2020 changed everything, maybe your B2B marketing should change too
(BUSINESS MARKETING) 2020 has changed a lot of the old processes on how businesses operate, so you might need to update a few things including your B2B marketing.
2020 has been a year unlike any other in recent memory, so it seems fitting that some of the marketing strategies upon which we’ve come to rely will be unique as well. Here are a few trends to keep an eye on when marketing in the B2B–business-to-business–environment this year.
Business 2 Community does a solid job of outlining the challenges of B2B marketing, chief among which are issues of relevance of content, and the distinct difference between marketing to customers and marketing to professional counterparts. That first one is particularly sensitive to the current marketing climate; with the number of people at home right now, there’s an abundance of content that requires some extra time to sift through for relevant results.
This is a phenomenon that, despite employer awareness, doesn’t seem to be going away–thus culminating in the first major B2B marketing trend, which is using content that stands out in such a way as to “[grab the] target audience’s full and undivided attention.” While capitalizing on user interest isn’t new to 2020, the art of monopolizing an audience’s attention throughout your pitch will require a higher degree of creativity and finesse.
To wit, creating specifically targeted content in lieu of sweeping allure should be your primary B2B goal in 2020. Business 2 Community highlights the importance of staying true to what consumers want–not what your business thinks will garner attention–in that “up to” 90 percent of “successful” B2B initiatives involve heavily targeted content creation rather than taking existing content and attempting to market it.
Another area on which to focus involves the visual presentation of your products, especially from a site standpoint. Websites have become ludicrously easy to churn out, which has only added to the market saturation of irrelevant products; by investing in your website and online presence to make it truly unique, your B2B efforts will stand out as such–and that’s good for your bottom line.
Finally, communication–something we’ve discussed consistently throughout the years–remains pivotal to consumer perception of your brand. Using every resource at your disposal, from chatbots to website forms, to maintain the business-to-business conversation is a sure way to make companies feel welcome, reassured, and ready to invest.
Some other areas in which to maintain focus include video and visual curation, emotional and “experiential” tie-ins between customers and content, and the continued use of email to connect with and deliver products to consumers. These processes aren’t new to marketing by any means, but taking 2020 to hone them means you’ll have a stronger infrastructure going forward.
Keep in mind that, while following these trends won’t guarantee a successful year, sticking to traditional B2B marketing trends will absolutely guarantee an underwhelming one.
LinkedIn: New retargeting options expand your marketing efforts
(MARKETING) LinkedIn announces new features for targeted advertising across more sites.
LinkedIn has announced new features for site advertisers as they continue to calibrate their products in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the virtual engagement tools recently released (polls and video chat), the offerings for advertisers include brand safety integrations for the LinkedIn Audience Network and retargeting capabilities tied to video ads and lead generation forms.
According to the Senior Director of Product for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, Abhishek Shrivastava, “these things matter in terms of driving your [marketing] investment further.”
The retargeting feature allows advertisers to create targeted ads specifically to users who watched 25, 50, 75 or 100% of their video ads. It also targets users who open or submit a lead generation form.
Since site advertisers are primarily marketing on a business-to-business scale, it usually takes longer to convert prospects into sales. According to Shrivastava this allows for a tailored “journey to carry your target audiences through.”
LinkedIn Audience Network is a way for advertisers to buy inventory on a network of mobile sites and apps beyond LinkedIn itself, but still using their demographic data to broadcast Sponsored Content. It was launched in 2017 and the company claims it scales your message with up to 25% more reach.
LinkedIn now reports that they have expanded their network and includes Flipboard, Microsoft News and MSN.com (LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft) and says it could add 9x more monthly touchpoints with some of their members. This feature also allows export and download of a CSV file from Campaign Manager that provides all of the campaign details and metrics for LinkedIn Audience Network performance.
It has been reported that testing of these features has been underway for a few advertisers, including TOPdesk, which says it has increased conversions by 20% while lowering the cost per conversion by 24%.
LinkedIn says that it is integrating with Integral Ad Science as “an additional layer of brand protection and contextual brand safety for all ads,” to safeguard the quality of those impressions. Pixalate will “score and filter all publishers based on invalid traffic.”
The secret to crafting consistently high-converting emails?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Email may seem too old to be effective but surprisingly it’s not, so how can you get the most out of your email marketing? Try these tips.
Email marketing might seem archaic in comparison to modern mediums like social media, blogging, and podcasting; however, it actually remains one of the highest converting options marketers and small businesses have at their disposal.
But Why Email?
Hopefully you believe in email as an effective marketing channel, but in case you have doubts, let’s hit the reset button. Here’s why email marketing is worth investing in:
- Email is one of the few marketing channels that you have total control over. Unlike a social media audience, which can disappear if the platform decides you violate their terms, you own your email list.
- Email is considered very personal. When someone gives you access to their inbox, they’re telling you that you can send them messages.
- From a pure analytics perspective, email gives you the ability to track behaviors, study what works, and get familiar with the techniques that don’t.
- The ROI of email marketing is incredibly high. It can deliver as much as $44 in value for every $1 spent.
5 Tips for High-Converting Emails
If you’ve been using email, but haven’t gotten the results you’d like to, it’s probably because you’re using it ineffectively.
Here are a few very practical tips for high-converting emails that generate results:
- Write Better Subject Lines
Think about email marketing from the side of the recipient. (Considering that you probably receive hundreds of emails per week, this isn’t hard to do.) What’s going to make you engage with an email? It’s the subject line, right?
If you’re going to focus a large portion of your time and energy on one element of email marketing, subject lines should be it.
The best subject lines are the ones that convey a sense of urgency or curiosity, present an offer, personalize to the recipient, are relevant and timely, feature name recognition, or reference cool stories.
- Nail the Intro
Never take for granted the fact that someone will open your email, and read to the second paragraph. Some will – but most will scan the first couple of lines, and then make a decision on how to proceed.
It’s critically important that you get the intro right. You have maybe five seconds to hook people in, and get them excited. This is not a time to slowly build up. Give your best stuff away first!
- Use Video
Email might be personal, but individual emails aren’t necessarily viewed as special. That’s because people get so many of them on a daily basis.
According to Blue Water Marketing, “The average person receives more than 84 emails each day! So how do you separate your emails from everyone else? Embed videos in your emails can increase your conversion rates by over 21 percent!”
This speaks to a larger trend of making emails visually stimulating. The more you use compelling visuals, the more engaging and memorable the content will be.
- Keep Eyes Moving
The goal is to keep people engaging with your email content throughout. While it’ll inevitably happen with a certain percentage of recipients, you want to prevent people from dropping off as they read.
One of the best ways to keep sustained engagement is to keep eyes effortlessly moving down the page with short and succinct copy.
One-liners, small paragraphs, and lots of spacing signal a degree of approachability and simplicity. Use this style as much as you can.
- Don’t Ask Too Much
It can be difficult to convey everything you want to say in a single email, but it’s important that you stay as focused as possible – particularly when it comes to CTAs and requests.
Always stick to one CTA per email. Never ask multiple questions or present different offers. (It’ll just overwhelm and confuse.) You can present the same CTA in multiple places – like at the beginning, middle, and end of the email – but it needs to be the same call. That’s how you keep people focused and on-task.
Give Your Email Marketing Strategy a Makeover
Most businesses have some sort of email lists. Few businesses leverage these lists as well as they should. Hopefully this article has provided you with some practical and actionable tips that can be used to boost engagement and produce more conversions. Give them a try and see what sticks.
Restaurant chains are using COVID to masquerade as indie food pop ups
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Applebee’s and Chuck E. Cheese appear on delivery apps under aliases. Is this a shifty marketing scheme or a legitimate practice?
Restaurants have pivoted hard to stay alive during dine-in shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some are selling grocery items like eggs, flour, and yeast (check out the pantry section at the Brewtorium!) while others have created meal kits so families can cook up their restaurant favorites at home.
Meanwhile, a few large chains have been busted for re-branding their kitchens to sell more meals. A reddit user in Philadelphia reported that they ordered pizza from Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings thinking it was a local business they had yet to try, only to learn it shared a kitchen with Chuck E. Cheese. As it turns out, Pasqually is a member of Munch’s Make Believe Band, the terrifying mascot band led by murine bad body Chuck E. Cheese. Pasqually is the confusingly human drummer (and Italian pizza chef?), joined by lead canine guitarist Jasper T. Jowls, sweetheart chicken Helen Henny on the tambourine and vocals, and the dinosaur? Closet monster? D-list muppet? Mr. Munch on the keys.
Though this inter-species band should be disturbing enough for us all to rethink our childhood memories of Chuck E. Cheese (let’s be honest, Disney World should be the only place allowed to have adults parading around in giant mouse costumes) what’s more upsetting is the competition it creates with locally owned restaurants. In West Philadelphia, there is another restaurant called Pasqually’s Pizza.
Chuck E. Cheese is not the only restaurant re-branding to save their hides. Applebee’s has launched a “brand extension” called Neighborhood Wings. Customers can order larger quantities of wings (up to 60!) from Neighborhood Wings, but not Applebee’s. You know, for all of the large parties people have been hosting lately (thanks COVID-19).
This restaurant run-around is further evidence of the noise created by third party delivery apps. GrubHub, Postmates, and others have been criticized for taking huge commissions from already low-margin restaurants, and providing little added value to profitability and industry worker wages. Using these platforms as a means to build shell restaurants for large national chains is just another example of third party apps doing a disservice to both its clients and customers.
Of course, Applebee’s and Chuck E. Cheese are franchises. If one wanted to go out on a limb for these brands, it could be argued that they are indeed ‘local’ businesses if their owners are local franchisees. The third party apps are simply another platform for businesses to gain a competitive edge against one another within a specific customer segment. Furthermore, consumers should hold themselves accountable for their patronage choices and doing their due diligence when investigating new pizza and wings options.
Nonetheless, it behooves all of us in this pandemic to get to know our neighbors, and build relationships with the small businesses that are the lifeblood of a community. Restaurants exist thanks to local customers. Try placing your order directly on their website, or give them a call. I am a restaurant worker, and I truly am happy to take your order.
