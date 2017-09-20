Video engagement on Insta is peaking… Get your brand on board!

(MARKETING NEWS) Video engagement on Instagram is surging. This growth in engagement makes it a perfect time to get your brand on board. Share Share +1 Reddit Share Pin Flip Email Shares 0

Cyclical trends

Video may have killed the radio star in 1979, but digital trend analysts are finding that video may be killing the selfie star in 2017.

Read also: 7 ways Instagram will get people pumped about your brand



Researchers at NewsWhip, a social media analysis group, found that while the good old fashioned photo still receives on average the most user engagement, video posts from brand influencers in 2017 have received anywhere for 32 to 687 percent more engagement than this time last year.

The year of video

Despite launching in 2013, Instagram video has faltered, until brand parent Facebook decided to expand the length of them from 15 to 60 seconds in May of 2016. Hootsuite found that just after one year of the length extension, 80 percent more users watch video on Instagram.

Another reason why social media marketers dubbed this year “the year of video” is due to the multiple ways to draw viewers in, versus the sharing of a photo post. For instance, a brand can go live, which sends a push notification of going live to followers, unless a user has turned it off. When things are finished, the video can then live in Instagram stories above the rest of the feed for 24 hours.

Good news advertisers

Advertising in Instagram feeds using video is also receiving more attention. Typically, a photo post draws more likes, but a video post draws more comments which reinforces the idea that users are taking the time to think about it.

Advertisers will pay big bucks for someone to think about their product enough to comment.

In response to these reasons, big brands on Instagram are increasing their video output.

So why should you care?

If a small business isn’t using this tool, it is going to cost them additional engagement as more brands begin to utilize video in their marketing plans. Consider taking the time out to experiment with video on Instagram one time a week when your followers are most active.

Use your videos to tell your brand’s story, highlight an exciting new product, or go behind the scenes in the warehouse. The key when trying anything new is consistency and building a brand presence.

#Instagagement