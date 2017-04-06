Announcing the big huge giant big ADJ Giveaway!

Giving away a booth at the next Austin Digital Jobs Recruiting Mixer

Quarterly, The American Genius hosts a huge digital jobs event in Austin for our ~30K member Facebook group, Austin Digital Jobs. We’re talking hundreds of people in one of the biggest bars downtown.

We want to give back. We want to do more. We’ve been brainstorming how we can help a newer or smaller business gain the massive exposure that comes along with reserving a booth space at our mixers.

We’ve come up with the perfect idea – The ADJ Giveaway!

The American Genius (operators of ADJ) is offering our very own hiring booth and ad package for the next ADJ Recruiting Mixer!

It’s a great way for a newer or smaller company (that may not have a budget yet) to get direct access to the town’s top tech talent, show their commitment to the Austin tech ecosystem, and quickly gain brand awareness.

How to snag the free booth space and marketing package

If your company is interested in not only having booth space at the next event and sponsor-only neon badges, but in being featured on the ticketing page, in email blasts about the event, job pushes in our giant Facebook group, tweets about your presence at the event, and so much more, you’re in the right place. The next mixer will be the week of June 21st (still negotiating with venues, date/location tbd).

Send us a two minute video explaining why you should win the booth by April 30th.

We’re looking for character over quality and while cleverness is conducive to the ADJ community, we’re really looking to learn why the community should care about your company and/or need for the booth space (aka why you should be selected). Send us a YouTube link, we’ll narrow it down to the final four, and we’ll put it to a vote in the ADJ community!

Remember, it is a recruiting event, so you must be actively hiring at least one full time, non-contract employee. And because we’re looking for smaller or younger businesses, we’ll only consider brands that have had less than a Series B round of funding.

Poor records on Glassdoor may be a disqualifier, and we won’t consider companies founded by any family member of any team member at The American Genius (operator of ADJ).

Questions or thoughts may be sent to ADJgiveaway@gmail.com.

Can’t wait to see what you come up with!!

#ADJGiveaway