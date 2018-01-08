Business News
How BlackBerry will survive if they no longer make phones
(BUSINESS NEWS) Just when you thought BlackBerry was officially dead, they’re reinventing themselves.
What do you do when the marketplace finds you mostly irrelevant?
If you’re BlackBerry, you reinvent yourself. Fully 20 years ago, Research in Motion (RIM) had a significant portion of the market space for cellular phones in both the business and the consumer market. Their phones were well received, with carrier partnerships that propelled the brand forward.
With the introduction of the iPhone and the subsequent partnership with the AT&T network a decade ago, United States market share, especially in the consumer space, dropped precipitously, moving from a high of 21 million BlackBerry users in 2007 to only 9 million three years later.
By 2014, it was estimated that Blackberry accounted for 1.0 percent of smartphone sales in the United States, down from its peak of 20 percent—and the decline was seen in the stock price of RIM, which fell nearly 90 percent between 2010 and 2012, with subsequent years seeing losses in the billions of dollars.
While remaining active internationally, and working with external hardware development partners to create subsequent iterations of smartphones for the international and business sector, BlackBerry (the new corporate name after a rebranding in 2013) simply stopped developing new hardware for phones in 2016, relegating that to external development partners.
So, what comes next?
BlackBerry, like many companies, had a choice when faced with a shifting marketplace. Focus on what you did well, but no one wants any longer, or focus on what you can do well and shape the marketplace of tomorrow.
Led by their CEO, John Chen, the shift away from smartphone manufacturing towards a software and services company is proving a return to financial stability. In laying the foundation for the next iteration of BlackBerry, Chen’s focused, in part, on providing software servicing to automated cars.
With over 60 million cars already in operation utilizing BlackBerry software, the company is taking advantage of deals in place with automakers such as Ford, as well as third party companies to position itself for the next wave in the automotive future, expecting the market to be ready for completely driverless cars by 2025.
The results are starting to speak for themselves. Talking to investors last fall, Chen said, “We achieved historical highs in total software and services revenue and gross margin, as well as the highest non-GAAP operating margin in over five years, reflecting our complete transformation to a software company.”
With an expectation that the software and services revenues continue to increase through the fourth quarter, and an additional $2.5 billion in cash in reserve ( bolstered by a recent settlement of $815 million with Qualcomm), it’s possible that Blackberry could look to continue its growth in these sectors by acquiring companies in both the cyber security and automotive software arenas. BlackBerry expects overall revenues for fiscal 2018 just under a billion dollars and the company as a whole to be profitable.
Business News
The fallout after Sessions’ anti-states’-rights posture on marijuana
(BUSINESS NEWS) What are politicians saying and how will cannabusinesses fare as US Attorney General, Jeff Sessions takes a hardline stance against marijuana use and sales.
“What is a legacy? It’s planting seeds in a garden you never get to see.” —Hamilton, “The World Was Wide Enough”
It’s not uncommon to see policies changed from one Presidential administration to another, as each tries to shape the nation, and, ultimately, their legacy, in the way that makes the most sense to them and their party. However, what is somewhat uncommon is to see a President tacitly approving a major shift in policy (and perhaps practice) that potentially negatively affects not only a growing business segment in multiple states, but also flies in the face of promises made on the campaign trail and angers members of his own party who see it as a rise in the overreach of federalism.
Late last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a memo regarding federal levels of action regarding marijuana issued by former Attorney General Eric Holder’s Justice Department. The memo, which dated back to the Obama presidency, provided states with autonomy regarding the legalization of marijuana, and kept federal prosecutors at bay, for all but the most serious of marijuana-related crimes, such as drug trafficking across state lines or selling to minors. For a brief history of how marijuana legislation state-by-state came to be, check out a great overview at Vox.
Sessions, however, views marijuana as a gateway drug, the state legalization of which has not only flouted federal law, but also created a potential for higher rates of impaired driving, greater appeal to youth, as well as a black market for marijuana in states which neighbor those where marijuana is legal. Advocacy groups, such as Smart Approaches to Marijuana, join Sessions in his concern and welcome a potential return for marijuana to fall under federal enforcement.
While Sessions has taken the step of rescinding the prior guidance on the issue for federal prosecutors, there has yet to be a directive as to just how active enforcement on marijuana will be. While some say that the new direction will give prosecutors the ability to go after high profile cases that states are loath or unable to prosecute, others within the Justice Department point to a department strapped for resources, and highlight opioid abuse and human trafficking as remaining front and center on the minds of the prosecutors.
On the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump promised that he would leave marijuana legislation in the hands of the states, a position that echoed with his Republican base.
Looking at the matter as a states’ rights issue, rather than a federal problem, providing states greater autonomy to appeal to their citizens/voters to solve their local problems removes federal overreach – a key campaign point of President Trump and platform point for the Republican Party.
Indeed, the sudden move by Sessions appears to have caught many key Republican politicians off guard, but ready to strike back. Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican from Colorado, promised to block appointments for key Justice Department positions until Sessions relents and restores the previous policy.
Don Young, a Republican Representative from Alaska, in speaking to the Associated Press, noted that the legalization of recreational marijuana sale had been approved by the voters from the individual states and they, as Congressmen, had a duty to act, saying, “Congress is the voice of the people and we have a duty to do what is right by the states.”
Coming on the first day that recreational marijuana was to be made legal for sale in California, Sessions’ shift had the effect of disrupting a growing business segment as well: Cannabusinesses and those industries that have grown to meet their needs, such as bankers and security forces.
What to do with the proceeds from cannabusiness has always been a slippery argument. Banking, which is regulated by both the states as well as the federal government, has had no assurances that federal enforcement of banks and credit unions which accept funds from the sale of marijuana would be exempt from prosecution.
Indeed, industry giants such as Wells Fargo, which had initially tried to get a large portion of the market share have pulled out completely, leaving smaller firms, such as Colorado’s Safe Harbor Private Banking, to bear the burden and potential for prosecution for crimes ranging from money laundering to racketeering. On the heels of Sessions’ announcement, cannabusiness stocks slipped sharply as well.
As the Trump presidency finds its legacy forward, balancing between states’ rights, law and order, and the best use of federal resources, it should consider the fruits that previous Prohibitions have borne.
Making alcohol illegal in the United States from 1920-1933 had the net effect of increasing the reach of organized crime and the spread of bathtub gin. The war on drugs in America, including on marijuana since 1937, has had similar results: a large amount of money spent to negligible gain.
The National Review points out that police departments nationwide made nearly 575,000 marijuana-related arrests in 2105 alone(nearly 70,000 more than for all categories of violent crime combined). In combating the effects of foreign drug cartels, they note the work of a Mexican think tank who estimated that legalization of marijuana nationwide in the United States would have the effect of crippling the Mexican drug cartels financially, reducing their intake by $1.6 billion (or 80 percent) annually.
For today, however, there is no talk of decriminalization, much less legalization nationwide, and the states whose voters approved the legal sale of marijuana in their borders are somewhat in limbo. Despite the uncertainty, there is a spirit of optimism that the status quo won’t change as much, and that the move was designed to reflect posturing on the part of the Sessions-led Justice Department.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee, whose state was one of the first to legalize marijuana in 2012, said that things would go on as usual, stating that “[w]e should, in my book, not push the panic button on either …individual lives or …businesses.”
Business News
Gender pay lawsuit against Google refiled since salary history was asked
(BUSINESS NEWS) A class-action lawsuit against Google has been amended to include a newly banned practice in California.
Google’s troubles seem to continue as the class-action lawsuit against the internet giant has been amended. The class-action gender-pay lawsuit has been amended to include an old complaint, as well as a new complainant. The new complaint faults Google for inquiring about new hires’ prior salaries – California has now banned this practice of inquiring about previous salaries. It also redefines the class of affected workers, which caused the previous suit to be dismissed.
In addition, the amended suit adds a fourth complainant, a preschool teacher with a master’s degree to bring the total complainants to four women, all alleging that Google underpaid them in comparison to their male counterparts.
The suit has been refiled nearly a month after being dismissed due to defining the class of the affected workers too broadly; now the suit aims to represent four women specifically: an early childhood educator, an engineer, a manager, and a sales associate.
The newly added fourth former female worker, Heidi Lamar, was employed as a teacher at Google’s Children Center in Palo Alto from around July 2013 to August 2017, claims that of the 150 teachers employed by Google during her tenure, just three were men. Two of the men hired were paid more than all but one of the women hired, she alleges.
The lawsuit states, “Google’s under-leveling of women not only resulted in Google paying them lower base salaries than if they had been properly leveled, but also resulted in Google paying them smaller bonuses and fewer stock units and options than if Google had placed them in the proper level.”
Leading lawyer for the case, James Finberg of San Francisco law firm Altshuler Berzon, contends that the company used previously acquired salary rates to set starting pay for employees, thus resulting in men receiving higher starting salaries and better career tracks. Furthermore, the company also sets job classification levels relative to prior pay, thereby resulting in newly hired women consistently making less than men over time, according to the suit.
The newly filed amendment came promptly after the new California law was effective, which explicitly prohibits employers from asking job applicants about prior salaries. This measure was in fact designed explicitly to narrow the pay gap between men and women; ironically the very offense Google is being accused of perpetuating. Under no circumstance is the employer allowed to use a previous salary to set a future salary, which they are also accused of doing to women in particular.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit comes on the heels of a three-year federal Labor Department investigation into pay practices at Google, which is a subsidiary of Mountain View, Calif.-based Alphabet Inc. The Labor Department sued last January to bar Google from doing business with the federal government until it released thousands of documents related to an audit that preliminarily found widespread pay gaps between men and women.
Google has disputed the government’s findings and stands behind its own analysis which shows no gender pay gap. In a statement Wednesday, Google said it also disagrees with the lawsuit’s allegations and Google spokeswoman, Gina Scigliano stated, “Job levels and promotions are determined through rigorous hiring and promotion committees, and must pass multiple levels of review, including checks to make sure there is no bias in these decisions.”
Business News
Sears to close over 100 stores after sixth profit-free year
(BUSINESS NEWS) Despite a massive cash influx, Sears is having to shutter many stores, but with other adjustments, it may not be the end of this legacy brand.
In what’s seemingly now an annual event, Sears Holdings has announced the imminent closing of over 100 stores nationwide across the Kmart and the Sears brands. We reported last January on the company’s decision to shutter nearly 50 stores and obtain a multi-million dollar loan from the hedge fund controlled by their CEO.
Amid another year of lackluster sales, the decision to continue the store closures and staff layoffs comes as no surprise, as Sears tries to find a path towards profitability.
“We will continue to close some unprofitable stores so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” Sears Holdings said in a statement. The latest round of closures leaves fewer than 900 Sears and Kmart stores nationwide, down from their early 2000’s peak of over 3,000 stores across multiple brands.
Indeed, Sears Holdings strategy seems to be increasingly shifting away from maintaining solely a brick-and-mortar presence, with their recent agreements with Amazon to sell their Kenmore and DieHard brands through the online retailer, and spinning off the Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black and Decker earlier in 2017.
Additionally, the company’s advertising strategy has shifted to an online presence only, with the company not buying any traditional advertising and focusing instead on deepening relationships with its loyalty customers through the Shop Your Way program.
With the brand not turning an annual profit since 2011, some wonder if there is indeed much of a future for it. In a November 2017 letter to investors, Susquehanna analyst Bill Dreher noted that “Sears’ operational performance is clearly NOT improving, and we grow increasingly concerned whether the company will ever return to profitability. Further highlighting the company’s weakened position is the reality that manufacturers are increasingly demanding tighter payment and/or withholding products.”
Stores affected by the latest rounds of closings will begin liquidation sales January 12, with final closure slated for March and April.
Sears is not alone – Macy’s is cutting 5,000 jobs and closing 11 stores this year, totaling 124 stores since 2015 (despite strong holiday sales).
Why CloudApp needs to be in your business toolkit
What were the top selling technologies of 2017?
AI can now generate shockingly convincing fake faces
How BlackBerry will survive if they no longer make phones
GLAS smart thermostat will come with Cortana built in
Schumer says there will be a Senate vote about net neutrality
Facebook adjusts how much repeat video views matter
Pantone’s 2018 color of the year (that you’ll see everywhere now): Ultra Violet
Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker’s Twitter spat over net neutrality
Dittach: Chrome extension keeps your Gmail files ultra organized
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Finance6 days ago
Cryptocurrency sets new historic market cap of $600 billion
-
Business Finance5 days ago
How to invest in any cryptocurrency without the IRS hunting you down
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
Apprenticeships: How focused training can jumpstart your career
-
Business News3 days ago
Gender pay lawsuit against Google refiled since salary history was asked
-
Business News6 days ago
European court declares Uber a taxi company, is America next?
-
Business Finance6 days ago
What happens to cryptocurrency if net neutrality dies for real?
-
Tech News6 days ago
GOP net neutrality bill would prohibit individual state regulations, permit paid access
-
Business News5 days ago
How apprenticeship programs could be the way of the future