Trump had to break up with his Android – will his new phone come with Twitter?

A transition for everyone

It is standard for new Presidents to trade in their personal phones for secure, encrypted devices and receive a new phone number. Obama did it. He gave up his beloved Blackberry for a featureless phone.

That meant no photos, music or even texting at the recommendation of his security team. This is a feat for anyone used to the endless options of smartphones, especially new Presidents who take to social media to express their opinions every five minutes.

Access to the people

President Trump’s former Samsung Galaxy was also his Twitter machine. With nearly 21 million followers, Trump’s tweets are constantly making waves in the news. Some tweets sent after the election even have a direct effect on the stock market.

However, Trump's Twitter account has no special security protection, something that is vital for a new President.

Though it is unknown whether his newly issued device came with his favorite social media platform, Trump assured the public before entering office that he would keep tweeting.

Locking down

For now, the new President’s team is satisfied with the changes. The new phone was approved by the Secret Service who considers the phone trade to a jumping off point to hopefully put more security measures into place.

Trump’s previous phone number was widely known to the press and reporters but now, his device is locked down. The status of Trump’s twitter activity on the new phone is up in the air but perhaps he’ll find a way to ensure he has a protected version to share his thoughts.

Regardless of this necessary change to improve security, one thing still remains true: President Trump will not give up on Twitter.

