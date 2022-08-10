Get paid for reviewing brand products on TikTok

That amazing zeitgeist of organic content and sharing leading to marketing or sales hits that companies never dreamed of has met its match with Bounty, an online service that pays TikTok creators for brand reviews and recommendations.

With Bounty, TikTok reviewers are able to earn up to $10 per every 1,000 views of their TikTok content. They can also get paid when a brand uses their content. Content must be tagged #sponsored per FTC guidelines. Creators keep 100% of their earnings.

Tech Crunch announced Bounty closed on a $4.7 million seed round this month, so investors see them as a strong chance for success.

Anyone 18 and up can sign up to be a sponsored reviewer.

On their site, Bounty makes it clear they aren’t considered a ‘positive reviews site.’ “Bounty is not a reviews service,” the site states.

“Bounty helps make influencer marketing accessible to real customers. Brands and customers are tired of influencers who promote products they don’t actually buy or use. Brands would rather work with real customers who use and love their product! That said, it’s very difficult to do, because it takes a lot of time to find the right people who truly love your product and want to create content about it, especially if they don’t have a large audience – But that’s where Bounty comes in!

Our service allows real customers to work with their favorite brands as content creators anytime they want, and ensures any time brands want to use your content in their marketing they have to pay you for it. That way, the more value you create for your favorite brands the more you benefit!”

The program works by having creators who have signed up buy products from partner brands. Creators then review the products and hope for clicks.

During their beta run, brand Jones Road said they saw hundreds of TikToks about their products and three or four gained over one million views.

Currently, Bounty has partnered with 30 brands. They will use the seed money to onboard brands from the 750+ brands on their waiting list. The creator follows the steps Bounty provides to earn money.

Bounty founder and CEO Abe Wolke says customers already share their reviews – this is just an extra opportunity.

Wolke said in a recent Twitter post that the company is hiring. There is a link on the Bounty site for brands interested in a partnership.