AG Live: Elon Musk, Bob Iger, and AI art ethics

This week was filled with drama at Twitter again, but we also talk about SpaceX, the ethics of AI art, and Disney’s hiring freeze.

AG Live: Twitter files, AI art ethics, SpaceX labor lawsuits, Disney's hiring freeze

Join us for every AG Live broadcast – Tuesday mornings over coffee at 9:30am cst, and again each Friday evening over a drink at 7:00pm cst.

We chat informally about current events, and invite you to watch today’s broadcast below, and you can find all show replays here.

Sign up here to get reminder alerts just before each episode airs!

Topics covered in the replay below:
– The Twitter Files info dump
– Twitter reversing course on COVID misinformation policy
– Advertisers leaving and returning to Twitter – why!?
– TwitterCoin could be a new crypto soon
– Former Twitter staff suing over severance allegations
– Twitter adds bedrooms to corporate offices, wth
– Bank of America CEO missed details when forecasting
– SpaceX being sued over labor allegations
– Disney freezes hiring, but we think it’s temporary

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

