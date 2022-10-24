Connect with us

Reddit updates Ad Manager to help perfect your campaigns

With such a large, engaged user base, Reddit has a highly-sought-after advertising platform. With new updates, their Ad Manager is enticing.

Reddit is a large platform with a huge user base, making it a prime spot to advertise. However, in the past, it hasn’t quite been the most intuitive for business advertisers. With new tools and overhauls, all of that has changed. They have updated numerous things to help make it easier for businesses to “self-serve” with their adverse tiering campaigns. They have also updated the look of the ad manager to be much easier on the eyes and user-friendly.

Bandt has reported Reddit is adding a new chat feature. This chat module will be on every page of the ad manager. It will add the support that businesses have been looking for to help launch their campaigns.

Reddit is also adding advertising credit for business to test out their ads on the platform. The credit is immediately applied to the bill meaning you can leap right in with little risk.

The ads dashboard has also gotten a bit of an update with Reddit Pixel Helper. The newly established tool will help to streamline the campaign process and integrate new Reddit ad users.

Reddit refused to stop there though, they took all the advertisers’ requests and demands into consideration. They overhauled a few aspects to make things easier for them and business owners.

The community targeting has expanded adding over 1,000 new communities to select. This is going to give advertisers a better chance of being seen by the right people. Reddit also stated this is something they are going to continue to expand on.

Similar to Facebook advertising, Reddit is now implementing an audience manager tool and forecasting auction results. Meaning you can create an audience of book lovers who also love cats and advertise to them. You can use that audience over and over and each time you’ll get a forecast of how many people your ad will reach. 

To top it all off, Reddit has added a post library to manage and view active and past campaigns, as well as a chance to edit active campaigns. Yes, you can now edit your live campaigns, meaning if there is a grammatical error you don’t have to suffer with it.

Reddit is clearly dedicated to making things easier for businesses. In the long run, it benefits them as well. Hopefully, we will continue to see Reddit make changes to continue to grow its advertiser community.

Written By

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

