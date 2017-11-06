Tech News
Storyline helps you customize your Alexa, no code needed
(TECH NEWS) Storyline makes it easy for non-tech people to create, test, and publish complex voice applications in minutes, using templates and visual mind-map interface.
You’re alone in your house with Alexa, your trusted companion for answers to easy questions. You have been asking her if you’ll need a sweater today, telling her to shut up (mean!) when you need a quiet moment, and instructing her to set up a 20 minute timer for the tasty DiGiorno pizza you just threw in the oven.
She’s faithful. She’s powerful. But sometimes, you just wish she was a bit more like you.
I’m not talking about your friend Alexa, I’m talking about your Amazon Echo of course! Amazon’s newest system designed to listen in on your deepest darkest secrets. Okay, okay, I can’t prove that.
With 25 million Echos purchased in the United States and an anticipated 130 million users globally by the year 2020, this version of AI will be here for a long time, but it might as well suit your needs now.
If you find yourself looking for more options and a bit more of an organic response from Alexa, there’s a new place to create your own questions and responses to integrate with your Echo device without having to be a code wizard like the engineers over at Amazon.
Alright, so the response won’t exactly be organic, because, well, you have to type it out, but hey! it will at least be something more fun than a simple “Yes” or “No” (think, Awesome! or Sounds lit!).
A new, free (!!), web app called Storyline allows you to create, test, and publish a new Alexa skill in just minutes using their online visual interface. No code, no backend, no servers. Just sign up, type in your questions and your desired responses and boom–Alexa will respond just how you’d like.
While this would work for some easy party tricks, it could come in handy if you’re looking to either create a specific skill that you want to use frequently or just add some less robotic answers from Alexa.
The Amazon Echo already has an extensive list of skills built in, but most of them are Amazon-product related and it would definitely be beneficial to add some skills specific to your needs as you wait for Amazon to get around to adding full conversational ability to Alexa’s lexicon.
Storyline is great because you can test things and use them just for yourself, you can share them with friends, or you can even publish them for some profit! The founder of Storyline wrote a blog post with screenshots and simple instructions to get you going.
With this new approach, Storyline has taken a step towards allowing those millions of users to have the power of customization normally reserved for those privy to the one’s and two’s of coding. Whether you prefer your home’s AI to be more robust or not, this service shows how fast technology is moving and how fun it can be.
Daily is the teleconference tool making communication easier
(TECH NEWS) Pluot saw a need for a consistent teleconference tool that didn’t cost an arm and a leg. Thus, Daily was formed.
How many times do you remember trying to find a consistent videoconferencing service for your office? The struggle is real to find something that works for those oft problem-riddled meetings, especially in the realm of small businesses or nonprofits.
Frequently, the services that are the most helpful come with a substantial price tag. Free services can often come with killer administrative headaches with trying to make sure that everything works before going into the big meeting.
But the team at Pluot want to make video conferencing to be dead simple. Meet the new best friend of teleconferencing everywhere: Daily.
Daily is software that runs without downloading drivers that slow your computer down, or the archaic corded office telephone. Individuals, teams, or businesses who sign up for this free service receive their own custom personal url for hosting conference calls.
Those signing up create an account, pick their url, and essentially get to jump right into video conferencing. Some features of the service include international calls, dial in, large team support, and up to 50 people hosted in one call. The price? Completely free.
“Our goal all the way along has been to build the communications tools that we want to use,” a representative of Pluot said in a statement on Product Hunt. “We think video calls should feel like a natural part of your life and your workflows […] without downloading any software.”
For those just using Daily’s software, the service is completely free. But, if you wanted to expand into their hardware, that will have some start up costs.
Pluot TV, the hardware component, comes with the Daily software and has an initial start up cost of $50 to $150 as well as a monthly service fee.
The team at Pluot are rolling out features and upgrades to Daily regularly since the service’s launch. One feature is the ability to use any browser to run the software. Currently, Daily is only functional with Chrome, but the developers intend to add functionality to other browsers soon.
The only question is now: what are you going to name that custom URL of yours? Better snag it before someone else does.
Silicon Valleys’ industry monopoly is over
(TECH NEWS) For years Silicon Valley has been home to the leading tech companies but one leader believes the Valley is about to lose their monopoly.
Peter Thiel, a leader in entrepreneurism and investment who made his career in Silicon Valley, has now said that he believes the Valley will no longer be monopolizing the tech industry moving forward.
The billionaire Thiel, who launched PayPal, was an early investor in AirBnB and Facebook, and launched software company Palantir Technologies, spoke at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last week and shared some of his opinions on the future of the tech world, specifically its future outside the small pocket of California we know as Silicon Valley.
“I have been investing in the technology space — entrepreneur and investor over the past 20 years in Silicon Valley — and within the area of IT, it has for the last 10, 15 years in the US and the world been extremely centered on Silicon Valley,” he said at the event.
“I think there are a lot of reasons for that, but the question is, ‘Where is the growth going to happen the next 10 years?’ And what I would tend to think is that it will be more diversified from just Silicon Valley.”
Thus far, Silicon Valley has dominated the industry due to a large concentration of driven entrepreneurs and the abundance of mentors. Even now, California sees a hugely disproportionate percentage of venture capital deals made, despite rising competition throughout the world.
Per the most recent data coming out of the 2017’s third quarter, provided by the National Venture Capital Association and Pitchbook, show a huge gap between California-based companies and their competition. New York, who had the second highest number of deals made in Q3, with 188, only reached 32 percent of the number of deals closed in California in that same time, who had 580.
Here, it is easy to limit our view to companies based in the United States. Thiel, however, believes that the next wave of technology will be the product of a more global perspective.
“There was something very paradoxical about it all being in Silicon Valley, because after all these Internet companies are global in scope,” Thiel says. “They can be built anywhere. You just need some talented people, some capital, the right governance structures and so it was always this very odd question, why all the companies of this new global technology were built in one specific place.”
He went on to say that he believes China will be a big player in tech because of some up-and-coming companies that are moving into that space and doing creative work. Not only will things grow in China, but Thiel comments, “I don’t think there is a single other place, it is not a specific city or specific country, but I think in general there is much opportunity outside of Silicon Valley.”
Thiel’s opinions certainly strike a chord; it is strange that the tech world has been so focused on one small space in California considering the global scale on which the internet and tech operates. While there is surely competition in Silicon Valley, a broadening of horizons in the tech world will only lead to higher quality and more efficient product being released to the market.
Disruption vs destruction and AI’s use of both
(TECH NEWS) Contrary to popular belief, Google Cloud’s chief scientist believes that the addition of AI and robots in the workplace won’t have the effect everyone believes.
Is AI really the job destroyer it has been pegged to be? Perhaps, but maybe that doesn’t have to be a bad thing.
At Startup Grind Global Conference, Google Cloud’s chief AI scientist, Dr. Fei-Fei Li, discussed artificial intelligence as part of a keynote chat. Naturally the discussion of AI as a job destroyer came up, and she shared some of her thoughts based on her experience with the AI world.
In doing so, she makes a strong counterargument to the notion that artificial intelligence will permanently cripple the job market due to decreased demand for human labor.
She starts by pointing out that automation technology can create new jobs in certain cases. For example, she notes that after ATMs were implemented at banks, the number of teller jobs increased.
The reason for this, according to Dr. Li, is that “humans have a tendency to create more, different jobs, to make the service better, to make the product better, to reach deeper into the needs of consumers.”
To use bank tellers as an example she points out their focus on “higher-level” tasks; instead of processing checks, they can turn their attention to creative problem solving and challenges that require empathy and social awareness to overcome.
To follow up on that, Dr. Li uses this rational to challenge the notion that the job market is a zero-sum game. Instead, she says AI will grow the size of the proverbial pie, and that the challenge is to understand where it grows to point people in the direction of their slice.
Still, she does acknowledge that for this to happen, democratization of AI technology is essential. She opens her remarks by noting that her goal in working with Google Cloud was to contribute to that democracy of AI. The cloud, “is one of the biggest computer systems mankind has ever built,” to the point where more and more people can access it.
By creating this level of commonplace access, and by encouraging people to utilize these opportunities, the world can make a significant difference in how to assimilate AI without alienating people from the workforce.
Based on these remarks, Dr. Li touches on a common thread that will determine how AI will impact human society and jobs, and that thread is empathy. Through democratization, education and a focus on valuing the human elements of work, AI’s disruption doesn’t have to be destructive.
