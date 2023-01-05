What happens when a fast food chain pays $50/hr?

Many employers are facing a staffing shortage across several industries claiming that people just don’t want to work anymore, especially in frontline positions like fast food. A TikTok video from TikToker @slaytok1 turns the tables on that assertion. According to his video, which has over 1 million views, his McDonald’s manager offered $50/hour to work on a day that had a staff shortage.

Staff shortage averted.

According to the TikToker, it was the easiest money he ever made during his fast food career. It certainly calls into question whether workers just don’t want to work or whether workers will work when the money is right. We definitely think it’s the latter. @slaytok1 easiest money of my life #fyp ? run it by chris brown remix – 333tk

Wages haven’t kept up with inflation

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to CNBC, the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour is at its lowest value since February 1956. While many states have raised their own minimum wage, there are still 20 states that have held to $7.25. The Center For Economic and Policy Research estimates that if the minimum wage had kept up with productivity, it would be almost $21.50/hour now. CEPR admits that raising the minimum wage to $21.50 would have “serious disruptions” to the economy.

However, in states that have raised the minimum wage, there hasn’t been damage to job growth. In fact, as employment increased, so did consumer spending.

Think workers don’t want to work?

If you are advertising for a job and not getting many applicants or have applicants turn down your offer, maybe it’s time to take a look at what you’re paying for the job, or if you are being transparent upfront – prior to applications – about what the salary will be.

It’s not that there aren’t workers, but maybe they aren’t willing to accept the job on your terms. Many people are willing to work hard for the right employer that treats them well. If you’re not finding the ‘right’ employees, maybe that’s on your hiring process and budget. Take some notes on the TikToker’s manager and offer more pay to get workers to step up to the plate. You might learn something in the process.