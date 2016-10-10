We are inducting this company into the Customer Service Hall of Fame

Hope you prepared a speech

A quick Google search of “how to provide good customer service” and the 180,000,000 resulting hits proves there are a plethora of ways to provide exemplary consumer support. Most of us are used to the standard script many companies follow offering customers a polite yet typically unmemorable experience that feels more automated than personal.



However, we want to shine a customer service spotlight on one company in particular, Modern Auto Performance (MAP), for their brilliantly unconventional customer support tactic.

What makes them hall-of-fameable?

MAP offers consumers performance products for a variety of different vehicles, all of which are accessible online. Anytime a customer orders from them, they of course respond with an order confirmation. You are probably familiar with generic confirmations typically reading something like this:

“Dear Customer, Thanks for your order. It will ship in the next 24 hours. Thanks. –Customer Service Team.” MAP, however remixed the standard confirmation e-mail, and the results are hilarious. Read their confirmation to a recent customer below:

The brief story, humor, tracking info, and promise to respond promptly easily makes this confirmation letter a contender in the customer service hall of fame.

Moral of the story

Aside from showcasing the comedian somewhere on MAP’s staff, this letter demonstrates different avenues businesses can take to provide a new take on customer service. If you too are in a consumer market, follow MAP’s lead and think outside of the box with your current methods.

That doesn’t have to mean a huge rebranding strategy either. It can be as simple as a new welcome email, or the way you leave voicemails to consumers.

The more fun you have with it, the more fun your customers will have too.

What other quirky customer service methods have you seen? Let us know in the comments below!

#CSHOF