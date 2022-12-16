Google adds new filters to search in carousal redesign

When it comes to searching the web, there’s no question that Google reigns supreme, so much so that many of us throw around the phrase “Google it” in our everyday vocabulary. The tech company continuously proves that it has a beat on how users interact with its tools and provides interface updates to make the user experience as efficient as possible.

The latest feature? Search topics.

The redesign is one you may not notice at first, as it fits so seamlessly into the existing search page. When you search for a topic, you’ll now see new options populate under the search bar. Previously, you’d see the options ‘images, shopping, news, videos, etc.’ but now Google has added in additional options to help narrow down your search and help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

For example, we’ll use the search term “spaghetti and meatballs.” Instead of just offering the standard search filters, you’ll also see tabs that narrow down search results to show recipes, Italian restaurants, and even celebrity chefs who are known for their spaghetti dishes.

When you aren’t exactly sure what to search for, the new search topics will assist and fill in the blanks. The ‘Search Topics’ are dynamic and will change as you interact with them.

Google says that the systems automatically display relevant topics for you based on what they know about how people search and from analyzing content across the web.

It’s wise to consider how a user may utilize Google Search to seek out your company and how they may refine search results when looking for goods and services. Moving forward, website owners will want to pay close attention to Google Search Topics and how they may direct traffic to or away from their site. We expect Search Topics to serve as another metric that marketers will consider when working with SEO, landing pages, and how they draw in an audience with ads.

Google ‘Search Topics’ are now rolling out on both Google for Android and the iOS apps, as well as mobile browsers. Have you seen the change on your end yet?