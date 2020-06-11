Tech News
Twitter to relaunch verification system with stricter rules
(TECH NEWS) After some serious issues with false information, Twitter is bringing back their verification system, but will they learn from past mistakes?
It stands to reason that Twitter’s headquarters is quite busy these days given the ongoing battle between the tech giant and the President of the United States. For years, Twitter has been grappling with how best to foster a platform for open discussion while protecting users from disinformation and violence.
One of the ways that Twitter imagined it would protect users from disinformation on their platform used to be its verification system. Verified users received (and many still hold) a blue checkmark next to their name on the platform. Verified users on Twitter used to be a big deal, with many semi-celebrities occasionally tweeting self-deprecating remarks about their lack of a checkmark. The idea was, if an author, actor, or politician said something online users could trust that they had been authenticated. These checkmarks were never meant to be an endorsement by Twitter. Unfortunately for Twitter, an endorsement is exactly how many people read the little blue checkmarks.
This put Twitter in an uncomfortable position when a known white supremacist organizer was verified on the platform in 2017. In response to the ensuing backlash, the Twitter Support account stated, “Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it.” The verification program has been paused ever since.
Three years later, in the face of another election year, and a boon of complex political and moral questions, Twitter is rumored to be bringing back its verification system. Reverse engineer, Jane Manchun Wong, was the first to notice and call attention to the “request verification” button hidden on Twitter’s backend. While Twitter did not deny the existence of this feature, they also have not offered any additional information on its return.
In recent months, Twitter has employed the verification system in a limited capacity. In order to help provide users with credible sources of information about COVID-19, Twitter verified the accounts of hundreds of global public health authorities.
Twitter’s actions around the use of the verifications system in the wake of the global pandemic point to a renewed vigor by the platform to help users figure out who are sources of credible information, and who is shouting unchecked, and therefore potentially dangerous, information from the digital rooftops.
This new keyboard makes copying and pasting as easy as snapping a pic
(TECH NEWS) If you are tired of switching between apps to input information, Anyline is a new app with a scanning keyboard that brings CTRL + C to real life.
As time goes on, the value of efficiency and convenience becomes more and more important. We’ve seen this in many examples from talk-to-text, to ordering food directly to your door without ever even speaking to another human.
Now coming into the convenience game is a keyboard that allows you to scan instead of type. Anyline is the new keyboard that instantly collects data with the snap of a camera.
Scan ID information, serial numbers, vouchers, IBANs, and barcodes in an instant with your smartphone, as it is compatible with Android and iOS. The app also allows you to scan things such as gift card barcodes, phone numbers you see on street advertisements, and more so, in a sense, it brings CTRL + C to real life.
With your smartphone, you can instantly collect data with the scan function on your keyboard. The platform is compatible with messenger, email, and browser apps. You scan the data and instantly paste it where you want it, saving the time of manual data entry.
This would be useful for scanning things to your notes section that you may refer to often, like your health insurance ID number, your WiFi router information, credit card info and what not.
With anything else like this, the concern of privacy is always there – so make sure you’re doing what you can to protect your information (using a passcode and/or Face ID, not using shared/public networks, etc.) While you should know it by heart, I would recommend not ever scanning your social security number.
However, something like this does save a lot of time as it doesn’t involve mistyping – it picks up a barcode accurately. Also, you won’t need someone reading something back to you so you can accurately type it down into your phone.
This could be a simple way to save time and become a more efficient person in general, and it makes it easier to share information with others. This is also super helpful for people who have trouble reading the teeny tiny type that barcodes are often displayed in.
Comment your thoughts below, and share any tips you use to help further your efficiency!
The future of quantum computing is “Azure” bright and you can try it
(TECH NEWS) Building a better computer is an ongoing process, but it seems Microsoft has made a leap forward with Azure, their quantum computing breakthrough.
As of May 19th of this year Microsoft announced that Azure Quantum is now in limited preview. A quantum computing platform for developers waiting to take the plunge into a new world of computing.
Quantum computing is leaps and bounds above conventional computing practices. Current computers are limited in their capabilities for processing by their design. Using strings of 1s & 0s to create the environments for mathematical analysis. Quantum computing uses principles from quantum mechanics to encode information in qubits that can process highly complex calculations at a much faster rate. These abilities, primarily superpositioning and entanglement, allow quantum computers to exponentially outpace current forms of computer problem solving.
One of the major upgrades in power would be the improvement to factoring. I’m sure I’m getting a few looks as to why this would be important but just stick with me. The world we’ve built our economies safety on actually stems from the factoring capabilities of computers. Whenever you go to make an online purchase, the encryption methods that are used stem from factoring two very large numbers together. The algorithms that are used to encode your security data, same thing.
So, the larger a factor that a computer can handle the better the security capabilities that it can have. The faster it can do that, the happier we all are. Now there are numerous other benefits to quantum computing that we could discuss but that’s something for the experts.
First announced at Microsoft Ignite 2019, Azure Quantum has compiled tools that give the customer the freedom to create workflows for scalable quantum computing, bringing together hardware’s from IonQ, Honeywell, QCI, and Microsoft services into this new age computing. These services have been opened up for a select number of partners and customers. Most likely to be used as a rough testing group for issues.
Microsoft decided to use an open-sourced format for its Quantum Development Kit at Ignite, compilers and simulators. Which is just one of the different approaches they are taking from their competitors, IBM & Rigetti. They are also partnering with quantum hardware companies to better facilitate what they need to make viable machinery. This set up allows them to rely on a different kind of qubit at the core of their machine. And while this is a novel approach to a new and fascinating problem, we’ll see how it pays off.
While this computing power is a bit ahead of its time the anticipation of future performance capabilities is exciting. Over the next few years, I would expect this new software to mature and grow in ways we may not be able to predict yet. This is definitely the ground floor of a new and exciting step into the future.
Local judge rules law enforcement needs a warrant to look at your phones lock screen
(TECH NEWS) Phone privacy has had muddy waters with law enforcement, but now one ruling sets more strict conditions for even the FBI to look at a persons phone.
During an arrest, police officers can search suspects without a warrant; either as part of a lawful arrest, or when they are inventorying personal effects. They can even force a suspect to unlock a phone using touch ID (though not a passcode).
However, according to a recent ruling by US District Court Judge John Coughenour, law enforcement requires a warrant to even look at the lock screen of a suspect after that point. The ruling came in response to a motion filed by an attorney representing a robbery and assault suspect named Joseph “Streezy” Sam who was arrested in May, 2019.
At the time of his arrest, Mr. Sam’s Motorola smartphone was turned on, and looked at by the arresting officer. Seven months later, the FBI turned on Mr. Sam’s phone, looked at the lock screen, took a picture of it, which reportedly displayed the name “STREEZY”, and entered it into evidence. The attorney representing Mr. Sam asked that the evidence be suppressed because it was obtained in a manner that violated his client’s Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful search.
Judge Coughenour ruled that while both times law enforcement looked at the lock screen it was considered a search, but the one conducted during the time of the arrest was lawful, and the one conducted by the FBI later was not. According to Judge Coughenour’s ruling:
“The FBI physically intruded on Mr. Sam’s personal effect when the FBI powered on his phone to take a picture of the phone’s lock screen. See United States v. Jones, 565 U.S. 400, 410 (2012) (plurality opinion) (holding Government searched a car by attaching a GPS device to the car); Bond v. United States, 529 U.S. 334, 337 (2000) (concluding Border Patrol agent searched a bag by squeezing it); Arizona v. Hicks, 480 U.S. 321, 324–25 (1987) (holding officer searched stereo equipment by moving it so that the officer could view concealed serial numbers).
The FBI therefore “searched” the phone within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment. See Jardines, 569 U.S. at 5. And because the FBI conducted the search without a warrant, the search was unconstitutional. See Vernonia Sch. Dist., 515 U.S. at 653.”
Though the government argued that the lock screen is public to anyone when it is powered on, the Judge dismissed that line of thinking with: ‘When the Government gains evidence by physically intruding on a constitutionally protected area – as the FBI did here – it is ‘unnecessary to consider’ whether the government also violated the defendant’s reasonable expectation of privacy.’ The photo of the lock screen obtained by the FBI has been suppressed in this case.
