Business News
Buy With Prime: Amazon is extending prime benefits to partner merchants
(TECHNOLOGY) Amazon Prime makes online shopping a breeze with one-click purchases and fast delivery. Now, benefits are expanding to 3rd party sites!
One-Click shoppers, meet “Buy with Prime,” the new online payment choice Amazon Prime shoppers can use, even when they’re not shopping on Amazon if the company they’re shopping with has the Buy with Prime experience added to their store.
In a press release dated April 21, Amazon promises that ease of use will be “a new way for merchants to grow their stores.”
“Allowing merchants to offer Prime shopping benefits on their own direct-to-consumer online stores is an exciting next step in our mission to help merchants of all sizes grow their business—whether on Amazon or beyond,” said Peter Larsen, Amazon’s vice president of Buy with Prime. “With shoppers purchasing directly from merchants’ online stores, Buy with Prime will allow merchants to build customer relationships and brand loyalty while offering conversion-driving benefits like fast, free shipping.”
Pricing for merchants will be based on a service fee, a payment processing fee, and fulfillment and storage fees that are calculated per unit. There are no subscription fees and merchants can cancel at any time. According to their press release, for merchants already using FBA, Buy with Prime can be added to their online store within minutes because their inventory is already stored in Amazon fulfillment centers. For those not already using FBA, Buy with Prime is invite-only, but merchants can sign up on an interest list.
If they choose to Buy with Prime, Prime members get the added bonus of paying with a brand they trust already, and there’s less hassle because they use the information already stored in their Amazon account. On top of that, if they’re using Buy with Prime, Prime members won’t pay shipping, one of the great Prime perks. E-commerce sites let Amazon take care of order fulfillment, and Prime users can track their Buy with Prime orders just like they do with other Amazon shopping experiences.
According to the press release Buy with Prime is designed to work with most online stores. “Prime set the bar for a shopping experience customers trust, including convenient and fast shipping,” said Troy Cox, Senior Vice President of Product at BigCommerce. “As one of the top eCommerce platforms collaborating with Amazon to add Buy with Prime, extending these benefits to our merchants will help elevate their online shopper experiences, build brand loyalty, and power them to grow and scale.”
Buy with Prime gives consumers another reason to pay the yearly Prime subscription, DTC merchants another way to provide goods to their customers, and Amazon one more step to world e-commerce domination.
Business News
How to hack your CV into standing out to recruiters
(BUSINESS) Your CV can be what sets you apart, so learn how to set yourself up for success in the hiring process with these CV insider tips.
We all know that a CV is super important when it comes to being placed in front of a hiring manager. Do you know what recruiters are really looking for when examining this document?
That’s where StandOut CV comes in. They developed an infographic run down of what recruiters want to see when they’re reading over your CV, and the information might just help you pique their interest.
According to their data, a recruiter receives an average of 118 CVs per job advertisement, making it hard to find the time to read each and every one. So, how can you increase the chances that yours will be checked out? Start with your cover letter.
Keep it short and to the point in order to grab a reader’s attention. Somewhere between two and three sentences is sufficient. Next, match your skills to those of the ones required in the job advertisement. If it’s not a match, recruiters obviously won’t waste their time.
Lastly, for the cover letter, address the recruiter by name and use a friendly tone when writing. “Dear Sir or Madam” is a quick way to get your CV tossed in the shredder.
Now for the main event – the CV itself. Again, being that recruiters have so many to go over, they typically only spend six to 10 seconds on an initial scan to see if it’s worth digging deeper.
In order to pass the scanned exam, make sure that your CV is easy to read and that key information is highlighted. Use simple, clean text and clearly divide sections. You can also help ease the reader’s eyes by breaking up text with short sentences and bullet points.
When highlighting key information, relevant skills and experience should be prominent. It is also important to include how your work has impacted your employers.
Once this portion of the test is passed, the recruiter will then delve into more information regarding your current role. Elements they’ll examine include: your role within your current organization, the overall goal for your role, the people that you interact with, the tools and software you use, the work you’ve produced, and your targets and achievements.
Past this, recruiters like to be given numbers – this way they can see the value that a candidate would bring. Give them this information in the form of facts and figures (eg: ‘Cut department spending by 20%’).
Now that you know all of this, also know that recruiters scare easily; if they give a hiring manager one bad candidate, it can tarnish the recruiter’s reputation. Items that scare recruiters include unexplained gaps in employment history, spelling and grammar errors, and unprofessional formatting.
That’s all for now, candidate. Now, go out there and create the best CV you possibly can!
Business News
Use these tips to motivate your team to reach peak performance
(BUSINESS) The Harvard Business review did some sleuthing and has found a few ways to motivate your employees to reach peak performance.
How to peak performance
Managers and supervisors, rejoice! Researchers at the Harvard Business Review did some vital research on the concept of job crafting and its application to employee performance.
The new data yields some great suggestions for how to improve the motivation and performance of your employees.
Job arts & crafts
Job crafting is the phenomenon where an employee examines their job’s duties and find ways to have these job duties fall more in line with their interests while being communicative about the changes to their manager.
Studies have shown this approach is an effective motivational tool in aiding the more proficient and useful work of employees across a sector.
Additionally, business psychologists have worked from concepts discovered in the job crafting research, to research the concept of citizenship crafting.
The idea of citizenship crafting acknowledges that any individual on a fixed salary is going to have to do things that go above and beyond their job duties. It may be attending specific networking mixers after hours, or perhaps leading an additional committee on top of expected duties.
The key point in citizenship crafting is to allow the employee to decide what types of citizenship duties they wish to perform, instead of assigning them.
If you apply the concept of job crafting to citizenship crafting appropriately, you can get excellent results.
When an employee feels valued and rewarded for what they do, it’s proven consistently in business research, that employee will perform better as compared to their counterparts.
Motivate like a champ
Theories and business research might be great, but how does a manager start to apply this to their team? Start small. Encourage an employee to do a similar process as job crafting, but on the things that go beyond their existing job duties.
If a person doesn’t enjoy evening networking mixers, perhaps they’d enjoy checking social media for the business on a weekend. That same person who enjoys the networking happy hour may prefer it as opposed to coming in an hour early to complete a large coding project.
Put adventure in their hands
Essentially by allowing your employee to have the freedom to choose how they work within the company’s needs, you’re allowing that employee to take ownership of the job they do. Employee buy-in is critical in maintaining not just good teamwork, but also generates buy-in to your leadership skills.
Allowing your employee to “choose their own business adventure” can be a great way to foster a positive company climate, which can only help your bottom line.
Business News
Employee-driven talk about retirement is not age discrimination
(BUSINESS) A new case out of the Sixth Circuit helps employers understand what is allowed and what isn’t when it comes to retirement and discrimination.
Age discrimination is a serious problem in the workplace. It’s estimated that more than 60% of older workers have experienced some type of age discrimination. Any claim of discrimination can be costly to a business. Fighting a claim against the EEOC or in court can be expensive, regardless of whether you are actually guilty or not. A new case out of the Sixth Circuit helps employers understand what is allowed and what isn’t.
Employee-driven conversation about retirement does not lead to age discrimination!
In Sims-Madison v. Dana Commercial Manufacturing, LLC, Sims-Madison claimed age discrimination when the company terminated her employment after 15 years. She had been working for Dana since 2003. In 2017, Dana suspended her for allegedly hurling expletives and being disrespectful toward other employees. A year later, there were complaints of similar misconduct. Dana again suspended Sims-Madison, this time for five days. They also explained that their intent was to discharge Sims-Madison. Complaints against Sims-Madison kept coming in.
Dana decided to terminate her employment, but Sims-Madison asked to be considered for “retirement immediately in lieu of disciplinary action.” Dana agreed and sent the offer to Sims-Madison, but Sims-Madison never responded. Dana terminated Sims-Madison’s employment. Sims-Madison sued Dana. The district court granted summary judgment to Dana. Sims-Madison appealed. The Sixth Circuit held the district court’s ruling.
Sims-Madison alleges that it was age and race that preempted her termination, but the Sixth Circuit held that it was Sims-Madison who introduced the idea of retirement to the company. The company never wanted to terminate Sims-Madison because of her age or race. There was no pressure on Sims-Madison to retire due to her age or race. Dana had not terminated Sims-Madison due to age, but due to her actions and lack of response to their offer of retirement.
The takeaway for employers
While employers should tread carefully when asking employees about their retirement plans, because it can be evidence of age bias, there’s no reason to avoid the conversation completely. When an employee brings up retirement, have the conversation. Document everything about the conversation.
