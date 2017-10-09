Business Marketing
Frame.io is the video tool that all marketers need to know about
(MARKETING NEWS) If you rely on video content Frame.io is a video tool that allows you to privately upload, review, and share video with your entire team.
If you’ve ever worked on creating content for a company, then you know the editing process can be somewhat…involved. Through revisions in content and the final design, many employees have to give feedback before something like a blog post finds its way into the world.
That all works fine in an era where Microsoft Word comments and Google Docs exist. However, video doesn’t have that same luxury. There is a large disconnect caused by the fact that you can’t leave comments and annotations in the same platform where the content resides.
Enter Frame.io, a company launched in 2015 to enable better collaboration amongst stakeholders of video products. Using real-time markup, any stakeholder can leave feedback, and all this feedback can be accessed through a single web link. Think of it like the way SoundCloud users can leave comments and specific points in the song player, syncing up with specific time points in the song.
These annotations can support full-on threaded comments that can be seen and used by others in real-time. When footage is corrected, the user can simply re-upload for further feedback. Frame.io helps you handle all of the versions you go through so that nothing gets mixed up from one draft to the next.
To improve upon that flexible collaboration model, Frame.io also has a mobile app that allows users to leave feedback from anywhere they go (fun fact, that app won an Apple Design Award last year, so you know it works really well).
In a world where video is becoming more popular as a go-to content medium, it’s important for the organizations that demand it and produce it to reduce lead times on getting videos to their audience. Frame.io does that in spades, and does it all without having to stack on top of other services.
The tool has quite the audience — just about 370,000 users who have signed up to be exact. Those 370k users upload 700,000 videos every month.
It’s also worth mentioning that Frame.io closed $20 million in Series B funding from four different firms; that puts their total funding amount at $32 million.
The tool itself is also growing its product base. The original tool is a self-serve service designed for freelance video producers, but the company recently released a “fully enterprise product” for larger production teams. Clients at this level include Turner Broadcasting, Spotify and Funny or Die, among others.
The advertising hot list is changing as Facebook inches to the not list
(MARKETING NEWS) Advertisers were once enamored with Facebook, but recently, they have started shifting gears to platforms a bit more consumer-centric.
Facebook, the once dominating force behind all things social media, is slowly disappearing as advertisers shift their focus to more consumer-centric platforms.
Social media marketing is still a relatively new area to conquer, which leaves plenty of room for experimentation. Many companies are altering their advertising campaigns as they continue to learn which platforms are the most beneficial. What is good for one company however, may not be good for Facebook. Companies are looking beyond Facebook to sources like Google, Apple News, Snapchat and Instagram which can offer more financial gain and a better user experience.
The old method of tackling social media marketing was based around platforms. Marketers spent more time trying to post their content on as many platforms as possible instead of focusing on the content itself. Now with some experience under their belt, companies have the chance to be more selective with the platforms they publish on. This has driven some companies away from Facebook as they discover that other platforms, like Instagram, specialize in specific audiences and are more flexible when it comes to presenting content.
Some of the companies who already started looking the other direction include CNN and the Huffington Post. Both news sites feel that other platforms, like Apple News, suit their content better. Facebook videos primarily focus on lifestyle news, rather than topical news. While Huffington Post is still a major publisher on Facebook, they have begun trying other platforms that focus more on audiences and consumer habits. It seems that posts on Facebook will generally reach the same audience time and time again, whether you boost posts or not. On the other hand, Apple News is automatically installed within Apple devices, so they potentially have even more reach.
Facebook may constantly be updating their platform, but they have yet to find the perfect formula for advertisers. The time has come where advertisers are looking beyond Facebook as the answer to their marketing needs. Like users, these companies are spending less time on this platform themselves. The goal is to focus on quality content and return of investment, rather than stretch themselves too thin.
Mother! is an odd study on if all press is still good press
(MARKETING NEWS) New movie Mother! has decided to use its negative reviews for positive press, but does that still work?
Use the negative
After a third weekend in wide release, Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” has had no shortage of poor reviews and angry viewers. CinemaScore gave the film a rare F. One facet of the film’s second week campaign is the printing of a new poster for “mother!” that has positive, negative, and mixed reviews printed on it.
The most positive reviews are written smaller than the “controversial” reviews. The marketing team at Paramount, the studio and distributor producing the film, decided to use the film’s divisive nature to full advantage in order to boost ticket sales.
No spoilers
The premise of “Mother!” scarcely encompasses its plot nor why some viewers dislike the film. “Mother!” stars Jennifer Lawrence, the titular Mother, and Javier Bardem as a married couple in a beautifully restored, but extremely remote home.
After unnerving strangers–played by Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeffier–arrive at their home some…weird stuff happens to Lawrence and Bardem. No spoilers here, just be prepared to hold on your arm rests by the time the film gets into its third act. Needless to say, lots of people actively dislike this movie.
Is that still a thing?
The biggest question of all here is if the old adage “all press is good press” still applies, especially when coming down to the bottom line. “Mother!” was made for a production budget of 30 million dollars, which is not blockbuster range, but certainly more than the 4 million dollar budget of 2016’s Best Picture Winner, “Moonlight.”
The production cost of “mother!” is ultimately more than a typical indie movie, and it has the support of the traditional Hollywood studio machine.
The marriage of big Hollywood money with the tone and content of an indie movie is an interesting case study, especially when incorporating the concept that “everyone hates this movie” into the reason why you should see it. The big question: has it worked in getting tickets sold to see the film?
We’ll see how it plays out
According to Chris Anderson, author of The Long Tail: Why the Future of Business is Selling Less of More, the second weekend drop for box office sales is a well recorded phenomenon. The average contemporary film has a drop of approximately 50 percent due to the fact that “moviegoers being able to better identify mediocre and bad films through more information, both from more reviews and greater word-of-mouth.”
So far, “Mother!” has received a box office drop of 56 percent. Considering that some poorly received movies receive drops of 80 to 88 percent, this seems fairly standard in comparison. However, it appears from that Paramount’s attempt to spin the mixed reviews into more sales have not given “Mother!” an edge on the competition. Regardless of if “Mother!” makes back its budget, it’s still a controversial piece of cinema that will keep everyone talking.
Tap water snafu in Foxboro creates marketing nightmare
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Patriots’ vendors aren’t making marketing easy with their upcharge of tap water after the stadium failed to order enough bottles of water.
Foxboro drought
Football season has begun, and it’s unlike any season before it. Though most people have been overwhelmed with the controversy between the players and the White House, another controversy brewed under the surface.
It was a particularly hot Sunday afternoon in Foxboro, Massachusetts, as the Patriots geared up for their game against the Houston Texans. The temperatures were in the 80s as fans poured into Gillette Stadium, thirsty for football and in this case, water. However, by the second quarter, vendors had run out of bottled water. That’s right; the entire venue ran out of water.
Straight out the tap
As the stadium scrambled to replenish their water supply, fans already in line were offered water at a hefty price. It was reported that vendors charged $4.50 per cup of tap water. Just to put this into perspective, the average cost for a gallon of bottled water in the US is $1.22. This price alone is three hundred times the cost of tap water.
Think of how many gallons of tap water $4.50 would buy.
Some argue that the insanely high priced water was more about the container than the water itself. Vendors were not equipped with spare cups to serve water in, so they had to resort to serving drinks from soda cups. Somehow in the confusion, they decided that $4.50 was the right price to charge for tap water. I hope the cup was at least a collector’s item.
Understandably fans were upset by this obscene upselling.
They took to social media to express their frustrations with one man even claiming he spent $45 just buying his family water during the game. It is ironic considering Tom Brady is an open advocate for solely drinking filtered water. Stacey James, a spokesperson for the Patriots apologized for the occurrence simply stating, “That should not have happened.” He also promised that it would never happen again.
Too little too late
Is this apology enough? The fact is that it should never have happened in the first place. The mistake of running out of water is one thing, but to make a profit from the necessity of water is something entirely different.
Bankruptcy doesn’t mean what it used to; no longer the end
Build your championship business using Nick Saban’s process
How Whole Foods poaches discount competitors’ customers
Why Trump’s $200M injection of funds into STEM matters
Frame.io is the video tool that all marketers need to know about
A few smarties are trying to create space cryptocurrency via Bitcoin
LL Bean just stole the show with their invisible ink ad in the NYT
Does creativity die as we age? Science says sorta
iPhone 8 Plus devices allegedly split open while charging #splitgate
AI can identify investment opportunities in crypto #mindblown
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
