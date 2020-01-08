Business News
2020 is apparently the one year you should never abbreviate anywhere
(BUSINESS NEWS) The warning to avoid abbreviating 2020 is making the rounds…but is it worth the hype? With so much paperwork now digital, is this still a huge issue?
What’s the deal with all the warnings not to abbreviate the date 2020? Is it a legitimate fear, or the sort of chain mail you’d see your grandma sincerely reposting on Facebook?
For those of you who have missed the uproar, the concept is fairly simple: don’t abbreviate the date 2020 on important documents. By writing “20” instead of “2020,” you could be leaving yourself vulnerable to amendments. Hypothetically, someone could turn “20” into something like “2018,” making it look like you’re behind in payments or failed to uphold an agreement.
This claim seems to have originated on Twitter before working its way to major news organizations like CNN, which has only made the legitimacy of this claim grow. There’s just one problem: it could very well be overhyped.
Truth or Fiction points out that we just faced the very same problem in 2019, but there was never any outcry – if people did get conned, it was too few to make a splash. Snopes adds that there are plenty of fraudulent ways to alter documents. Y’know, like WhiteOut.
Both sites dispute the urgency that’s accompanied this issue. Sure, it could happen, but the likelihood of it being a widespread problem is likely lower than other websites are making it out to be. (Remember, we faced the exact same issue just last year.)
That said, even if this potential problem is not as big a risk as the news is making it out to be, there’s nothing wrong with being careful. “Better safe than sorry” is a popular phrase for a reason, after all. And who knows, you might actually happen to save yourself from being conned.
Really, the whole outcry over abbreviating 2020 serves as a good reminder: be mindful of what you read. The Internet sure has a way of making issues blow up quickly, turning reasonable claims into issues with catastrophic consequences. It’s not the first time this has happened, and no doubt this outcry over abbreviation is just the first of many well intentioned, albeit overblown, good ideas for the decade.
So, is it a good idea to write out 2020 when dealing with important documents? Probably. But is it the end of the world if you don’t? Probably not.
The devastating ripple effect of California’s new gig worker laws
(BUSINESS NEWS) independent contractors, freelancers, and remote workers are becoming more commonplace and AB5 hopes to help with their insurance and retirement.
Californians are no strangers to the gig lifestyle and side-hustle culture for full-time or part-time income. With companies like Uber and Lyft, just to name a two of many, workers are afforded flexibility unavailable in the traditional 9-5 workplace (as I write in my sweatpants, enjoying the morning sunshine from my bedroom window). The trade-off is the responsibility of retirement and insurance falls entirely on the individual rather than the employer. Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) hopes to change that.
In an effort to protect gig economy workers from being underpaid and exempt from benefits, California passed Assembly Bill 5 which will reclassify independent contractors as employees. While certain professions like lawyers, hairstylists, and dentists are able to avoid AB5, Uber and Lyft have refused to comply with the new law and have since filed a lawsuit in federal court to challenge the state. The suit alleges AB5 unfairly discriminates technology companies and their workers. Other claims against the new law are that the freedoms of workers will be stifled in order to meet the demand for benefits, paid time-off, and other perks.
Since AB5 went into effect on January 1st, 2020, the effects are already hard-hitting. The sports website SB Nation announced the termination of its freelancer contracts in response to California’s new labor law. Not only are folks losing work, but companies are likely to shift their hiring practices in order to comply with the state.
While AB5 was created and passed to safe-guard and value the work of independent contractors, gig companies are showing signs of doubling down. The ability to not only make a living on a flexible schedule, but build experience has created new opportunities for the American workforce. It’s a balance (like my own work/life) that should be preserved under the law and the employers we trust.
Worker badges track location, posture, potty breaks, and more
(BUSINESS NEWS) Workplace surveillance is becoming even more advanced, but at what cost? Why would a Humanyze need to know how long you use the bathroom?
Nothing says dystopian future quite like bosses using technology to spy on their employees’ every move. Except in this case, it’s not a dystopian future, because this practice is already growing more and more common. For instance, Amazon employees have reported having to pee in bottles because they’re so heavily monitored that a bathroom break would have been logged as “wasting time.”
The most recent development in this questionable surveillance practice comes from the company Humanyze, which was developed in the MIT Media Lab in 2011 and has already established a global presence. Humanyze has created a badge for employees to wear, which monitors everything from their location in the office to their posture.
On their website, Humanyze describes this as “science-based analytics to improve business process.” Essentially, their pitch is that the technology would allow companies to get a better grasp of what initiatives are working and where productivity is getting slowed down. But with average productivity already well below the 8-hour workday, it begs the question, will this really be used to improve workflow…or punish workers who aren’t up to par?
Now, Humanyze insists it fights for data privacy, pointing out that it doesn’t record conversations and anonymizes the remaining data. But not all companies are so generous. For instance, some companies have started to microchip their staff! These practices bring up questions of workers’ rights – shouldn’t people be able to work without Big Brother watching?
Furthermore, these potentially invasive technologies also dehumanize the workers. Humans are not machines; there are plenty of reasons why they might not act in the most “productive” fashion. A longer bathroom break could be the result of morning sickness, a chat with co-workers might be the perfect thing to clear writer’s block, and a phone call could be the result of a family member’s cancer tests.
Not to mention, everyone has different strategies for succeeding.
Look, maybe surveillance technology like Humanyze’s badges could be used to improve a workplace. In fact, it’s possible this tech could improve the lives of the workers themselves. But are the risks, like dehumanizing workers and collecting intimate data that could be stolen or sold, worth it?
Return policies are getting more strict, so act quickly
(BUSINESS NEWS) Times have changed and so have products so Major retailers are curbing their once-generous holiday return policies. Does it help you or them?
Holiday gift shopping – and receiving – can be as stressful as it is joyful. How can you be sure that your friends and family members will like the gifts you got them? What if someone gives you something totally and impractical or ugly that you will never use?
Luckily, some of these concerns are eased by the generous holiday season return policies at most major retailers, who extend their usual return policies to give customers extra time to make returns on gifts. However, it’s worth noting that many retailers have been following a trend of shrinking those extended return periods.
According to a survey by Consumer World — it’s 16th annual – many retailers’ holiday return periods have been progressively reduced year by year. Many stores who once had unlimited return periods have shortened them to one-year, then to 180 days, then to 90 days, and some have gone even shorter.
Says Consumer World founder, Edgar Dworsky, “We’ve seen a progression over the years of ever-shrinking return periods. Shorter return periods help reduce customer abuse and prevent stores from being stuck with outdated merchandise.”
The National Retail Federation reports that about 35 percent of major retailers have changed their return policies over the past five years, mostly to help mitigate return fraud.
In addition, there are sometimes complicated rules and different return periods for different types of merchandise. For example, electronics and appliances often have shorter return periods. Some clothing stores require all clothing to be returned with tags intact. As the rules have become more complicated, the policies themselves have gotten longer and longer, often comprising multiple pages of print.
To give a few examples, Kohl’s has switched from a policy of no return deadline to an 180-day return period; Macy’s has, over the past four years, reduced its return period from unlimited to one year to 180 days, and now to 90 days. Bed, Bath, & Beyond is on a similar trajectory, but for now has settled in at a 180-day return period, but with a shorter 90-day return period for electronics. And if you want to return a TV at Walmart, you’d better do it soon, as they’ve shortened their TV return period to 30 days – but extended the return period for other electronics from 15 to 30.
If you’re sitting on a pile of unwanted Christmas gifts and receipts, thinking you’ll eventually get around to dealing with them, you might not want to wait. And if you’re a business owner, you should eyeball your own policies compared to the big boys’ new methods.
