Consumerism took a big blow at the hands of Senate
(BUSINESS NEWS) Big business is not evil, but when the government actively pursues legislation (blocking mandatory arbitration clauses) that hurts the “little guy,” we must speak up.
As a rule, American Genius isn’t about political debate. We have writers from all across the political and professional spectrum, bringing unique expertise to topics that matter in entrepreneurship, tech and business culture. That’s our offer. We’re proud of it.
But there’s a line.
Not every issue has two equal and opposite sides. On rare occasions, some things are flat out right or wrong. When that’s the case, it’s the responsibility of journalists to say so. We do. Net neutrality, for instance, is flat out right.
Vice President Pence’s tiebreaker vote to reverse the ban on mandatory arbitration clauses was flat out wrong.
Here’s why.
Mandatory arbitration clauses aren’t universal, but they’re a common tool. Banks do it. Credit cards do it. Service providers in just about every field dealing with capital-F Finance work mandatory arbitration clauses into their agreements.
They’re also a screwjob. Invariably tucked away nice and subtle roundabout paragraph 93 of the Joycean screed titled “Terms and Conditions” on any agreement involving meaningful money, mandatory arbitration clauses do exactly what they say they do: require the signatory to submit to a particular course of arbitration in the case of a dispute.
Tl;dr – sign a form or click a box with a mandatory arbitration clause in it, and no matter how badly the owner of the box subsequently shafts you, you’re not allowed to sue. Instead, you go through an arbitration process chosen by the people who shafted you.
To state the obvious, that’s a strategy designed to benefit one party to an agreement at the expense of the other. In the abstract, that would be repugnant but nothing new. Business plays rough. Film at 11.
But this isn’t debate class. It’s 2017. It’s Equifax screwing the security of 145 million Americans despite being warned 6 months in advance. It’s Wells Fargo opening fraudulent accounts in customers’ names. Facebook. Yahoo. The list goes on.
The plain fact is that the modern business climate is defined, at least in part, by businesses either failing to keep up with the dangers of advancing tech, or fecklessly using same to mess with their customers. To some degree, that’s just the price of progress.
But if screwing up is the price of progress, it’s the screwup’s responsibility to pay it. Vice President Pence’s vote means the next Equifax or Wells Fargo have an excellent way to duck that responsibility and pass along the cost of failure to their consumers.
This isn’t political. It certainly isn’t partisan. Even the vote broke party lines: Vice President Pence’s tiebreaker vote was only necessary because Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John Kennedy of Florida, both Republicans from deep red states, broke ranks and voted their conscience.
It’s not anti-business, either. Mandatory arbitration clauses are textbook market obstacles. Obstructing consequences for businesses that screw up makes it harder to penalize poor practice, and so fails to incentivize doing things right. That’s the opposite of how the free market needs to work.
The legalization of mandatory arbitration clauses is exactly what it sounds like: a win for badly-run businesses at the expense of consumers.
That’s unacceptable. It’s our responsibility to say so.
Red Ventures acquires Bankrate, layoffs commence
(BUSINESS NEWS) Red Ventures’ acquisition of Bankrate has cleared all regulatory hurdles and closed today – the first order of business is to reorganize.
Marketing company, Red Ventures, LLC has just closed on the acquisition of consumer financial services company, Bankrate (owner of Bankrate.com and other companies such as CreditCards.com, Caring.com, Interest.com, Bankaholic.com, Mortgage-calc.com, CreditCardGuide.com, ThePointsGuy.com, CD.com, and Quizzle) for roughly $1.4 billion in cash ($14.00 per share).
Red Ventures, LLC is a private company based in North Carolina that refers to themselves as a “leading digital consumer choice platform,” so their focus is online customer acquisition (lead generation).
The company has been on an acquisition spree, closing on Allconnect, Choose Energy, and Soda.com in the last year alone after investing $4M in CourseHorse just prior to that.
Sources tell The American Genius that Red Ventures’ first move today was layoffs.
We’ve reached out to Red Ventures and Bankrate’s brands for comment, so far confirming that CreditCards.com staff in Austin were surprised this morning with 34 to 37 pink slips, wiping out the executive team, some developers, and most of the social media team.
With this new acquisition, Red Ventures now has nearly 4,000 employees (375+ from Bankrate), and their slick recruiting videos shows happy team members jumping out of planes, bowling, and working with smiles.
When the acquisition was originally announced in July, Bankrate CEO and President, Kenneth Esterow said, “We are thrilled to have reached an agreement that delivers immediate and significant value to our shareholders while joining with Red Ventures, a world-class organization that will take the Bankrate businesses to the next level of success. As a part of Red Ventures, Bankrate will be better positioned than ever to be the partner of choice for providers to acquire customers.”
Ric Elias, CEO of Red Ventures said in July, “Our capabilities are highly complementary. We see significant potential to leverage our technology, strategic partnerships and digital expertise and build on Bankrate’s leading platforms to help more consumers find the financial services and products that meet their needs.”
Some will criticize the blindside, others will call reorganization par for the course for an online marketing course flexing its muscles in the financial services vertical they’ve been focused on for years.
Update: Bankrate’s VP of Corporate Communications says they can confirm the acquisition but the company has no further comment.
Hilfiger is bringing function to fashion with adaptive clothing line
(BUSINESS NEWS) Everyone enjoys wearing clothes that are easy to wear. In the case of those with disabilities and other special needs, finding functional clothes can be hard which is why Tommy Hilfiger has just released Hilfiger Adaptive.
Ideally, we all want clothing that is both fashionable and functional. Functionality is all the more important for people with disabilities, who may face challenges getting dressed or may need to work around equipment like wheelchairs or braces.
But people with disabilities, like everyone else, also want to look good. American design darling Tommy Hilfiger has become one of the first brand name designers to make clothing specifically with these customers in mind, launching an adaptive line for children last year, and following up with an adult line that was just released.
Hilfiger’s adaptive garments include features like zippers that can be closed and opened with one hand, adjustable hems and plackets to accommodate assistive equipment, magnetic buttons, and adjustable enclosures.
These features are incorporated into the design so that the garments still look fashionable, and make dressing easier for people with disabilities or their caretakers.
These garments stay true to the signature, all-American aesthetic of the Hilfiger brand, heavy on stripes, denim, and red, white, and navy. The collection includes shirts, dresses, jackets, pants, and more.
Besides providing adaptive clothing, Tommy Hilfiger has also created an opportunity to feature models with disabilities, a sorely underrepresented demographic in the fashion industry. Their website shows adults and kids with prosthetic limbs and wheelchairs.
Rebekah Marine, one of the models for the adaptive line who was born without one forearm, raved about the line to USA Today. “One of my favorite pieces is the denim jacket,” she said, “The jacket is equipped with magnetic closures in the front and on the cuffs, making a big difference in the way I style my outfit. I no longer have to meticulously go through each button one-handed or pester my fiancé to help me fix the cuffs.”
Last year Hilfiger created an adaptive line for kids in collaboration with MagnaReady, a company that makes magnetic fasteners, and Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that works to make clothing for people with disabilities.
After the “incredible response to the children’s collection,” Hilfiger created 34 garments for women and 37 for men.
Hilfiger says that “Inclusivity and democratization of fashion have always been at the core of my brand’s DNA” and hopes that his adaptive line with have the effect of “empowering the differently abled community.”
10 ways to learn about a company’s culture when job hunting
(BUSINESS NEWS) Culture fit is important when job hunting, here are 10 ways to find out if the prospective company is a good fit.
To quote the American Bard, I’ve been everywhere, man. In my professional life I’ve worked for hippies in the hills, Gordon Gekko business savants, button-down Christian conservatives: name the American archetype, I’ve made them money. I am rich in experience.
Protip: that is not the same as actually being rich.
In the spirit of “memories don’t pay the Netflix bill,” I therefore assert the following: when you’re looking for a job, for the love of Dale Carnegie, remember you actually have to talk to these people.
Business culture can be the making or breaking of a gig. For that matter, it can be the making or breaking of a business. Day-to-day workplace experience is probably the most important question in any job hunt, and definitely the hardest to track. Here are 10 ways to get a sense of workplace culture – this is the important part – before you ambush your boss with a staple remover.
RESOURCES!
1. Comparably provides an interesting service, and an excuse to dust off your junior high compare/contrast skillz. They’re a job review database set up to allow searchers to review multiple positions side by side according to employee assessments. It’s a great tool for thinning out the herd in the first days of a job hunt, or coming to a final conclusion between opportunities.
2. Glassdoor. You know these guys. If you don’t, go forth. We’ll wait. Glassdoor is still the benchmark for workplace Yelp. Reviews are written by actual employees, often with sound and fury, and records of (mis)behavior often go back years.
3. Great Place to Work goes deep. They don’t have quite the breadth or recognition of Glassdoor, but what they do have is serious rigor. GPtW (it’s tiring to type) provides an anonymous survey to current employees of a given business covering the six categories of Atmosphere, Challenges, Communication, Pride and Rewards. Unless you have super strong views regarding workplace decor, that seems to cover matters.
4. Indeed. The best job board in the business has what is manifestly not the best job review site in the business, but a darn good start. They’ll break down your workplace-to-be (or not) on a 1-5 scale according to several things I guarantee you care about, and maintain a Glassdoor-style database of employee reviews.
5. Job Crowd. Job Crowd does a neat thing. They provide the usual employee reviews, but also encourage contributors to dig into their experience in specific job titles with the companies they review. That kind of specificity is a great value-add: if you’re the janitor, you probably don’t care how great the COO’s job is, and vice versa.
6. Kununu. Kununu is Europe’s Glassdoor, with better than a million reviews for over 250,000 companies. They went live in the States last year and haven’t matched that depth on this side of the hemisphere, but they’ve got the backing and the expertise.
7. Vault. Vaut’s a different beast from the above. Rather than being crowd driven, Vault has an in-house research company that puts together the goods on employers. As you’d expect, this costs. Their free content is only passable, but if you want the serious goods, it might be worth the 9.99/month (less with longer subscriptions.
STRATS, TIPS AND DIRTY TRICKS!
8. LinkedIn. I may be committing Internet blasphemy here, but reading the rants of strangers might – might! – not be as informative as communication with an actual human. Reach out to someone you’d be working with if you took the job you’re contemplating. You’ve got 150 characters, so keep it tight: “I’m Namey McNomen. We could be working together soon. Do you have a moment to chat about [issue you’re into]?”
9. Straight up Internet. Get your occupational stalker on. A Google search is, at its heart, a trawl through the greatest trove of gossip in the history of life. Delve into terribly informative and charming news articles like this one. Bone up on blog articles and – just this once! – read the comment sections. Even Facebook is worth a browse. Seriously, who doesn’t talk about work?
10. Get real. If you work in service, make like a customer. If there’s a front-end office, drop by. Watch, listen, get a feel for what’s happening around you. To compound my digital blasphemy, what comes out of glowing rectangles like the one you’re reading this on (thanks!) is great, but nothing compares to immediate experience.
Put some of this together with plenty of the digital resources above, and with any luck you’ll find yourself a gig that might just keep you from attempted murder with office supplies.
