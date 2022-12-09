Connect with us

Introducing Pantone’s color of the year for 2023…Viva Magenta!

Pantone’s color of the year always sets the tone for upcoming marketing, advertising, and branding trends. Next up: Viva Magenta!

Published

Color swatches representing pantone's 2023 color of the year - magenta

So long Veri Peri, Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year…Out with the old and in with the new! Viva Magenta is set to take the marketing industry by storm when it was announced that 2023 will be the ‘year of magenta’ according to Pantone Color Institute.

Pantone calls the color of Viva Magenta “brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.”

Here’s what Viva Magenta brings to the table:

Why is magenta trending?

Pantone analyzes a whole list of conditions and trends across multiple industries to determine which color makes it to be the Color of the Year. Magenta has many elements that make it perfect for 2023. Its organic nature traces back to the cochineal, a parasite that is the source of red carmine dye.

Magenta is a truly unconventional color for a definite unconventional time, but it also has a nuanced tone that brings a perfect balance between warm and cool. Magenta is appropriately assertive, but not overly aggressive. It’s a very bold color after 2022’s Very Peri, which was a light purple that represented creativity and courage. Whereas magenta represents boldness, fun, and confidence. After the last three years of living through a worldwide pandemic and facing all of the problems that are currently driving social change, Viva Magenta “cloaks us in both power and grace…”.

Why is Pantone’s color of the year important?

Pantone created color as a celebrity when it began its color of the year campaign in 2000. For over two decades, Pantone has been connecting the power of color to consumer behavior.

Color is a language of its own, communicating a visual message just by its presence.

Many businesses use Pantone’s yearly color to influence marketing, product development, and purchasing to create excitement around their brand. Pantone typically introduces a line of products with the new color that organizations can use for branding and marketing, like mugs, pens, keychains, and more.

Now you know why you may be seeing more magenta in 2023.

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

