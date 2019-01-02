Business News
Basecamp went transparent, you should too
(BUSINESS) With the increasing amount of false information flying around these days, consumers are looking more and more for the businesses they support to be transparent.
In general, people want to trust who they interact with. For consumers, that means that they want to trust the companies they do business with. Today’s consumers want to share the same values and vision as the businesses where they give their money. Being transparent is important in the marketplace.
A study released in 2016 from Label Insight found that 94 percent of customers would be more loyal to a brand if the brand “promoted complete brand transparency.” Lying to customers is a bad idea.
Basecamp, a project management app, has put their policies on GitHub for everyone to see. These policies are available for anyone, not just customers. The policies are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution license, which means you can use any of the policies for your own business, provided you give Basecamp credit.
Customers are encouraged to collaborate on policies with Basecamp. GitHub will track changes to Basecamp’s policies, which means that you can always know what happens to your data in Basecamp. You can find out their refund policy, which is written in plain English, not legalese. Basecamp also promises to be around until the end of the internet.
Gutsy move.
More businesses should be so transparent.
Every company has policies that affect their customers. Mouseprint, a service of Consumer World, often exposes companies that hide the fine print in their policies. The list includes many major organizations that make it difficult to get refunds or companies that don’t disclose financial affiliations. Kohl’s had a policy that said shoppers gave up their right to sue, just by walking through the doors.
Take a page out of Basecamp’s playbook and be transparent with your customers. Have a refund policy that is easily understandable and doesn’t give your business the upper hand. Be up front about your policies. Customers appreciate information and transparency.
Hack your CV into standing out to recruiters
(CAREER) Your CV can be what sets you apart from other candidates — learn how to set yourself up for success in the hiring process with these CV insider tips.
We all know that a CV is super important when it comes to being placed in front of a hiring manager. Do you know what recruiters are really looking for when examining this document?
That’s where StandOut CV comes in. They developed an infographic run down of what recruiters want to see when they’re reading over your CV, and the information might just help you pique their interest.
According to their data, a recruiter receives an average of 118 CVs per job advertisement, making it hard to find the time to read each and every one. So, how can you increase the chances that yours will be checked out? Start with your cover letter.
Keep it short and to the point in order to grab a reader’s attention. Somewhere between two and three sentences is sufficient. Next, match your skills to those of the ones required in the job advertisement. If it’s not a match, recruiters obviously won’t waste their time.
Lastly, for the cover letter, address the recruiter by name and use a friendly tone when writing. “Dear Sir or Madam” is a quick way to get your CV tossed in the shredder.
Now for the main event – the CV itself. Again, being that recruiters have so many to go over, they typically only spend six to 10 seconds on an initial scan to see if it’s worth digging deeper.
In order to pass the scanned exam, make sure that your CV is easy to read and that key information is highlighted. Use simple, clean text and clearly divide sections. You can also help ease the reader’s eyes by breaking up text with short sentences and bullet points.
When highlighting key information, relevant skills and experience should be prominent. It is also important to include how your work has impacted your employers.
Once this portion of the test is passed, the recruiter will then delve into more information regarding your current role. Elements they’ll examine include: your role within your current organization, the overall goal for your role, the people that you interact with, the tools and software you use, the work you’ve produced, and your targets and achievements.
Past this, recruiters like to be given numbers – this way they can see the value that a candidate would bring. Give them this information in the form of facts and figures (eg: ‘Cut department spending by 20%’).
Now that you know all of this, also know that recruiters scare easily; if they give a hiring manager one bad candidate, it can tarnish the recruiter’s reputation. Items that scare recruiters include unexplained gaps in employment history, spelling and grammar errors, and unprofessional formatting.
That’s all for now, candidate. Now, go out there and create the best CV you possibly can!
You absolutely don’t need to be a 100% match for a job to apply
(CAREER) Most people believe they should only apply for their dream job if they’re a perfect match, but studies say that’s the wrong approach.
You don’t need to be a 100 percent match for a job to apply. You just don’t.
We’ve all seen the crazy job postings:
-Must be fluent in Mandarin
-Must be be full-stack coder
-Must also have real estate license
-Must be a rockstar ninja (uuugh)
After seeing endless open positions with specific requirements, it’s no wonder that so many job seekers become discouraged. How can anyone fit 100 percent of the requirements on the job listing? And actually, most people don’t. According to a recent study, you only need to meet ~70 percent of the job requirements to be a good fit for a job.
So you’re telling me a requirement isn’t actually a requirement?!
The study analyzed job postings and resumes for over 6,000 positions across 118 industries, and they found that applicants are just as likely to get an interview whether you meet 50 percent or 90 percent of the requirements.
Crazy, I know. That law of diminishing returns will eff you up.
But what about women? I wondered the same thing. Surprisingly, the interview data was in favor of women that meet less of the requirements. In fact, the study shows that as a female, the likelihood of getting an interview increases if you simply meet 30 percent of the requirements. Also, female applicants are just as likely to get an interview if they meet 40 percent versus 90 percent of the job requirements.
Before you start complaining that women have it better in the job search process, correlation doesn’t equal causation.
Interestingly enough, 64 percent of the female users rejected at least one job where they matched 50 – 60 percent of the requirements, while only 37 percent of male users did. This leads us to believe there more implicit factors to take into consideration, like imposter syndrome throughout the interview process.
If you’re a recruiter or employer, this may seem like more work. But in an increasingly competitive job market for both employers and applicants, this presents an opportunity to get to know people for who they actually are, not just on paper. And resumes often do a poor job of reflecting that — especially the ever-important soft skills.
Key takeaways:
As we’ve gone through this study, here are a few practical action items for job seekers:
1. Apply for a lot of jobs to increase your number of interviews.
The study shows that increased interviews are a direct result of increased applications, not just picking and choosing what you think you’re a good fit for. Which brings us to our next point:
2. Go for those “stretch” roles — you never know what may come of it!
Send in a lot of applications, but don’t let that stop you from approaching the process thoughtfully. Recruiters can tell if you’ve skimped on the cover letter or your resume, and a thoughtful approach to the application process will be noticed and appreciated by recruiters, especially for those reach roles.
3. Don’t second-guess yourself.
We’re always our own worst critics, and according to this, we don’t need to be — especially throughout the job application process. Job hunting is stressful enough, so put on your most upbeat playlist (or Beyonce), say your affirmations, and go on with your bad self and start applying!
Amazon’s monopolistic move edges company closer to legal peril
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon continues to dominate the market, and good for them, but their latest move could be the power grab that finally get legislators’ attention.
Twenty years ago, Microsoft was found to be guilty of violating federal anti-trust laws. The case could not have been any more high-stakes. At the time, Microsoft was one of the world’s most innovative and profitable companies and Bill Gates was largely considered the wealthiest man on the planet.
The lawsuit found that Microsoft was boxing other internet browsers out of the market in order to ensure that its own, Internet Explorer, would reign supreme.
Setting aside, well, the legacy of Internet Explorer for a moment, there are many aspects of the Microsoft Antitrust case that seem to foreshadow trouble for another digital innovator: Amazon.
See, Amazon is launching an initiative called One Vendor which tells companies that they can no longer sell directly to consumers on Amazon Marketplace. Instead, Amazon expects the brands to sell on Amazon Retail, thus losing some of the benefits of the Marketplace listing (including the ability to determine price and appear at the top of search results).
Recode’s investigation notes, “Amazon is these brands that they can no longer sell directly to customers as an independent seller on the Amazon platform for third-party merchants known as the Amazon Marketplace… Instead, [Amazon] is telling brands that they can only sell items to Amazon’s retail group at wholesale cost, and let Amazon act as the seller and determine the retail cost.”
Third-party sellers who contract will Amazon are still able to sell these products, even if the products’ original companies are not partnered with Amazon. The move effectively cuts corporations that don’t want Amazon to set the terms of their sales out of the picture.
The move is similar to Microsoft in 1998. Back then, Microsoft controlled the three major aspects of the internet: operating system, applications, and browser. Amazon controls the actual market (its main website), the mechanisms of the marketplace (its selling apparatus), and almost has complete control over discoverability.
Technological giants like Microsoft and Amazon are able to reach these heights largely because they are creating innovative technology at a pace faster than legislators and litigators can understand it.
However, the longer that constituents live in a world that is increasingly controlled by these forces, the more politicians are forced to understand the reality of the power they wield.
If more people start paying attention and speaking out, will Amazon legally be able to maintain this level of control?
