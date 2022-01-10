Business News
Gig economy principles are being adopted by companies to fight burnout
(BUSINESS NEWS) The gig economy has had plenty of ups and downs, but employers are using it to advantage their teams and the gig workers.
If you’re an employer of a lot of people, it’s no secret that there are a lot of moving parts involved in the day-to-day processes of keeping the business going. You’ve got full-time employees, people earning both salary and hourly wages, part-time workers, and more than likely have used a staffing agency over the years to fill in the blanks. Depending on your experience, some managers love working with temp agencies, while others aren’t the biggest fans. Like toppings on a hot dog, it all comes down to personal preference. But, there’s one segment of the market that’s roaring – the gig economy.
While on the surface, it might seem simple (someone comes in and does a job and leaves), it’s a little deeper than that. Depending on the industry, there needs to be a more nuanced approach to solving how staffing issues are handled.
When you think of the gig economy, you’re probably thinking of Uber or GrubHub, but a whole world has opened up – you can get your car fixed in your driveway or hire movers to come and take boxes away. There are a lot of apps out there putting money in people’s pockets thanks to taking on tasks like food delivery but also working on a crew for a day or being hospitality staff for a corporate gig.
Many people love the gig economy because honestly, the Internet has democratized our lives so much that millions of workers would rather be their own bosses, which honestly works to the advantage of businesses as well.
First, there’s less demand for the business because if they need a specific job taken care of, they can bring in some ringers to bang out the job, collect their pay, and move on. For companies, this helps because they’re only paying a one-time fee versus keeping someone on staff and paying them annually.
The boom right now is applications connecting workers with businesses who need help.
Instead of the consumer being the end-user, the applications connect a worker with a temporary or sometimes long-term employer with a click.
And the process is simple – workers are in just as much control as the companies. The price point is established by the company and the hours and people they need, but the worker can set their skill level and availability. So, when there’s a match, everyone wins.
While some of the companies offering access into the space, provide workers with gigs for whatever length of time, some of them are even doubling down on retention, offering W-2s and full insurance for staying in the worker community so employers have a larger pool to choose from.
This model works because it incentives both parties: the worker gets to work on their terms and still receive benefits, and the company gets the staff they need for project work without the HR/taxes/risk.
Listen: That W-2 aspect is enormous. The reason being is if you’ve ever had to deal with a 1099, they’re the worst. Taking away the burden of taxes is a significant win for the worker, especially those of us who still have trouble figuring out, “should I claim one or zero?”
Because this model addresses a major staffing problem, concerning short-term help, it’s still very focused on the worker.
The aspect of flexibility is built into the fabric of the concept, considering the labor pool is what matters – you can have a bunch of open jobs, but you need qualified and motivated people to fill those roles. While this is a gig-working scenario, it’s also unique in that there’s less focus on the person performing an idealized task like delivering food, but rather jumping on a team to solve a problem or finish a job.
Basically, they’ve digitized the temporary staffing model but cut all of the ugly overhead and worker quality issues out.
They’re taking a labor market and connecting it with a consumer via an app on the iPhone. But, the consumer isn’t someone who needs a ride to the airport, it’s a company who needs help staffing a Pearl Jam concert in a stadium.
With the market evolving pretty much on the hour these days, there’s a clear through-line at play – we’re seeing more and more businesses adopt gig workers, if even for the day.
It’s easier to bring someone in as a temp to help clear projects or just get things finished the regular staff is too busy to handle. One of the biggest pluses of the model is that it helps avoid employee burnout.
For a place like a hotel, if there are a bunch of small jobs that keep piling up, it’s easier to spend the cash for a day or two worth of work rather than add to an already overworked staff’s load.
It’s a new world that’s evolving every day, but with every swipe, tab, and click, we see the workforce develop in ways we could have never imagined just a few short years ago. If the future of work is now, imagining five years from now is mind-blowing.
Did you know calorie counts on adult drink labels can legally lie to you?
(BUSINESS) As if the FDA can lose anymore’s of the American’s trust, they passed a food and drink law that allows 20% margin of error in calorie labels.
In September 2020, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, or TTB, quietly updated its policies concerning calorie counts for wine, distilled spirits, and malt beverages. When labeling calorie statements, producers are now allowed a 20% variance.
While this may not seem like a HUGE deal to some, it shines a light on a bigger problem in food production. We are being lied to.
Understanding the TTB ruling:
The TTB Procedure 2004-1 determined that the statement of calories on labels needed to be within a range of +5 or -10 calories of the actual amount. Essentially, that means that a 100-calorie drink could be in the range of 90 to 105 calories when the product was analyzed for its actual calorie count.
However, with the new ruling, TTB 2020-1, broadens that range to 20%! According to the new TTB ruling on its website, this change was requested by its industry members. Now, drinks that are labeled 100 calories could actually have up to 120 calories! The TTB ruling is designed to “help producers provide nutritional information to restaurants” that must provide nutritional data to their patrons.
Why you shouldn’t trust labels:
You may think that 20 calories extra on a drink isn’t too bad. The problem isn’t that alcohol producers are legally able to mislabel their items. According to the TTB, the change in tolerance is based on FDA regulations:
“The FDA food labeling regulations (see 21 CFR 101.9(g)) provide, in pertinent part, that subject to certain exceptions, a food with a label declaration of calories is deemed to be misbranded if the calorie content is greater than 20 percent in excess of the value stated on the label.”
Essentially, food producers now have the same 20% variance in labeling that alcohol producers do.
There’s a 20% margin of error that shouldn’t slide. If you’re counting calories, that’s potentially 20 extra calories for every 100 calories, or 400 extra calories per 2000 calories daily. According to Harvard Health Publishing, that’s an extra 30 to 60 minutes of exercise to burn those calories.
Let’s congratulate the alcohol industry for its labeling policies by making it easier for brands to provide nutritional information, but let’s NOT forget that labels aren’t 100% truthful.
IRS is requiring third-party payments apps to report transactions over $600
(BUSINESS) After a particularly hard year for small businesses, the IRS is cracking down once again. Business transactions over $600 must be reported.
Small businesses or freelancers that use third-party apps to receive (or make) payments should be aware of new IRS rules under the American Rescue Plan made in March 2021. PayPal, Venmo, and all Third-Party Settlement Organizations (TPSOs) are now required to send businesses a 1099-K if business transactions exceed $600 per year.
How this rule changes the reporting requirements
Previously, payment apps or TPSOs were only required to send the 1099-K form if transactions exceeded $20,000 or there were over 200 separate transactions within a calendar year. The new reporting requirements started on January 1, 2022, so it does not impact 2021 taxes, but small business owners, gig workers, online sellers, and independent contractors should be aware of the rules to be able to keep records associated with their business. Business owners should already report this income to the IRS, but this new rule is intended to create more transparency and visibility into money moving into accounts.
Rules to note under the new requirements
According to a PayPal press release this change is only for payments received for goods and services. It doesn’t include paying your friends and family. It also shouldn’t apply to selling personal property, provided that you sell the item at a loss. The reporting also won’t apply to amounts sent as reimbursement. However, businesses need to keep records to make sure their reports comply with IRS rules.
What kind of problems could ensue?
It should be noted that there isn’t an appeals process for what is being reported to the IRS. There’s no guarantee that Aunt Mary’s $2,000 loan won’t be reported as income. The IRS is watching more small businesses closer than ever. Here’s a more technical explanation from The Joint Committee on taxation. Talk to your tax pro about this new requirement if you’re concerned about how it will affect your business.
Discord is piloting Premium Memberships feature that allows monetization
(BUSINESS) The Discord platform hosts all, from firms to freelancers. With their new premium service, users can make money on their channel’s content.
Discord is in the process of testing a premium service that, if implemented, would allow moderators to monetize their servers, allowing users to pay for tiered content and access to otherwise inaccessible channels.
Discord’s Premium Memberships feature would feasibly include creator access to analytics, premium channels, and servers, and other forms of rewards for paying subscribers, all in an effort to integrate with Discord what many creators have used things like Patreon for in the past.
The company hopes to create more of a sense of community with longevity on their own platform. “By providing tools that let community creators earn money, more of them will run healthy engaged communities for longer periods of time,” Sumeet Vaidya, Discord’s director of engineering, told The Verge.
“This is one of our most-requested features from creators,” said Vaidya.
While Discord has allowed creators to connect their Discord services to things like Patreon, YouTube, Twitch, and more, the Premium Memberships initiative will theoretically help keep users–both creators and subscribers–centered on Discord, allowing for a more streamlined approach and, ideally, a decrease in frustration stemming from platform-jumping for rewards.
The integration into Discord also means that a certain amount of the proceeds will go directly back to Discord itself. For now, Discord has said that creators will retain 90 percent of the revenue they make from Premium Memberships, leaving Discord’s overall fee at 10 percent.
Discord’s vision is, as highlighted by The Verge, reminiscent of the core allure of Clubhouse: closer-knit, more intimate communities that exist–and continue to do so–with purpose. It’s clear that the company has the intention of rewarding creators, fostering long-lasting connections between members of those creators’ communities, and empowering others to migrate their membership tiers from multiple platforms into one central hub.
As of now, Discord’s current roll-out of Premium Memberships access is confined to desktop (including web browser) platforms, and only a handful of creators have access to the feature. Since the actual features of a Premium Membership will be contingent on the whims and culture selected by creators, it’s reasonable to expect a long, slow roll-out with some tweaks along the way to accommodate common needs.
