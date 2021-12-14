Business News
Diversity is more than race and gender: Why age should be included too
(NEWS) The tech industry has been under scrutiny for years regarding blatant practices of age discrimination- it should be included in D & I efforts
The tech industry has been scrutinized lately for its lack of diversity. After being majorly called out and even facing discrimination lawsuits, many Silicon Valley companies have been forced to make a concerted effort towards increasing diversity when it comes to race and gender.
But what about age? The stereotype of a grandfatherly type who doesn’t know how to operate his grandkid’s newfangled device is definitely creating a hiring and salary bias in the tech industry.
There have already been a number of age discrimination lawsuits to prevent ageism, as well as reports of the older set seeing their salaries reduced after a certain age. There are even reports of 30-somethings getting cosmetic surgery to appear younger, and thus, stay competitive, in the tech industry.
Job site Indeed recently surveyed over 1,000 workers in the tech industry to find out how age bias is affecting their companies. Almost half of the respondents said that the average worker at their firm is between the ages of 20 and 35.
About a quarter said that the average age at their firm is between 36 and 40, with workers 40 and over comprising the last 26%.
Although older workers are underrepresented, tech workers generally seemed to value the contributions of their elders, with 78% saying that workers over 40 years old are highly qualified, and 83% claiming that they think older workers have gained wisdom through their years of experience.
Nonetheless, the older generation is still a minority amongst tech firms, and 43% of respondents were worried that they would age out of their job, with another 18% worrying about it “all the time.”
Another 36% say that, at least once, they’ve had an interaction at work where it was clear that they were not being taken seriously because of ageism.
In order to increase age diversity, Indeed recommends that tech firms review the language they are using to recruit talent, making sure that it is age-inclusive. They also recommend making sure that the benefits your company provides are appealing to not only young Millennials, but to older workers with families as well.
A Millennial may be willing to work long hours, and be excited by a ping pong table in the company game room, but older workers will care more about having paid leave to spend time with their families, and benefits like health insurance for their spouses.
The good news is that the tech industry seems optimistic. While they agreed that ageism is still an issue, 85% of survey respondents believe that their employer truly cares about improving diversity.
Business News
Amazon is increasing ROI by shipping over 70% of their own packages
(NEWS) Amazon is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to free 2-day shipping, but how do they do it and why is it increasing gross margin?
Have you ever wondered how Amazon does it? How do they ship things so quickly compared to other retailers like Wal-Mart or Target? This question looms large amidst all the shipping delays many companies are facing this holiday season. The answer: Amazon is bypassing the middle man on the supply chain. In effect, they are morphing into the middle man. From one exchange point to another, they are taking hold of the logistical process for their own package delivery.
Not only has Amazon pre-purchased what they expect to be popular items and shipped them in early, but they are chartering their own planes, making their own shipping containers (which are in short supply), and chartering ships to less popular ports in the supply chain in order to bypass the issues many companies are facing. The sign-on bonus for seasonal employees has also increased to combat the labor shortage. It seems Amazon has anticipated every issue they could face along the supply route to ensure the impact for their company is minimal. They are even expected to start selling available cargo space to other companies that are trying to ship goods from overseas to the United States.
The only thing the retail giant hasn’t started doing is manufacturing their own products. Most of their products are still coming from China. The logistics of shipping and selling items could be bypassed if they looked at manufacturing their own products. If you’ve seen the Amazon Basics products you may have assumed that they make those products, but actually, they buy them in bulk and slap their label on them before sending you that new set of kitchen utensils. Yes, the cost of labor and products would dramatically increase. Everyone knows it’s cheaper to buy products overseas and ship them in, but the real question is, should it be? Is this the right choice? This may be another rant for another day, but it is worth considering as we buy for our loved ones this Christmas.
In lieu of manufacturing their own products, Amazon offers fulfillment services for businesses. You can sign up and let Amazon package and ship your items. This service can help your business grow by giving you a wider audience. It also can add credibility to your company when they can purchase it through a well-known and trusted site, like Amazon.
What can we learn from Amazon’s model of success? Simple, anticipation. Sit down with a pen and paper and write out all the steps you go through with your business. With each step, ask yourself where could this go wrong and how can I combat this possible issue, should it arise. If you have the forethought to consider where the issues may arise and how you can solve them you’ll be ready to tackle any problem that surfaces.
Business News
How to apply A&W’s newest unique hiring strategy to your own business
(BUSINESS) You don’t have to be the biggest brand on the block to think differently about your hiring practices. Getting creative with hiring, like A&W!
Unless you’re still living under a pandemic rock, you’ve probably noticed the plethora of help wanted ads. The shockwaves of the Great Resignation haven’t faded yet and many businesses are paying the price for the labor shortage. One such company, A&W, has decided to switch gears in order to stop hemorrhaging employees and attract new workers. Per Adweek, they’ve partnered up with two marketing companies, Coomer and Cornett. A&W is typically found in small towns and their new campaign is a reflection of their audience.
A&W’s newest ad campaign, titled the “Anti-Celebrity Meal”, opposes that of its competitors’ celebrity champions by promoting their own workforce. One employee is selected to participate in a photoshoot, hair and makeup included, for the ad campaign. Their images will be used in ads for digital and social media, window posters, yard signs, and uniform T-shirts at their hometown stores.
Eliminating the fees for retaining a celebrity will likely save A&W a gargantuan amount of money, but are the employees receiving any financial rewards for participation? What happens at the end of their employment? Or, yikes, what if they make a choice that reflects poorly on the chain? While the possible answers to these questions could pose problems for the future of the campaign, A&W’s bold approach proves that even if you’re not the biggest fish in the pond, you can set yourself apart.
The campaign serves two strategic purposes. One, it starts a broad conversation highlighting the connection between celebrity endorsements and business while simultaneously stating that they are different from the Raising Cane’s down the road, though they have some hiring tricks up their sleeves too. The second, it sets them apart from the other restaurant chains hiring by a sense of local pride and responsibility. Many A&W restaurants are in small towns where the employee would be easily recognizable. Their ad copy, found on the @AWrestaurants Instagram account, highlights the local community sentiment of their message. It states, “Unlike other chains, we don’t need movie and music stars — we’ve got our fave celebs right here in our restaurants”. Paying tribute to employees is a natural, logical step in today’s workforce. Hopefully, for A&W, it’s not too little, too late.
Business News
Take this 30 day productivity challenge before the new year to start off right
(BUSINESS) Productivity naturally ebbs and flows, but we often don’t think about trying a reset until January 1st. Try these 30 tips to start early!
Oftentimes, we will get this spark of energy that motivates us to embark on bettering ourselves and improving our productivity. This may be a new diet idea, workout plan, or side hustle. Sadly, these don’t always get to fruition, as life sometimes gets in the way and the idea of a new undertaking is just too overwhelming.
What if it didn’t have to be overwhelming? What if you were able to better your life with just a little effort each day?
This is possible with monthly challenges you can set for yourself. What we’ll focus on today is productivity and how to make your everyday life more efficient.
Below, you’ll find a list of 30 ideas that you can complete within one month – some are easier than others, some are common sense, others will leave you with aha moments. Pick one a day to implement and stick with, and by the end of the month, you will have new habits and find more productivity in life.
- Organize your email inbox. Take a few minutes to delete emails you don’t need, or create folders that’ll make organization easier.
- Get a file folder and organize some documents. For example, break down each file into a category of bills, and file the paper away once each bill is paid. If you ever need it later on, you’ll know exactly where to find it.
- Make a to-do list for the week ahead. Pay close attention and see if having a to do list helps you to be more productive and efficient. If it does, implement that into your routine.
- Keep track of your activities and see how long each of them takes. See if you can save yourself time by eliminating steps.
- Try setting your alarm 15 minutes earlier than normal.
- Make a playlist that will keep your energy elevated throughout the day. (No James Blunt!)
- Set time aside to learn something new that might inspire you. Listen to a podcast, watch a Ted Talk, strike up an interesting conversation with someone, etc.
- Pick out your outfit the night before.
- If you’re working on a new goal, ask one of your friends or loved ones to check in on your progress. Sounds silly, but it actually helps to have accountability.
- Drink eight glasses of water throughout the day to keep you hydrated and alert.
- Clean out your desk. You probably don’t need that Pizza Hut flyer from 2005 anymore.
- Set a list of goals and prioritize them by importance.
- Choose a habit you would like to improve and actively work to better it.
- Alternatively, choose a habit you’d like to eliminate and work to lessen it.
- Make time for self-care. Seriously.
- Only let something pass your desk once.
- Develop a positive and beneficial morning routine.
- Try and stop multitasking. Focus on one task at a time.
- Use a calendar to schedule your tasks.
- Silence your phone an hour before bedtime in order to decompress from technological stress.
- Switch up your working environment; it may spark inspiration.
- Make time for breaks to give your mind and body some rest.
- Like this list, break your tasks down into bite-sized pieces.
- If you commute by taking public transportation, use that time to read or listen to something inspiring. Don’t just mindlessly scroll through social media.
- Move your alarm clock across the room to force yourself to get out of bed when it goes off.
- Go to bed at the same time each (week) night for a week. Do the weekend, too, if truly committed.
- Always keep a pad of paper and pen nearby to write down any helpful ideas that may pop into your head.
- Then, make time for these ideas to come to life.
- Try your best to leave work at work.
- Reward yourself for all of your efforts (this takes us back to #15).
And after these 30 days, you’ve set yourself up for productivity success – congrats!
