supported by widely regarded peer-reviewed studies as well as professionals in nutria-genetics, sports genetics, psycho-genetics, and beer-genetics. Ok, that last one I made up just to see if you were paying attention. Anyway, your genetic profile is a highly customized wellness advice, based on your personal genetic peculiarities and lifestyle.

Crack the code

Once your DNA is tested, Lifestyle Coach processes your results through a patented AI engine to offer easy-to-follow instructions that allow users to optimize their body and mind’s performance. Easy-to-follow lifestyle recommendations help individuals make the best dietary, fitness, stress management, and dental choices.

And that’s not all, Lifestyle Coach’s Fitness panel determines the sporting activities that are the best fit for you, taking into account if you are prone to injury, your aerobic vs. anaerobic abilities, best fitness regimen and amount of exercise needed to lose weight, get fit and achieve better results.

But what if…

OK, so now you get how it works. Indulge me for a minute. Check this out: I recently read in Runner’s World (this month actually) about athletes tapping into new startups like Lifestyle Coach (on Kickstarter or similar) to analyze their DNA and learn how to improve their athletic and physical performance.

But why can’t this particular app tell you how to optimize your sleep schedule, what to eat for your brain power or how to improve your work productivity? Heck, it doesn’t HAVE to be just health related. I’m sure our DNA can shed some light on how to maximize our work life and mindset. Maybe it can tell us how to become better managers and leaders.

Everything is becoming Smart: our homes, our cars and even our coffee pots. But the original smart app is the one coursing through our veins. If we can tap into and harness that power I’d say we all need to watch out.

DNA Lifestyle Coach. Because everyone is unique. Ol’ Gar’ says check it out.

#DNALifestyleCoach