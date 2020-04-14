Business Marketing
The strongest business leaders in the COVID-19 era might be startup companies
(BUSINESS MARKETING) With their different resources and independent nature, startup companies can help lead the way to getting stuff done during COVID-19.
Investors and leadership from tech and startup companies are stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic by funding treatment and vaccine research, manufacturing protective gear for healthcare workers, and distributing essential goods and/or services.
As the healthcare system is strained by effects of COVID-19, production, distribution, and funding channels are all experiencing major disruptions. Help is coming from Silicon Valley where startups thrive on flexibility, eager investors, and a willingness to create change.
Startups are fast-moving and able to make production changes where larger companies lag. Their contributions can help make all the difference when time is precious in terms of saving lives. Logistics startup, Flexport is collecting donations to help cover shipping and sourcing costs for essential medical supplies in San Francisco. Other companies with 3D printing capabilities are producing ventilator parts, medical face shields, and respirator valves. Materialise is one such company creating 3D printed hands-free door openers.
Lux Capital partner Bilal Zubari commented on the incredible effort in the tech sector. “I’m amazed to see people wanting to help even when they have their own internal worries to deal with.”
However, these companies are asked to balance worker safety with operating outside of areas of expertise. One solution is to seek guidance from experts to avoid overestimating company engineering capabilities. Sam Altman, the chief executive of Open AI, is communicating with health experts for advice as he funds nonprofits and companies developing virus treatments.
Other industry executives think the best use of startup resources is to stick to what they know by repurposing their own products to effectively respond to the pandemic. Flexport’s supply chain efforts are one such example pointed out by startup executive James Birch. Enthusiasm and determination are needed from all industrial sectors in a time of crisis—smart leadership can create the positive impact we need.
Business Marketing
Verizon abandons paying customers over COVID-19 fears
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Verizon just recently joined with other communication companies for the “Keep Americans Connected” initiative, and yet they cancel in home installations.
The internet didn’t cancel Verizon, they did it themselves.
In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Verizon is canceling in-home installations and repair appointments, and according to some customers, with little or no warning before work is to be completed.
That means if you’ve recently signed up for service and installing your equipment requires a technician to install or fix, you’re [redacted].
In-home appointment windows are being minimized and pushed back to November, with current installs limited to, “medical emergencies and critical installations,” according to a statement to The Verge.
Verizon’s FAQ section says, “Qualified orders will be provided self-install options, or you may proceed with placing an order for a technician-required installation and it will be held for future installation on a priority basis. You will receive notification to select an installation date when we resume normal operations.”
All together now: WTF?
We’re in the middle of a global pandemic and access to the internet is now more crucial than ever, especially if you’re working from home, learning online and keeping in touch with loved ones via video chat. Or just trying to stay semi-sane during this unprecedented time.
It’s unclear how Verizon customers will need to prove their installation is a medical emergency or critical, or what they can do in the interim to access the internet while waiting for a service date. Hotspots can only handle so many devices and often have data caps. What if you can’t afford more data or live in a service dead zone that requires a stronger connection than WiFi? Will customers be required to pay for services if they haven’t been installed? Get it together, Verizon.
Plus they’re one of many broadband and telephone service providers who joined the “Keep Americans Connected” initiative, which commits to, “not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them,” according to the Federal Communications Commission website.
This decision seems to be in opposition to keeping Americans connected if they can’t schedule service appointments or installations.
Verizon provides service to about 25 million residents and 5.8 million businesses. But after this decision, it may be time to find another provider.
UPDATE: A Verizon spokesperson tells us on April 14, “We have not canceled all appointments and in fact, are working with many customers to service their needs with new and innovative tools. It’s true we’re taking precautions to ensure the safety of customers and our own employees, of course, but doing so in a way that allows us to service our customers.” The company offers an update here.
Business Marketing
The neuroscience of respectful leadership – preventing professional disrespect
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Offices with toxic work environments are harmful to the employees, but where does that toxicity come from? A large percentage is disrespect
If you have ever felt yourself being disrespected at work, or at least not getting the respect you feel you deserve, you are not alone. These actions can create a toxic work environment that don’t help anyone, but why does it happen and how can it be curbed? Well Gregg Ward has studied the subject and has an interesting take that we would like to share.
Gregg Ward is the Executive Director of the Center for Respectful Leadership, and the CEO of Gregg Ward Group. Gregg has been helping leaders develop their respectful leadership, emotional intelligence, and executive presence skills for over 25 years; working with Fortune 100 and 500 organizations around the world to inspire respect and leadership, emphasizing the measurable, bottom-line benefits they bring to leaders and their organizations. Gregg is the author of the best-selling, award-winning business book The Respectful Leader, as well as the Human Resources and Management handbook Bad Behavior, People Problems, and Sticky Situations.
By Gregg Ward – Executive Director of The Center for Respectful Leadership
Starting in the late 1990’s and for the next 20 years, researchers at Georgetown University and Arizona State University surveyed American employees to determine the amount of incivility, disrespect and rudeness they were experiencing at work. Shockingly, 98% of those surveyed said they had experienced it, and 99% said they had witnessed it. What’s even more troubling is the lasting impact of disrespect on individuals and organizational cultures.
Most of us assume that respect and disrespect are things we think about rationally. Rational thought occurs in the cognitive areas of our brains, within what scientists refer to as “the neocortex.” But recent findings in neuroscience indicate that our responses to rudeness, incivility and disrespect are much more emotional than rational, and are rooted in the primitive parts of the brain, called the “reptilian brain.”
Imagine you’re in a meeting and your boss continuously interrupts you (a not uncommon experience for many), dismissing your ideas as unworkable. Even though you “think” you shouldn’t be bothered by this behavior, you actually experience it anyway on a basic emotional level, regardless of what you tell yourself. This is because your brain perceives these interruptions and dismissals as threats, and almost instantly sends a threat alert to your Amygdala (the center of the Limbic system) which in turn triggers the release of stress hormones into your system including Adrenaline and Cortisol (aka “the stress hormone”).
These hormones are part of the fight-flight-freeze response that all of us experience to some degree when we’re under threat. Researchers have found that increased levels of these hormones resulting from constant exposure in the workplace to even small micro-threats (like being constantly interrupted) can have significantly negative impacts on our health, well-being, productivity and even our ability to think creatively.
Research also shows that respect and disrespect are contagious. You’ll know this to be true if you’ve ever walked into a meeting after it’s started and immediately felt a sense of energetic enthusiasm or chilly iciness between the participants. You can sense that something’s up even though they haven’t said anything to you about what’s actually going on. This awareness is driven by our unconscious brains constantly seeking information to determine if we’re under threat, or not. This is simply the human condition and has nothing to do with us being too sensitive or politically correct. It is simply how we are.
Organizational leaders ignore our fundamental humanity at their peril. A “toxic” work culture, wherein many are experiencing disrespect, rudeness and incivility on a regular basis, can seriously impact performance, productivity and partnership.
In 2016 researchers published a scholarly paper that clearly highlights the negative impacts that disrespect and incivility can have on entire organizations including increased complaints, absenteeism, turnover, mistakes and bottom line performance metrics. If you’ve ever worked (or currently work) in such a toxic culture, you know how uncomfortable this is, and how much of a detriment it can be to your well being.
What can leaders do to ensure their organizational cultures are respectful and civil? First, leaders can set the tone themselves by consistently treating people with decency and respect. Practicing what is often referred to as “common courtesy” is a great way to start, by saying “please” and “thank you,” regularly; greeting people cordially; using “reflective or active” listening, and never raising a voice in anger or upset.
Another effective “respectful leadership” practice is to quickly “nip disrespect in the bud” whenever it arises; demonstrating to the rest of the team that being disrespectful won’t be allowed. At The Center for Respectful Leadership, we refer to these and other related practices as the “RespectfulDo’s,” and they are part of the global movement we call Embrace Respect.
Recent neuroscience is teaching us valuable lessons about our working selves – especially in regard to the power of respect and civility. The question is, will we listen to the research and deliberately act upon it, or stay unconscious and risk the fallout from a toxic culture?
Business Marketing
How to make sure your newly remote team stays productive
(BUSINESS MARKETING) The tide of change is rolling in and may never recede again, so managers should know how to handle the new normal, here’s some advice.
The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people work. Working from home is the new normal. It’s not only employees who have to think about how they perform, but managers have to learn new skills to keep their team engaged and efficient. I’ve worked on remote teams for over 6 years. Here are some things that have helped me.
Ask “What can I do to help you?”
I’ve worked with some great managers and some awful ones. The best ones had a collaborative attitude when discussing problems. Instead of laying blame, the question was “what can we do to correct this?” It takes a little longer to think in those terms if you’re not used to it, but it reduces stress. If you’re communicating through email or message apps, it pays to reread before hitting send. We’re all learning new skills in this new normal.
Make sure your employees have the technology they need
One of the companies I work for has specific programs they use and technology requirements. Before I was allowed to proceed through their final onboarding, they made sure that I could access their technology. If your team is working from home, they need to have the resources to be productive. It’s not just computers and software, but access to internet. One of my friends said that it took them over an hour to upload a 5-minute video to Facebook.
Define success; don’t micro-manage
As I’m writing this, Ask a Manager’s Alison Green posted a question about “what’s reasonable to expect from parents who are working from home. Just a reminder that managers may have to lower expectations from their team, not only for parents, but for everyone. I don’t have kids at home, but there are many distractions out of the ordinary. Managers have to accept that people aren’t going to be as productive in these not-so-normal-times. Identify priorities. Check in when you’re on a deadline. Find a balance between managing and micro-managing.
We’re all just trying to do the best we can
It doesn’t matter who you are or where you work, I think it’s safe to say that we’re all adapting to these crazy times. How managers handle their teams will set the tone for years to come. If you want to keep those employees who have been hard workers, you’re going to have to adjust to give them the benefit of the doubt.
The strongest business leaders in the COVID-19 era might be startup companies
Verizon abandons paying customers over COVID-19 fears
Uber wants new worker classification for ‘flexibility,’ probably from the law
Creative ways to improve your cash flow despite a global pandemic (we’re serious)
Send mass two-way communication with AlertMedia
11 productivity tools for entrepreneurs that work from home
Ultimate list of Austin women who can speak at your tech event (or podcast)
COVID-19: Self employed Texans get some relief benefits
Sequoia ‘Black Swan’ memo could steer companies off of the COVID-19 cliff
COVID-19: Should I even bother applying for jobs right now?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Will COVID-19 break the internet?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
I just got furloughed. Now what?
-
Business Marketing5 days ago
The neuroscience of respectful leadership – preventing professional disrespect
-
Business News1 day ago
‘Who would take advantage of a pandemic to permanently reduce someone’s salary beyond that pandemic?’
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
How strong leaders use times of crises to improve their company’s future
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
How to make sure your newly remote team stays productive
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Easy email signature builder quickly updates your info
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Help solve COVID-19 with your home computer