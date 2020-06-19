2020 changed everything, maybe your B2B marketing should change too

2020 has been a year unlike any other in recent memory, so it seems fitting that some of the marketing strategies upon which we’ve come to rely will be unique as well. Here are a few trends to keep an eye on when marketing in the B2B–business-to-business–environment this year.

Business 2 Community does a solid job of outlining the challenges of B2B marketing, chief among which are issues of relevance of content, and the distinct difference between marketing to customers and marketing to professional counterparts. That first one is particularly sensitive to the current marketing climate; with the number of people at home right now, there’s an abundance of content that requires some extra time to sift through for relevant results.

This is a phenomenon that, despite employer awareness, doesn’t seem to be going away–thus culminating in the first major B2B marketing trend, which is using content that stands out in such a way as to “[grab the] target audience’s full and undivided attention.” While capitalizing on user interest isn’t new to 2020, the art of monopolizing an audience’s attention throughout your pitch will require a higher degree of creativity and finesse.

To wit, creating specifically targeted content in lieu of sweeping allure should be your primary B2B goal in 2020. Business 2 Community highlights the importance of staying true to what consumers want–not what your business thinks will garner attention–in that “up to” 90 percent of “successful” B2B initiatives involve heavily targeted content creation rather than taking existing content and attempting to market it.

Another area on which to focus involves the visual presentation of your products, especially from a site standpoint. Websites have become ludicrously easy to churn out, which has only added to the market saturation of irrelevant products; by investing in your website and online presence to make it truly unique, your B2B efforts will stand out as such–and that’s good for your bottom line.

Finally, communication–something we’ve discussed consistently throughout the years–remains pivotal to consumer perception of your brand. Using every resource at your disposal, from chatbots to website forms, to maintain the business-to-business conversation is a sure way to make companies feel welcome, reassured, and ready to invest.

Some other areas in which to maintain focus include video and visual curation, emotional and “experiential” tie-ins between customers and content, and the continued use of email to connect with and deliver products to consumers. These processes aren’t new to marketing by any means, but taking 2020 to hone them means you’ll have a stronger infrastructure going forward.

Keep in mind that, while following these trends won’t guarantee a successful year, sticking to traditional B2B marketing trends will absolutely guarantee an underwhelming one.