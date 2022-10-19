Connect with us

AG Live: Holograms, BeReal usage, LinkedIn updates, and more

This week on AG Live we dive into some fascinating changes in the tech and business worlds.

AG Live Coffee Chat

Join us for every AG Live broadcast – Tuesday mornings over coffee at 9:30am cst, and again each Friday evening over a drink at 7:00pm cst.

We chat informally about current events, and invite you to watch today’s broadcast below, and you can find all show replays here.

Topics covered:
– Holographic phone calls now exist
– New app fixes your “umms” and “uhhs” in real time
– Are Fox Corp and News Corp merging again?
– BeReal – on its way up or down?
– LinkedIn offers 3 new updates

Thank you for tuning in – let us know if you have feedback!

