As cities, states argue about who can pee where, Target opens stall doors to all

Target’s stance on inclusivity

Target has taken another step forward in the fight for equality by announcing that their stores will allow transgender customers to use any bathroom that aligns with their identity. This comes during a crucial time in America’s history where equality regardless of gender is a hotly contested issue.

The announcement, which was made on Tuesday, came through a press release, titled ‘Continuing to Stand for Inclusivity,’ that stated that inclusivity is a core belief of the Target Corporation.

“It’s something we celebrate. We stand for equality and equity, and strive to make our guests and team members feel accepted, respected and welcomed in our stores and workplaces every day,” the release reads.

Transgender public restroom use as a state issue

As it stands now, the issue of gendered bathroom use is being debated state-by-state. Many have restricted public restroom use by requiring an individual to use a bathroom based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.

In addition to inclusivity in their restrooms, Target also extended this idea to fitting rooms. While much support has come from this decision, online forums have seen backlash from those who do not agree with the decision.

Support and backlash, nothing new for Target

Many took to Twitter to state their support or dislike for the decision. Some were relying on the argument that the decision is unsafe for children, while others professed that it initiates tolerance.

However, this is not the first time Target has been the topic of gendered-debate. Earlier this year, the company announced that they would create and market gender-neutral bedding for children. This was done in an effort to remove gender stereotypes that tend to begin as early as childhood.

Equality a continuous issue in the U.S.

In 1972, Title IX was passed by Congress to give education treatment to men and women in any publicly funded educational program. Since then, Title IX has rebranded to become the saving grace for any issues regarding equality, both in terms of gender discrimination or harassment.

This speaks to the fact that, while the demographic of an issue may change, the core issue is equality is still the same. Target continues to make strides in providing a safe and comfortable environment for all customers.

