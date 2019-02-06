Business Marketing
How right and left brain thinkers market differently
There is a long held belief supported by neurological data that personality traits and how a person analyzes information depends highly on whether they are right- or left-brained thinkers. The right brain is creative and the left side is logical and people are typically wired to lean more strongly toward one or the other. Using data from the Daily Telegraph and Razorfish, Marketo created an infographic dissecting how marketing campaigns differ depending on the marketer.
“In marketing, there is a similar divide between emotion-based, artistic marketing and value-based, practical marketing. The marketers who design these ads can be considered lef-or right-brain thinkers,” Marketo notes.
If you are a marketer, the type of thinker you are guides the campaigns you design, or as a business owner, the following will help you to understand where your marketers are coming from. Which type of marketing are you more in line with – left brain inspired marketing or right brain inspired marketing?
A personalized daily digital marketing checklist
(MARKETING NEWS) For all businesses, it is not only essential to develop an digital marketing strategy, but also necessary to utilize it in order to gain customers, and ultimately make a larger profit. This app can help.
There is no doubt that starting your own business can be overwhelming. Along with promoting your business at events, meetings and in person, digital marketing strategies play a key role in the success of a company. For all businesses, it is not only essential to develop an online presence, but also necessary to utilize it in order to gain customers, and ultimately make a larger profit.
Simply creating a website and Facebook page for your business is not enough. However, software tools can help simplify digital marketing. ClearPath is a tool that organizes and creates tasks to optimize your online marketing. By creating to-do lists for you based on your online marketing strategy, you can focus on the areas of marketing that improve your business, all the while receiving useful tips and advice.
Using ClearPath is pretty straightforward and only requires one prerequisite. Before beginning, you must have a website.
If you are already lost, don’t panic. ClearPath can help you develop an online presence. Once your website is linked up, you get to choose the marketing channels that you would like to focus on. These include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), email, social, content, analytics, local, pay-per-click (PPC) and Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO). Again, if you are lost, ClearPath is there to help you strategize.
After ClearPath analyzes your site, they start sending you customized tasks based they believe can improve your online marketing.
As you finish each task, you can simply check it off and it will disappear. New tasks will appear each day, and some may even repeat as they need to be updated.
Whether you are well-versed in digital marketing or not, staying updated with the newest ways to optimize your business online is a constant struggle. Tools like ClearPath give people a place to start. Although I don’t think it can supplement an active and experienced digital marketer, it is a tool that can help small businesses that cannot afford to add to their team yet. At the end of the day, it aims to save you time. And since time is money, your business will hopefully be more profitable.
Boost your sales conversions with shopable images
(MARKETING) Creating images and sliders for your site with this simple took could work wonders for your sales.
Promising to turn your photos into profit, Shopable monetizes product images by allowing ecommerce shops to create embeddable shopable images and sliders that can help increase engagement and click through rates by placing animated shopping tags on your website’s product images.
For example, say you’re in the couch selling business. If you’re using Shopables, your customer will know how much the couch costs because there’s a small tag attached to the either side of the image offering the price and product name.
Once a customer hovers over the image, they’ll have the option be given more details seamlessly. If they like it, they can click it and be immediately transported to a product page where they can hammer out the details, and eventually put that baby in their cart and purchase.
Shopable hopes that these little price tags and quick views will prompt action to increase conversion.
I really did not want to like Shopables. I dream of living in a world where just once I’ll be able to go into a J.Crew and the perky sales associate won’t have to offer me online shopping options with free shipping. Why do I try to go to stores anymore? Alas, we live in an ecommerce world and if I want to be a material girl, I gotta click through.
I get it. If you want to turn your traffic into increased conversion, Shopables is a great way to do so because it’s in-your-face easy and a vast improvement to apps like LikeToKnowIt which can be hard for users to navigate and geared toward Instagram lifestyle fiends.
But, here’s the thing, will the tags cheapen the online shopping experience from an aspirational aspect? For example, if luxury brands used Shopables, it feels as though it could take away from the exclusive quality of the shopping experience. Sure, online shopping is private and no one needs to know how much you spent, but something just feels cheap about a tag sale.
On the other hand, a tag registers as affordable, and although I don’t really need something else to enable my stress shopping at least with Shopable, I know what I can afford.
How ecommerce brands can increase sales, even on tiny purchases
(MARKETING) These tips and tricks are prime ways to boost the dollar amount spent at checkout and close more deals — even on the tiny purchases!
There are many marketing techniques aimed at acquiring new customers. Makes sense, right? More customers, more money. But how do you increase sales with your existing customer base? The Average Order Value (AOV) = Total Revenue/# of Transactions. This number is important because it indicates how much each customer is buying. Here are some ways to increase your AOV:
First, it’s crucial to appeal to human nature. People like things for free. So, by setting a minimum to receive free delivery, buyers are more likely to continue browsing and eventually buying, in order to avoid the shipping fee. While we all know that spending $50 when I only meant to spend $37 isn’t ideal, but I’d rather pay $50 for two products, than $43 for one and shipping. It feels like a better value.
Over half of customers will discontinue their transaction when they found out there are additional costs. MORE THAN HALF. Don’t surprise people the wrong way — we don’t like it.
Second, have you ever been to Costco? Ever left Costco with exactly the amount of food you needed? No, of course, you haven’t. The concept of buying in bulk appeals to our sense of value. Oranges are $1.09 per pound but buy a 10 lb. bag and get it for $8.50. Next thing you know, you’re feeding your child’s soccer team as well as the opponents. Offering a discount on package deals and large quantities at least gets your customers thinking about purchasing more.
We all rationalize the need for a good deal. My roommate used to buy two 12-packs of the giant muffins because “They were on sale.” A discount on a package might entice someone who was looking for a little more variety but was hesitant at first.
Next, recommending products is a great way for customers to lay eyes on new things. Not everyone is a browser — some people go straight to a specific section. By using information from previous purchases and browsing history, showing related, best-selling, or recommended products is an awesome way to generate more clicks and potentially increase sales.
Finally, help us lazy people by including a gift-wrapping option at checkout so that people buying remotely for others out of town can send things directly. In order to wrap, they would have to send to themselves, wrap, then send again or deliver to the receiver. The former sounds like it’s worth $6.99 to me!
In conclusion, there are always ways to boost sales with your existing, loyal, customers. If buyers are only purchasing one thing at a time, reflect on why this is. Perhaps a few sweeteners or additional opportunities could lead to long-term growth. Remember human nature and happy selling!
