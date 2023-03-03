Connect with us

AG Live: Musk’s cyborg plans, Hard Mt. Dew, AI is old news – OI is here

This week on AG Live, we get nerdy talking about massive advances in AI, Elon Musk’s plans to put chips in your brain, and what is OI (organoid intelligence)!? Time to get spicy!

Published

AG Live: Musk's cyborg plans, AI helping governments, Hard Mt. Dew is real, AI is old news - OI is here (organoid intelligence)

The following replay covers the topics of:
– There’s hope for unity in American politics – we have proof
– Elon Musk’s dashed plans to put chips in your brain
– A government abroad is using AI to make “better” decisions
– AI is old news – OI is here (organoid intelligence). Thanks, I hate it.
– Hard Mt. Dew’s ad campaign is truly disturbing

Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

