Battle of the outsider: L.L. Bean vs KÜHL
(BUSINESS NEWS) L.L. Bean is knee deep in a lawsuit with KÜHL who alleges that their slogan was ripped off.
Popular outdoor apparel brand L.L. Bean is being sued by Alfwear Inc. for using the word “outsider” in their advertising campaigns. The plaintiff claims L.L. Bean is intentionally misleading customers by infringing on Alfwear’s newly trademarked phrase.
Alfwear Inc. is the corporate name of KÜHL, one of the largest privately held outdoor apparel companies. In August 2017, Alfwear was granted a trademark for the slogan “The Outsider” on its “rugged outdoor clothing, namely, belts, bottoms, hats, jackets, pants, shirts, shorts, T-shirts, tops.”
KÜHL says since June 2015 they’ve been selling “The Outsider” pants, and have just now gotten around to trademarking the overall expression.
Registering this phrase means competitors can’t brand items as “The Outsider,” but does this stop any other company from using the term “outsider,” even in a campaign not specifically tied to a clothing item?
That’s up to the U.S. District Court in Utah, where the lawsuit was filed on Monday.
L.L. Bean’s campaign in this lawsuit includes the phrase ““Be An Outsider,” and has been featured in the The New York Times. The catchphrase also appears in the retail store’s services, apparel, and company manifesto.
Alfwear alleges this could confuse customers, who may “incorrectly conclude” that L.L. Bean’s “goods or services originate with, or are authorized by” KÜHL.
The lawsuit claims L.L. Bean is violating the Lanham Act, which is the primary governing statute for regulating trademarks and resulting unfair competition. Alfwear goes on to complain that L.L. Bean is intentionally misleading and deceiving customers.
In addition to the lawsuit, Alfwear sent a cease-and-desist letter, requesting removal of the phrase in all ads, publications, or websites.
Plot twist: L.L. Bean recently applied for a service mark on their “Be An Outsider” slogan with the U.S. Patent & Trademark office at the end of June. According to trademark lawyer Jonathan Gelchinsky, who is not representing either side, this could be a battle of “strong” versus “weak” trademarks.
For example, a trademark on a name like “Kodak” is much stronger than one on a common word, like “outsider.” KUHL’s trademark of “The Outsider” is specifically tied to their apparel line while L.L. Bean’s use of “outsider” is a brand-wide slogan.
This narrow definition may be in L.L. Bean’s favor.
According to L.L. Bean spokesperson Carolyn Beem, “We firmly believe we are well within our legal rights to use the call to action ‘Be an Outsider,’ and look forward to resolving this issue.” The company declined to comment further on the pending legislation. Stay gold, L.L. Bean, stay gold.
Ethereum’s trading on NASDAQ – huzzah!
(BUSINESS NEWS) The cryptocurrency Ethereum is being traded on NASDAQ affirming that it’s really real.
There’s been another substantial shift in the mainstream financial sector in the direction of “cryptocurrency is a real thing” and this time, it’s about Ethereum.
On October 11, CoinShares announced the launch of a new exchange-traded note (ETN) based on ether, the token behind the Ethereum blockchain. Bigger news: it would be open to investors on NASDAQ Stockholm.
This will be the first mainstream investment product based on Ethereum, a currency that’s all about bringing blockchain to the world.
Short version (long version here): there are ETNs and ETF’s. That would be “exchange-traded notes” and “exchange-traded funds.” The TL;DR on the difference is that to offer an ETF you actually have to own the asset in question, paying up on investments as they mature.
For an ETN, you just issue a note based on a given asset, committing to pay the return on investment when the note reaches maturity.
Obviously having to actually own the asset you’re offering for investment is a challenge with a resource like cryptocurrency, since it’s owned by a squillion people who may or may not be interested in your would-be investor’s shiny money.
ETNs provide a clearer way for cryptocurrency to interact with conventional finance. The investor invests in a given currency, the underwriter commits to pay the profits.
And if you decide magic robot money isn’t your thing, ETNs can also be bought and sold on the open market before they mature. Simple.
CoinShares certainly thinks so, and that counts for something. To begin with, this isn’t their first rodeo. They already issue two ETNs and administer a regulated hedge fund based on bitcoin.
Also, maybe more importantly when it comes to cryptocurrency’s role in the financial marketplace, they’ve got serious cred in conventional finance, with vets of JPMorgan, Lehman Brothers and State Street on the team.
By bringing Ethereum to NASDAQ, CoinShares is showing an ongoing commitment to making cryptocurrency a working part of modern finance. Whether that bet pays off remains to be seen, but it’s one of the strongest moves to date toward bringing blockchain to the financial world.
Microsoft’s Autism Hiring program really is driving innovation
(BUSINESS NEWS) Microsoft is going above and beyond with their inclusiveness in hiring with their Autism Hiring program.
This October is the 70th anniversary of the National Disability Awareness Month (#NDEAM for all you twitter folk) – an initiative by the Office of Disability Employment Policy of the US Department of Labor.
While many employers are making strives towards hiring candidates with disabilities, Windows magic maker Microsoft strives to building inclusion in their organization through inclusive hiring processes, notably – their Autism Hiring Program.
Started two years ago, the Autism Hiring Program is a specific initiative by Microsoft to recruit more diverse talent, and supports the broader mission of Microsoft Global Diversity and Inclusion strategy.
Specifically, the program aims to use a multi-day, very hands on program to assess workability, projects, and team assessment that helps potential candidates on the autistic spectrum be evaluated for employment at Microsoft.
Traditional interview processes are often very challenging for those on the autistic spectrum, and employers will often misread or pass over highly qualified candidates.
Especially with challenges identifying social cues, social anxiety, “quirky” or strange behavior, inappropriate honesty, and other cultural behaviors (the “handshake” that may not be demonstrated by a candidate with autism.
Advocates like Autism Speaks estimate that up to 9/10 adults with autism are underemployed or unemployed. Microsoft is offering an alternative to this process. Check out this awesome video:
In addition to a better hiring process, Microsoft goes one step further by giving these new employees a strong onboarding experience with coaches, mentors, buddies and resources they need to help them be successful.
Managers even get professional development and receive training on all those key manager soft skills – clear expectations, constructive feedback, and regular communication.
This program is just part of Microsoft’s Global Diversity and Inclusion, including a number of Employee Resource groups for Asian, Black, Disabled, Hispanic, and Parents, LGBT, and Women employees.
Prove your hustle: How will you fare in the Uber game?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Our culture glorifies the side hustle, freelance freedom from bosses, but there’s more to it than that (as anyone that’s tried it knows).
With the surge of entrepreneurism and appeal of the freelance lifestyle, many have turned away from traditional 9 to 5 careers in favor of the side hustle. Many businesses like Instacart, Favor and Uber encourage people to be their own bosses while offering flexibility and a promising income.
It seems like the ideal situation, but it’s not quite as easy as it sounds.
Take Uber, for instance. How hard can driving strangers around town be? You get to use your own car, set your schedule and get paid based on how much you choose to work. I’ve considered becoming an Uber driver in between side hustles of my own.
I don’t really know the odds and ends to it though.
To get more insight I tried the Uber Game, an interactive computer challenge that gives users a first-hand experience in the Uber world. The team behind the Uber Game used real reports and interviews with Uber drivers to come up with different scenarios.
The goal is to make $1000 within the week to pay off your mortgage bill. The game includes real-life situations that Uber drivers face every day. Of course, there is the obvious annoying, drunk customers but you also must consider car maintenance, family issues, traffic and Uber bonuses.
Every answer you make leads you on a different path.
Honestly, it’s exhausting. And that’s just playing the game on the computer. At the end of my challenge on easy mode, I only averaged a little over $12 an hour. In California where the game is set, this is only $2 over the minimum wage.
Even after working for 57 hours for seven days during the week, I fell short of covering my mortgage. This isn’t without making some sacrifices along the way.
Being your own boss comes with its perks, but it’s certainly not easier than having a more traditional career path.
Without a set schedule or stable income, every day, and almost every hour, is a hustle. Don’t believe me? Find out if you’d survive in this economy by trying out the Uber Game.
