In spite of backlash, Target continues to #TakePride

Year 5

Target is showing its support for the LGBTQ community for the fifth year in a row with its annual #TakePride campaign, in preparation of LGBT Pride Month in June.



The campaign will feature merchandise and apparel in rainbow colors, as well as with messages and imagery in support of peace, love and unity.

Take Pride campaign

The retailer has made its support of the LGBTQ community clear over the last few years, not only with this campaign, but also with its public endorsement of marriage equality in 2014, and in 2015 with the elimination of its gender-based signs for certain areas of stores (such as the toy and entertainment aisles). Last year, the company faced backlash and boycotts due its allowing transgender individuals to use the restroom that corresponds with whichever gender they identify as.

It is due to this controversy, in fact, that the company’s decision to continue with their #TakePride campaign makes an even stronger statement.

Laysha Ward, Target’s executive vice president and chief corporate social responsibility officer, made the company’s stance explicit on the #TakePride web page, stating: “We’re making our message loud and clear: Target proudly stands with the LGBT community.”

Reception and hesitations

Response to the campaign has been largely positive, with many shoppers and employees appreciating a major corporation such as Target taking a stand on social issues- especially in the wake of last year’s controversy. However, that is not to say that the campaign does not have its detractors.

Assuredly, those that do not support the LGBTQ community are making their thoughts known.

However, there are also those that may be in support of the LGBTQ community, or even identify as being LGBTQ themselves, but remain wary of the “support” of a major corporation. This is not to say that they believe the company is doing harm, but instead are likely aware that the company is likely not supporting the LGBTQ community strictly out of the “goodness of its corporate heart.” After all, it is important to remember that when talking about a major corporation, which Target just so happens to be, the company’s ultimate goal is to make money. And, whatever actions said company takes are likely in pursuit of that goal.

Motive aside

As support of the LGBTQ is beginning to increase in popularity, you will likely see a number of corporations and major institutions take more positive and public stances on LGBTQ rights. And, while the reasoning may or may not be wholly unselfish, their support still makes for powerful and influential statements.

Not bad, Target. Not bad.

#LGBTQ