AG Live: Holograms, BeReal usage, LinkedIn updates, and more

Join us for every AG Live broadcast – Tuesday mornings over coffee at 9:30am cst, and again each Friday evening over a drink at 7:00pm cst.



We chat informally about current events, and invite you to watch today’s broadcast below, and you can find all show replays here.

Topics covered:

– Holographic phone calls now exist

– New app fixes your “umms” and “uhhs” in real time

– Are Fox Corp and News Corp merging again?

– BeReal – on its way up or down?

– LinkedIn offers 3 new updates

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill



Thank you for tuning in – let us know if you have feedback!