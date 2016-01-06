Facebook launches tool to help you find nearby events

Into the real world

Facebook is credited for paving the way for people to be social with one another via the Internet. Now the site is taking a step back into the past by helping people socialize in an outdated way – face to face.



Facebook already has information on a user’s friends and interests, so it only makes sense that event suggestion would be the next phase. Through a new iOS technology, there is a browser available for events through Facebook.

Events by category

Within this browser, is a “Suggested for You” portion that takes the information Facebook has on a user’s account and tailors it to provide events they may be interested in. In addition, the events can be broken down by category, which include: Causes, Community, Film & Photography, Fine Arts & Crafts, Performing Arts, Music, Food & Drinks, Nightlife, and Sports & Fitness.

By selecting what category you are trying to find, whether it be a cultured night at a gallery or a rowdy night at a nearby bar, Facebook Events work to recommend where to go. These events are also broken down by date and time to make them even more accessible. This latest feature in the Facebook app also utilizes location services so that it can suggest events and locations as you move around.

Rebranding Facebook Events

Facebook Events comes shortly after the site implemented an “I’m Interested” feature on their events. By selecting this, a user can keep an eye on an event without fully committing to attending. And by clicking “I’m Interested” the event gets shared on their friends’ timelines, which expands the event’s reach.

According to Josh Constine on TechCrunch, the rebranding of Facebook’s Events includes: Events For You suggestions, subscriptions to notifications of a page’s Events, events plugin for external websites, ticket buying directly through Events, event reminder notifications, place tips that let you see content from events, the interested button for remembering an event without committing to go, and added virality in the News Feed for big public events.

Expand your reach

Facebook Events can really be a helpful feature for someone who has recently moved to a new area and has yet to fully acclimate to the social scene. In addition, this can potentially be extremely beneficial to up-and-coming musicians who create events for their concerts.

This change in events is great for both individuals searching for something to get them out and about, but also for individuals looking to expand their reach on their event.

#FacebookEvents