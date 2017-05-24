Facebook is getting even more interactive with food ordering

You can now order food through Facebook

Don’t you just hate it when you’re scrolling through Facebook and your stomach growls? You know you’ll soon be forced to peel yourself away from your news feed for 3 minutes to order Korean BBQ from DoorDash, and in those 3 minutes you might miss one of Becky’s photos from her trip to Tahiti — she’s definitely lying about using no filter, but you still want to comment “So cute!” before anyone else.

Don’t fret. Facebook has now made it easy to order food straight from your news feed so you can stay submerged in social media despite your bodily needs.

The partners

Facebook has partnered with food delivery sites Delivery.com and Slice to bring its “Order Food” feature to its app and desktop site. Maybe you’ve already been using this feature since it was launched in October, but get this:

You used to have to order from the restaurant’s Facebook page, but now you can order directly from the main navigation page.

That’s right. You don’t have to break away from those Buzzfeed Tasty videos for a second.

Yummy! I want! How do I get?

First, calm down. Then go to the “Explore” tab in your Facebook app (those three horizontal lines in the bottom right) and scroll down to find “Order Food”. Tapping this will lead you to a Narnia of local restaurants offering delivery and/or pickup through Facebook, along with helpful information like cuisine type, price range, and star rating.

You’ll know if the restaurant you want is open because it will have a “Start Order” button.

If instead you see “See Menu”, sorry bud, you’ll have to wait. Once you make your selection you’ll have to verify that the restaurant you’ve chosen actually delivers to your area, and if it does, voila! Enter in your tip and pay directly from Facebook.

This feature is good news for restaurants that accept online orders because now it’s easier than ever for customers to find them. It might also convert some traditional folks to the food delivery app lifestyle — once you’ve had a taste of on-demand grub, it’s hard to go back.

Facebook evolution

It’s only fitting that food delivery has been added to Facebook. The social media king knows that customers want instant gratification and seamless experiences. They also want delicious food. This new feature fuses all three.

Hungry yet?

