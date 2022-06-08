Business News
Discrimination lawsuit: Veteran employee denied transfer for younger hire
(BUSINESS) The EEOC files an age discrimination lawsuit against Novo Nordisk for denying a transfer to an older employee for preference to a new hire.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a lawsuit against Novo Nordisk, based in Plainsboro Township New Jersey, alleging age discrimination against a 62-year-old employee who was denied a lateral transfer due to her age. The hiring manager chose a younger, less-qualified employee because he “wanted someone who would be in the position long-term.” This case hasn’t been settled, but it’s a good reminder to check your hiring processes throughout your organization, not just initial applications.
EEOC v. Novo Nordisk, Inc.
The 62-year-old employee asked for the transfer to be to another territory closer to her home. She had been with Novo since 2015. The hiring manager brought in a younger candidate from another state. According to the EEOC’s Press Release, Novo conducted an internal investigation and discovered that the hiring manager did violate their age discrimination policies by hiring the younger employee. Even though the hiring manager violated policy, the older employee was still refused the transfer. The EEOC attempted to reach a settlement before filing a lawsuit through conciliation but was unsuccessful.
The ADEA Protects Older Workers
Not only did the hiring manager violate Novo Nordisk’s policies, but he also potentially violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), a federal law that protects workers over the age of 40. Businesses cannot make decisions that involve older workers based on their age. The hiring manager’s mistake was in wanting someone who would be in the position long-term, presupposing that the older worker wasn’t as committed to the company or that she would retire soon. The decision not to transfer the employee wasn’t based on qualifications, but on age.
The lawsuit is still in its early stages. Nothing has been decided, but the EEOC is committed to ensuring that hiring decisions are made fairly, especially for older workers.
Tips to stop reeking of desperation when you’re in the middle of a job hunt
(CAREER) Hunting for a job can come with infinite pressures and rejection, sometimes you just want it to be over – here’s how to avoid reeking of desperation.
Whether you were one of the millions of people who quit their job in The Great Resignation or you’ve been unemployed since the pandemic began, when you’re looking for work, it can feel hopeless after a while. Just like that student in class who raises their hand at every question, you don’t want to come across as desperate, “pick me, pick me!” Money might be tight. You want to be eager, but you don’t want to be so anxious that you sabotage your job search.
Right now, job seekers have the upper hand, but you want to show off your skills and professionalism, not your neediness.
5 ways you come across as overly desperate for a job:
- Applying for multiple positions at the same company. Employers want you to be a fit for a particular job. Instead, tell the hiring manager that you’re open to other positions that might be a good fit.
- Checking in with the hiring manager too much. Follow up after an interview, but don’t keep checking in. If they have news, they’ll share it.
- Talking about how much you need a job. Don’t bring up your personal issues in an interview. Stay focused on why you are the best person for the job.
- Being willing to accept any offer. You should negotiate and go to bat for yourself when you get an offer. Explain why you’re worth more money because you probably are.
- Forgetting to ask questions about the bigger picture. You don’t want to be so eager to impress that you don’t think about the company culture and perks. You might be desperate, but getting into a job that doesn’t fit your needs and personality won’t help your situation.
Desperation can make you appear to be in the clearance bin at the store. Sure, you may get something for a great price, but will you actually be able to fully use it when you get it home? As a job seeker, you want to be the premium brand on the shelf. Maybe not every buyer (employer) can appreciate you or even afford you, but when the right one comes along, it’s a good fit.
Employers want team members who will be assets for their company. Your job search needs to start with a strong resume and impressive cover letter. Instead of going for quantity, choose job openings for quality, where you can bring something to the table for the company.
Ask a Manager’s Alison Green has some great resources for getting a job, including a free guide to preparing for interviews. Practice interviewing. Make a great first impression. Know that there is a job out there for you.
You may lose out on employees if you’re lacking remote work options
(BUSINESS) As a vaccine gets closer to reality, employees are making their remote work preferences known – companies may miss out if they don’t keep up.
COVID-19 transformed the workplace by leveraging the home office. Working from home isn’t easy, but I feel privileged to have the opportunity. Not everyone has that luxury. As promises of an effective vaccine suggest an end to the pandemic, it’s time to think about the future of remote work. Owl Labs recently released its 4th annual State of Remote Work. This information can help business leaders support workers by understanding trends in remote work.
How do employees feel about remote work?
Obviously, the pandemic is the force behind the push to telecommute. According to Owl Labs’ survey, 70% of full-time workers are working from home. Working remotely saves workers 40 minutes every day on their commute. The survey reports that people are saving about $500 each month by working from home. Working from home is keeping people from getting sick, but it’s also adding to their quality of life. Here are a few of the other findings:
- 77% of respondents agree that working from home after Covid-19 would make them happier
- 1 in 2 people won’t return to jobs that don’t offer remote work after Covid-19
- Almost 25% of employees are willing to take a pay cut to work remotely some or all the time
- 1 in 2 people would move if they could work from home all or most of the time
To retain top talent, employers may need to rethink their attitudes about remote work
Before COVID-19, many employers were concerned about productivity from remote workers. The attitude seems to be that if you’re not in the office, you won’t be as focused. The Owl Labs’ survey found that 75% of the respondents were the same or more productive from home under COVID-19. Granted, 44% of the respondents didn’t want to get dressed up for video meetings, but they were still productive. 1 in 5 people worked more while working from home.
Remote work may decline as the pandemic ends, but workers want that flexibility. Employers who aren’t aware of what their workers need will lose out to other organizations. Remote work can increase diversity and give you options to retain your best team members. Keep up with the changing landscape of work to understand how to support your employees.
How to work with that overly-stressed coworker (or is it you?)
(EDITORIAL) Working with, or around, people who seem to always be carrying stress can be detrimental to your health and theirs, here’s how to deal with them.
My baseline level of anxiety is pretty high. I get stressed out if I forget to pack a fork in my lunch even though there are utensils at the office. If someone is mean to me, I get on edge. If I make a small mistake I’m probably going to carry it with me for a few hours.
Others may not exhibit stress unless they’re up against a tight deadline or coming from a difficult meeting, but it seems like they’re always inclined towards stress regardless of their schedules. While many people exhibit stress in understandable, fleeting situations, for some stress is a default setting. It can be difficult to work with someone who’s always stressed out.
When someone is perpetually stressed, it takes a toll on everyone else too. That energy can be toxic and leave you wondering if you should be helping or if your colleague is intentionally being a Debbie Downer.
For starters, don’t make a judgement call about your coworker. Everyone handles stress at different levels, and for some people that means not really handling stress at all.
You may be able to breeze through your day with minor frustrations while others are thrown off by the smallest thing.
Holly Weeks, author of Failure to Communicate, notes “Don’t think what can I do to change this person?” Instead, she suggests considering how to neutralizes the situation and move forward.
If you want to offer the most basic form of help, acknowledge what’s going on and offer a compliment. Even if it doesn’t seem like much is going on, simply letting your stressed colleague feel heard and appreciated can make an impact.
Author of How to Have a Good Day, Caroline Webb, explains stressed people are “feeling out of control, incompetent, and disrespected. A compliment is your easy way to help them get back to their better self.” Make sure you’re not enabling them by dragging out the situation, though.
Acknowledge, offer some praise, and try to move with the conversation.
Although it’s not necessarily in your job description to fix your coworkers problems, you can still offer support. You may not actually be able to do anything, but offering assistance gives the other person a chance to think through solutions.
Webb also suggests brainstorming way to “reduce their cognitive load,” to ease what’s making your coworker feel overwhelmed.
Some simple solutions include splitting requests into smaller steps, shortening emails, or dividing work into parts.
Ultimately the job needs to get done, but you can provide your coworker with more manageable means of accomplishing tasks by breaking things into chunks.
You can also check in on your coworker to find out if you should be concerned, or if their stress limited to the work environment. If their stress is beyond what you can reasonably handle with these de-escalation tips, don’t hesitate to reach out to someone about further steps to take.
Check out our mental health series for some more insight if you’re concerned your coworker’s problem may be more than regular stress.
Just like some people are easily stressed, some easily pick up on the negative feelings of others. Be aware of how your coworker’s stress is affecting you. If someone is truly draining you, try to get some distance.
While that may be difficult in a small office, Weeks recommends keeping in mind that out of all the “office characters…the stress case’s temperament [is] less of a problem” than others.
Ultimately, it’s not your responsibility to destress your coworker, but you can certainly make your work life a little easier if you take these steps to make for healthier, happier collaboration.
