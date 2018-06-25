Business News
The 7 communication hurdles stifling your company’s efficiency
(BUSINESS NEWS) Whether communication is too little or too much, or delivered poorly, every company has room for improvement.
One of the biggest sources of inefficiency in your company is going to be communication. It underlies almost every productive action within your business, whether it’s conveying instructions to a subordinate or disclosing your results to a client or investor; accordingly, even a small inefficiency in your lines of communication can result in a major loss of time/money.
Fortunately, knowing the key hurdles to effective communication—and learning to overcome them—can help you smooth out these problem areas and build a more efficient business.
How Communication Affects Your Efficiency
Ultimately, your business’s efficiency is impacted in three key ways:
- Message accuracy. If you convey the wrong information, or the right information in a confusing way, it can lead to errors and misunderstandings.
- Time consumption. Every message you send and receive is going to cost time from both the sender and recipient. If that time is excessive, it could result in waste.
- Cost. You also need to consider what you’re paying for your communication solutions, and whether each solution is worth it.
The Biggest Hurdles
These effects tend to manifest in response to these seven major hurdles:
1. Obsolete or unreliable tech. If you’re trying to save money by relying on old devices, or platforms that haven’t been upgraded in years, it could have a substantial negative impact on how you communicate. You might experience delays when making phone calls, missed messages in your chat logs, or a serious lack of mobility. Thankfully, making upgrades can make most of these problems go away. For example, investing in newer devices can dramatically improve your connection speeds and mobility, and switching VOIP providers can be a relatively easy transition to prevent delays and hiccups from interfering with your phone calls.
2. A lack of clear communication standards. How are your managers expected to relay instructions to subordinates? How are your subordinates expected to communicate progress to managers? How are your meeting recap emails supposed to be structured? If you aren’t sure of these answers, it’s a sign that you don’t have clear communication standards within your business. Formally documenting these expectations can keep communication clear and consistent for all your employees, in virtually all areas.
3. Inefficient modes of communication. If your employees aren’t using communication mediums correctly, it can also lead to problems. For example, if they frequently call meetings that could have been communicated in the span of a single email, it could waste hours of company time. If they use email instead of having a conversation over the phone, it could lead to confusion and unanswered questions. Each type of communication requires a different approach.
4. Departmental silos. Another major problem is departmental silos, which can make communication more difficult or nonexistent between two groups of people within the company. These silos tend to develop when different departments have different standards and expectations for communication, and when those departments rarely intermingle. You can correct this by integrating your departments more frequently, and getting everyone on the same standards for communication.
5. Unstructured meetings. Meetings are a major source of time waste in companies, since they involve many people at the same time, and often recur on a consistent basis. All your meetings should have a designated leader to keep the meeting on track, a specific intention or goal, and a time restriction to keep things tight and concise.
6. Poor listening. Listening is a vital skill for effective communication — and we aren’t doing enough of it. Too often in business environments, participants in a meeting or conversation are more focused on talking than listening, but listening is more effective for understanding and collaboration. To develop better listening skills, avoid distractions (like checking your smartphone during a conversation), allow time for the other person to speak, and use active listening tactics, like rephrasing what you’re hearing.
7. Overload. Too much communication can be a bad thing. If your employees are sending emails back and forth constantly, or if you’re paying for so many communication apps that you can’t keep track of them, it’s only going to result in confusion. In many ways, fewer, more concise messages are superior modes of communication than message bombardment—and you’ll pay less if you have fewer apps to worry about.
If you can overcome these seven significant communication hurdles, you can make your business far more efficient. While some of these changes may take a few weeks to settle in, others may grant you a positive change immediately — so inspect your company’s internal and external communication, and work hard to make things as streamlined as possible.
Business News
Use these tips to motivate your team to reach their full awesomeness
(BUSINESS NEWS) The Harvard Business review did some sleuthing and has found a few ways to motivate your employees to meet their full potential.
How to peak performance
Managers and supervisors, rejoice! Researchers at the Harvard Business Review did some vital research on the concept of job crafting and its application to employee performance.
The new data yields some great suggestions for how to improve the motivation and performance of your employees.
Job arts & crafts
Job crafting is the phenomenon where an employee examines their job’s duties and find ways to have these job duties fall more in line with their interests, while being communicative about the changes to their manager.
Studies have shown this approach is an effective motivational tool in aiding the more proficient and useful work of employees across a sector.
Additionally, business psychologists have worked from concepts discovered in the job crafting research, to research the concept of citizenship crafting.
The idea of citizenship crafting acknowledges that any individual on a fixed salary is going to have to do things that go above and beyond their job duties. It may be attending specific networking mixers after hours, or perhaps leading an additional committee on top of expected duties.
The key point in citizenship crafting is to allow the employee to decide what types of citizenship duties they wish to perform, instead of assigning them.
If you apply the concept of job crafting to citizenship crafting appropriately, you can get excellent results.
When an employee feels valued and rewarded by what they do, it’s proven consistently in business research, that employee will perform better as compared to their counterparts.
Motivate like a champ
Theories and business research might be great, but how does a manager start to apply this to their team? Start small. Encourage an employee to do a similar process as job crafting, but on the things that go beyond their existing job duties.
If a person doesn’t enjoy evening networking mixers, perhaps they’d enjoy checking social media for the business on a weekend. That same person who enjoys the networking happy hour may prefer it as opposed to coming in an hour early to complete a large coding project.
Put adventure in their hands
Essentially by allowing your employee to have the freedom to choose how they work within the company’s needs, you’re allowing that employee to take ownership in the job they do. Employee buy in is critical in maintaining not just good teamwork, but also generates buy-in to your leadership skills.
Allowing your employee to “choose their own business adventure” can be a great way to foster a positive company climate, which can only help your bottom line.
Business News
Confessions of a productive person: keeping a clean desk
Being a productive, clean person is nowhere near as difficult as it sounds – start with these simple steps focused on reduction in your life.
Keeping it clean
We keep a clean office, there’s no secret about that, and the desks are usually clear of papers and clutter. Some call it minimalism, others call it clean, but mostly people just call it “wow” and ask how we keep such clean lives.
Studies show that your brain is hardwired to have cluttered thought patterns when you are surrounded by clutter, yes, even those of you that live in a pile of papers (which of course you have “a system” for). It can be intimidating to even get started when you have a messy office, but there are a few things that anyone can do to regain control and help your brain function at its optimal rate, improve productivity, and prove to clients and coworkers that you mind the details like no one else.
Friends and coworkers ask me constantly how I get so much done in the average day, and it isn’t because of my smartphone, no, it’s because I am a focused workhorse. A huge part of that is keeping a very clean environment. Let’s talk about why that’s important (and why you should ignore the “buut geniuses have messy desks” bullcrap editorials).
Sticky notes and you
Perhaps you put to do items on post it notes or pieces of paper, or you pile up files that need to be dealt with – one of the most common reasons desks are messy. This method of task management is ineffective and tells your brain to panic because what you’re doing right now may or may not be as important as those 35 stickies, so you either pause frequently to reflect on the dozens of other unprioritized tasks, or your brain constantly churns in the background having been distracted with this mess that represents tasks, or you simply learn to tune the noise out, which defeats the purpose of your reminder system.
To change this, either implement tech tools to manage your tasks (search this site for “task management” and see dozens of tools) or keep one pad of paper or journal on your desktop.
Envelopes and files make cleanliness TOUGH
Another common item on desks is what? Envelopes. One of the tricks I’ve found is that no matter the envelope, it gets torn open and processed while I’m on hold or on a conference call I don’t have to speak on. Before you leave for the day, every bill should be torn open and either dealt with, filed, or if you must keep it on your desk, have a beautiful inbox or even a clipboard to keep them all in the same spot.
There are much more sophisticated methods, but let’s face it, you have to start small to ensure good habits. The same goes for files – be smart about processing paper in your down time.
My core confession that you may have picked up on so far is that I love to trash stuff.
I didn’t used to be this way, I used to hard paper, but it is how I began my journey toward being more productive – trashing. Remember that every time you throw just one envelope away, you’re making progress that is tangible, and you should learn to enjoy that progress and associate positive feelings with keeping things clean.
Beauty matters – here’s why
What else holds you back from keeping a clean work area and focusing on your tasks for the day? Often, books pile up or files start stacking themselves up magically. I’ve found that having aesthetically appealing storage systems (boxes, filing cabinets, files, pen holders, etc.) make you feel rewarded for using them. It’s a subtle trick, but if you invest in your desk accouterments, you feel compelled to use them, which inadvertently keeps you organized.
Look, these are simple things to do – ditch sticky notes, deal with mail and files before you leave for the day, and surround yourself with beautiful tools that keep you organized. This is where it begins – instead of being addicted to hoarding crap on your desk, work on rewiring your brain to enjoy reduction.
This editorial was originally published in November of 2013.
Business News
How the Lean concept can have the biggest impact on your bottom line
(BUSINESS) Using the Lean business concept and asking the non-sexy question of “What’s dumb around here?” your business will outpace your competitors in no time.
Entrepreneurs love solving problems. That’s what they’re good at doing. In fact, the more complex, difficult and messy the problem, the more the entrepreneur will enjoy the challenge. Entrepreneurs are especially good at solving problems that nobody knew were there. Think about Steve Jobs: He knew that we needed a pocket MP3 player before we even knew what it was.
While entrepreneurs are coming up with the next “big” thing, we need the non-entrepreneurs in our organizations focused on solving the small problems in our company with the same enthusiasm. Imagine if every one of your team members were consistently looking for opportunities to improve your systems, processes and service delivery. Those subtle changes made in the non-sexy parts of the business usually have the biggest impact on the bottom line.
This is a business concept called Lean, in which a company changes their processes to create the most benefit to the customer using the least amount of resources possible. Lean is commonly used in the manufacturing industry, but its principles can be used in any business to change the way of thinking and doing things.
I recently witnessed a great example of how Lean principles were used to improve one of my clients, LuminUltra – a leading provider of microbiological testing hardware, software and services. The company serves industries that need to know quickly and accurately what’s living in their water. At a recent quarterly planning session at the LuminUltra offices in Fredericton, Canada, COO Charlie Younger shared a powerful story about the company’s manufacturing facility and challenging the status quo.
During the expansion of the company’s manufacturing facility, one of the team members was lamenting to Charlie about how much time it took to complete a lengthy step of the manufacturing process – one specific quality check that was very time-consuming. He remarked that in the history of the company they never had a single machine fail the test. Charlie’s first thought was, do they even need to perform this specific test again?
After more discussion with colleagues, the team realized that the other quality checks performed earlier in the manufacturing process would always identify a defective unit. With this knowledge, the manufacturing team asked for permission to perform minimal testing to still provide assurance with less work. When presented with the information, the company leadership agreed that it was a great idea and would save time and money as well as improve the employee experience. But the bigger question was: Why hadn’t anyone ever questioned this lengthy step of the manufacturing process before?
Charlie, having run Lean programs in the past, has seen this issue before: People continue to do what they’ve always done even if they think there is a better way. He thought this would be a great opportunity to use a fun, simple but elegant technique to capture other status quo breakers – in other words, he decided to use the same principles for changing the company’s production process to make other company decisions.
With that, he posted a whiteboard in the manufacturing room with the title “What’s Dumb Around Here?” and encouraged team members to capture possible “dumb things” to add to it. These topics are discussed and vetted during their Lean process meetings to determine if they can be improved.
When I discussed the new process with Charlie, he noted, “First, you have to create an environment where people are willing to question the status quo. We have always been highly focused on quality and accuracy, so the team thought it was outrageous to openly question a quality check we had been performing for years.”
He continued, “You have to help your management team be open to receiving ideas that might seem crazy and not overreact to the suggestions. Instead, simply ask them to explain their logic. More often than not, the front line knows a better way to do things but does not know how to navigate the change. The beauty of using Lean techniques is that you now have an easy navigation path to discuss, approve and roll out changes. Suddenly, you have an energized front line solving problems with minimal involvement from management – how great is that?”
While LuminUltra continues to grow their product line and expand into new markets, it expects that its implementation of Lean principles will help it make subtle but important modifications to processes that will positively affect its bottom line. The CEO, Pat Whalen, remarked, “If we can produce our products faster and more cost effectively and get them into the hands of our customers faster, we can have an even bigger impact on the water sector with our microbiological monitoring products. I need all of our team members thinking how we can improve every single day. The water sector needs us.”
Every visionary, big-thinking entrepreneur needs a team that challenges the status quo. How are you encouraging your team members to identify, “What’s Dumb Around Here?”
Why I reject the idea of the #hustle
Context and why it matters that AI doesn’t have a clue what it is
How to offer customers a frictionless online experience
The 7 communication hurdles stifling your company’s efficiency
Use your love of the past as a niche marketing tool for your business today
How to find the sweet spot between procrastination and desperation
Get a personalized daily checklist for your digital marketing strategy
7 books every entrepreneur should read
How to temp test to see if a Master’s degree is really right for you
Every modern business needs to automate these important processes
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
Get a personalized daily checklist for your digital marketing strategy
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Every modern business needs to automate these important processes
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
Influencer marketing: The real cost and why some call it a huge scam
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
What Swedish Death Cleaning your office looks like
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
What the YETI “cult” can teach you about marketing success
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
Use your love of the past as a niche marketing tool for your business today
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Disrupting the idea that tech is the disrupter of modern business
-
Opinion Editorials3 weeks ago
Starting a business when you’re broke (and how to make it work)