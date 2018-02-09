Business News
Target launches same day delivery and we’re too happy
(BUSINESS NEWS) Target is launching same day delivery – will we save money by nixing impulse buys, or will the convenience make us spend even more!?
If a retailer is going to keep up with the likes of Amazon and Walmart these days, they’ve got to be able to offer superfast delivery. Retail giant Target is getting in the game, with pilot programs beginning tests of same-day delivery in Birmingham, Alabama, and in Tampa and parts of South Florida starting this month.
The delivery service is made possible through a collaboration with online grocery delivery service Shipt, which Target purchased for $550 million back in December. But with Target same-day delivery, you can order more than just groceries. Your items are hand selected by a human being shopping within your nearest Target store, so you can purchase items from any department.
The deliveries themselves are free, but that’s after you buy a membership. For one month, a membership costs $14, or $99 a year, saving you $69 when you spring for the yearlong membership. And that’s for orders over $35 – if you just need a package of toilet paper or a frozen pizza, you’ll have to pay a $7 delivery charge. There’s another catch: prices on same-delivery items could differ from the price you’d get in the store.
But how do you know your personal shopper will pick the perfectly ripe avocado, or the right shade of eyeshadow? The app allows you to “connect with your shopper and get live updates from the aisles,” so that you can “inspect every single item.” Shoppers will “even learn your pickiest produce preferences – to make sure everything we deliver is just the thing you like.” Target will hire 100,000 shoppers to help fulfill online orders.
Once your personal shopper has assembled your order, you’ll receive it on your doorstep the same day, sometimes in as little as one hour.
If this test program goes well, Target will expand the service to other stores. They’re already planning to launch same-day delivery from stores in Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina starting next week.
Business News
Old Navy fires 3 employees for racial profiling caught on cam
(BUSINESS NEWS) Old Navy has landed in hot water after a shopper showed some questionable behaviors – the company has now responded by sending out pink slips.
Old Navy has fired three employees at a West Des Moines store after James Conley III, a 29-year-old black man, posted a video showing evidence that he was racially profiled while shopping.
The video went viral, causing the Old Navy location to shut down for one day, and for the corporate headquarters to launch an investigation. A few days later, three employees were terminated.
Conley, who calls himself a frequent shopper who came to Old Navy almost weekly, says that he was accused by employees of stealing the jacket that he came into the store wearing – an Old Navy jacket he had received for Christmas.
An employee rescanned Conley’s jacket to verified it had been paid for. Conley asked a manager to review the security footage to prove that he was wearing the jacket when he arrived. Although the security footage cleared Conley, the manager did not show their face again, and Conley did not receive an apology.
“Don’t ever come to Old Navy, ‘cause they’ll stereotype you if you’re black,” he says in the video.
Old Navy posted an apology on Facebook, saying that the “situation was a violation of our policies and values,” and that the company “is committed to ensuring that our stores are an environment where everyone feels welcome.” Old Navy also used this post to announce that three employees had been fired as a result of the incident.
Conley says that at first he thought he would “remain silent,” but decided to post the video he’d taken, saying that anybody “should be able to go shopping without being racially profiled.” He has hired an attorney and may seek monetary damages. Unfortunately, such incidents of racial profiling are all too common, but in this case, Conley has used social media and his legal rights to take a stand.
In a press conference at the attorney general’s office, Conley described the situation as “really embarrassing,” and “nothing I want anyone to go through, ever.”
Business News
Companies still aren’t sold on the potential and value of data
(BUSINESS) With the endless amount of data available to companies of all sizes, why are so many still avoiding digging in?
Somehow, businesses haven’t fully bought on to potential goldmine that is third party data. While most businesses recognize that data is the new currency, most organizations rely on data they collect (first party data) to drive their business decisions.
What does this mean?
This means that although organizations recognize that data driven decisions are important, they are mostly using data they collect themselves. This tells them a lot about what they are doing, but not about what’s going on outside. Third party data is how you get data from other sources, and it can tell you a lot about the outside environment.
For example, a business may partner with a credit bureau like Experian to collect demographic and income levels of different areas, which can be useful for advertising and promotion. You can collect data on everything from demographics to browsing history to transaction history. That data then is collected and packaged and can be purchased by you, the user, to help make decisions.
Sounds awesome right?
Well, it seems that despite how powerful third party data is, some companies aren’t sold on its value.
#whutthedata?
Pitney Bowes commissioned a study that was conducted by Forrester Consulting and based on those 800 participants they noted the following observations about why companies aren’t using third party data.
Primarily there is some hesitancy to using third party data – business are concerned about accuracy, the fact that data isn’t’ always current, and being able to identify how data changes (i.e what’s the trend).
Data is also difficult to acquire with reliable data coming from expensive data sets, open data sets being less reliable, and issues finding the right data products.
Ultimately, data providers are burdened with helping make third party data more attractive, and they can do so by maintaining the quality of data as it changes in the fast changing world, it can improve the quality and accuracy of data (by expanding the collection strategy, the type of data, and the accuracy of that data), and expand the ways they source data from other third parties. This will help make the case for those who haven’t caught on that third party data is a powerful tool.
Simple truth: Data not only makes the world go around, it can help keep your business afloat. Utilizing first- and third-party data can help jumpstart your efforts.
Business News
IBM, Maersk could boost GDP with innovative blockchain partnership
(TECH NEWS) IBM and Danish shipping company Maersk have announced that they will collaborate to create a new company that will use blockchain to track shipping supply chains.
Innovative companies are unlocking the potential of blockchain, the digital ledger technology underlying Bitcoin, for purposes beyond tracking cryptocurrency.
IBM and Danish shipping company Maersk have announced that they will collaborate to create a new company that will use blockchain to track shipping supply chains. The software will be useful for any company that sells goods, and will especially ease the process for shippers and their dealings with ports and customs officials. Blockchain will be used to more efficiently and clearly catalogue the complex, numerous transactions involved in shipping.
Documentation has long been the bane of the shipping industry. Lost or delayed paperwork are extremely costly, with documentation accounting for one fifth of shipping expenses. IBM and Maersk see blockchain as a tool “to increase efficiency and timeliness for cargo movement, says Michael J. White, CEO of the as-yet unnamed company. Marie Wieck, IBM’s general manager for the blockchain team, says that “Even small improvements can have a substantial impact on global trade.”
Vincent Clerc, Maersk’s chief commercial officer who will serve as board chairman for the new partnerships, says that “The potential from offering a neutral open digital platform for safe and easy ways of exchanging information is huge, and all players across the supply chain stand to benefit.”
In fact, according to a 2013 World Economic Forum study, improving information sharing in the shipping industry, and streamlining border administration, “could increase GDP by nearly 5 percent and trade by 15 percent.”
Both companies have been gearing up for this partnership. IBM has already tested their blockchain software with Walmart, Nestle, and Unilever, while Maersk has tested blockchain for managing marine insurance. In 2016, IBM and Maersk tested their blockchain system by successfully tracking the shipping of a container of flowers from Kenya to the Netherlands.
The new company has already built partnerships with large companies like Dupont, Dow Chemical, and Tetra Pak, and its customers also include various ports and customs offices. They are anticipating government approval this spring and hope to be selling their blockchain software by the end of the year.
Credit card companies crap on cryptocurrencies
Uber has secretly set up tip limits for drivers #classy
Tesla to build largest ‘virtual power grid’ on this round Earth
Intel to launch smart glasses we might actually want to wear
Don’t mess with Texas – especially when it comes to crypto
The science behind using pictures of people in marketing to convert more leads
Web design and development trends that will dominate 2018
Tinder creators launch Ripple, a professional networking app void of pros
Zillow sued for concealing Zestimates on certain listings
Microsoft patents mind control for your technologies
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing6 days ago
The science behind using pictures of people in marketing to convert more leads
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
Sexist Doritos for ladies won’t hit shelves, PepsiCo’s response is baffling
-
Tech News7 days ago
A robot now has citizenship – how ethical is it to hack her?
-
Business Finance7 days ago
Fake crypto scam sends ransomware, then malware once you pay
-
Business Marketing7 days ago
YouTube monetization change crushes smaller content creators
-
Tech News7 days ago
Fitness app inadvertently unveils secret military base layouts to all
-
Tech News13 hours ago
Tesla to build largest ‘virtual power grid’ on this round Earth
-
Business Finance10 hours ago
Credit card companies crap on cryptocurrencies