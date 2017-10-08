Business News
Company required birth control coverage nixed
(BUSINESS NEWS) No matter the feelings on the topic, what does it mean for your business and employees now that your company is no longer required to cover birth control?
Business owners should be aware that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has recently issued a religious and moral exemption to the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) birth control mandate that can be used by nearly any business.
This mandate originally took effect in 2012 based on the recommendation of an independent panel to require plans to cover birth control at no cost.
Despite a number of attempts by both the administration, and the Supreme Court, to reach an accommodation for religious organizations, the issue remained unresolved (until now).
The two new rules expand the initial scope of the exemption from houses of worship, religiously affiliated nonprofits, and “closely held” private companies to include for-profit companies and publicly traded companies to apply for an exemption. For those seeking the exemption, one shortcut is to call your insurance company to ask for guidance.
Employers will not need to file notices or certifications with any federal entity, and would only be required to explain to employees any changes in their coverage, and the coverage is set to take effect immediately. The new rule also applies to colleges and universities that offer insurance to students as well as employees.
This latest step follows up on an executive order issued in May where Donald Trump promises to “protect religious liberty” and provide “regulatory relief” for organizations. Health and Human services estimates that at most, 120,000 people would be impacted – mostly those who are employed at the 200 organizations involved in lawsuits over the original 2012 mandate.
Bottom line – employers will have the option to opt out on either a religious or moral objection.
However, how many of them choose to do so remains to be unseen, but could eclipse the conservative 120,000 people estimated by HHS.
Companies deciding to opt out of coverage should be aware that this mandate is likely to be met with a series of legal challenges by both women’s rights and other organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, who filed for a lawsuit on Friday, October 6th.
The lawsuit claims the new mandate violates the equal protection clause and the establishment clause. The California Attorney General also indicated intentions to offer legal opposition.
Knowing about the upcoming legal challenge is something that employers should be considering before making any substantive changes. This is likely to be a bumpy and long legal battle.
Business News
Amazing augmented reality app measures anything right before your eyes
(BUSINESS NEWS) Bad news for bulky tape measures – your day is numbered so long as someone has a newer iPhone and knows how to download a simple augmented reality app…
Say goodbye to assaulting your fingers with retractable tape measures. AirMeasure lets you measure any surface, thing, or person with only your phone. No more taping together rulers or haphazardly climbing chairs to measure tall bookshelves and cabinets.
Created by development group Laan Labs of Face Swap Live fame, AirMeasure utilizes augmented reality (AR) to provide accurate measurements of objects and distances. The utility app uses Apple’s updated sensor and camera input framework to measure distance between points.
The core tape measure includes three basic modes for practical measurements. AirMode most closely resembles traditional measuring, with an augmented reality ruler that physically follows along onscreen as the device moves, overlaying an extendable tape measure over the object you’re measuring. Now you can be the jerk blocking traffic in Target aisles as you measure everything in sight.
Point and shoot mode provides dynamic measurements and offers corrective functionality, triangulating, and updating as you move. Surface Mode comes in handy for measuring horizontal planes, like tables and flat surfaces.
More advanced measurement features come into play with Floor Plan, which calculates the dimensions of a room when you place vertices at each corner. AirMeasure can even figure out weird room shapes with multiple walls and angles. The ever-expanding Virtual Furniture catalog currently boasts over 4,000 items, allowing you to test how things look and fit in your space.
Laser Level scrutinizes objects already in place by projecting a virtual laser onto the wall to test your portrait hanging skills. Virtual Paintings are also available if you’re not ready to commit to nailing holes in the wall quite yet. Plus, there are modes for calculating the height of objects, and the size of a cube, so you can determine what size box you’d need to pack something.
Of course, there are some less than necessary but endlessly entertaining features as well. One mode can calculate a person’s height just by pointing the camera at them. Another mode creates a colorful path of where you’ve walked as you trace your steps, with markers for every yard or meter.
There’s even an air brush tool to add doodles in a 3D space, with customizable brush sizes and colors. The team plans to add a Sports Field feature that would allow users to layout a baseball diamond or football field. Floor plan editing is also in the works.
Co-developer Will Perkins stated, “we are really excited to finally release this app, as we see huge potential with the recent advances in Augmented Reality and how consumers interact with their surrounding space. We believe measurements will be a big part of that.”
Tragically, I’m unable to download the app since I have an iPhone 5, and this requires at least a 6s or an iPad. But I can live vicariously through the demo videos. Check out AirMeasure’s site to see more cool features, or head over to the App Store (sorry, Apple only) and give this free app a try.
Business News
Topo Chico is going mainstream and no one knows how to feel
(BUSINESS NEWS) Cult-favorite drink, Topo Chico, was just bought by Coca-Cola which is creating all sorts of mixed emotions.
If you thought that sparkling water was a trend that would die soon, think again. On Monday, Coca-Cola purchased mineral water brand Topo Chico for $220 million dollars. Topo Chico currently is distributed in 35 states, with almost 70 percent of its total sales in the state of Texas alone.
This acquisition marked a big investment into a trend that has soda consumption at its lowest point since 1985. Coca-Cola already has two sparkling water brands: Dasani Sparkling and Smartwater sparkling. This purchase is its latest acquisition that many think can compete with big rivals like Nestle’s Perrier and Sundance Beverage Company’s LaCroix.
Topo Chico, the prized mineral water brand of Mexico and the Austin craft cocktail scene, has had a long relationship with Coca-Cola. The plant that still bottles and manufactures Topo Chico since its creation bottled the first ever bottle of Coca-Cola in 1920s. Coca-Cola says they have no plans to change the location of its manufacturing in Monterrey, Mexico, nor the brand’s existing image.
“It’s important for us to maintain the relevance with the core Topo Chico fanbase while introducing the brand to new people,” VP of Emerging Brands Matt Hughes said. “We’ll continue to protect the prestige of the brand, which is authentic to its heritage and hip without being pretentious.”
After the announcement of the acquisition, brand die hards took to Twitter to offer their two cents about the acquisition of Topo Chico by Coca-Cola. The most positive comments were about the opportunity to have Topo Chico distributed across the country so that those not located in its sales area could drink the sparkling beverage.
Of course, the cult-like fan base that Topo Chico has was generally disturbed by the fact that their beverage of choice could be “corrupted” with high fructose corn syrup or the recipe changed. Plus, there’s a good old fashioned dose of twitter snarkiness at announcement of the news as well.
I’m fair to partly excited about Coca Cola adding Topo Chico to the family. Yum!!
— Cara Miller (@_CaraMiller) October 4, 2017
What I *am* currently into though is Topo Chico. That is some nice mineral water. Although now owned by Coca-Cola which is a bit annoying.
— Tom Coates (@tomcoates) October 5, 2017
If Coke ruins @TopoChicoUSA I will blow a fuse
— Stefani (@smlawless) October 3, 2017
The official Topo Chico brand tried to quell fears and generate enthusiasm for the merger. Ultimately, fans will have to choose between their principles and taste buds as the ink dries on the sales contract.
Business News
Starbucks is saying sayonara to its online store
(BUSINESS NEWS) I’m not too sure where you buy your coffee, but if it was on the online Starbucks store, start lookin’ somewhere new.
The experience at Starbucks may have everything these days: coffee, tea, food, WiFi, couches, merch, and even alcohol in some stores. But one thing Starbucks does not have anymore? An online store.
As of October 1, you may not have noticed that Starbucks quietly shut down its online purchasing portal. Now if you navigate to store.starbucks.com, you will be met with a simple FAQ page that explains how people should try to get their coffee or other products now that the online page is closed.
Starbucks posted in August that it would be closing the store as of October 1, thwarting the trend of cashing in on internet commerce.The big question that have many scratching their head is the why. As the economy shifts more to prize eCommerce, why would a retail giant like Starbucks, who made almost $4.2 billion dollars last year, would halt another opportunity to generate more revenue?
“We’re continuing to invest in amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination and are looking across our portfolio to make disciplined, thoughtful decisions,” Spokesperson Maggie Jantzen said in a statement for the New York Times.
This decision has come at the moment where corporate management of Starbucks aims to “simplify” everything from its sales channels to its barista drink making process in order to focus on the customer experience. Shutting down the online store to make a Starbucks cafe a retail destination seems to support the concept of making the neighborhood Starbucks a staple in the community. CEO Howard Schultz also said that offering a branded online store was not optimal, as long as Amazon or other digital third parties were able to sell your product as well.
A big takeaway from this case study for business owners is to not negate the importance of the in-person customer service experience. When a giant like Starbucks decides to put all its focus into one domain in order to make that area the best it possibly can, that’s a life lesson for small business owners. This approach to commerce underlines the importance of trying to streamline and simplify by excelling in one area, instead of being “just fine” in several.
