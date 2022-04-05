Business Finance
Transparency trend: US and UK governments look to set laws on pay
(FINANCE) US states such as CO, CA, and NY have been some of the first to work toward pay gap and transparency laws. The UK is now not far behind!
It’s long been thought of as taboo to talk about salary in the workplace, but it’s time to cut the bullshit. Not talking about salary at work is an antiquated technique to keep employees in line and, frankly, a channel to not pay people fairly. Now, the United Kingdom is joining the fight for more salary transparency, a mission already underway in some places in the United States.
In 2020, Colorado’s Equal Pay for Equal Work Act went into effect. It requires employers who employ even one Colorado resident — including remotely — to post salary ranges on job postings.
Washington Governor, Jay Inslee, signed a similar law in April 2022. Under that law, companies with more than 15 employees are required to post salary ranges, benefits, and other compensation. This law goes into effect at the start of 2023.
In California, employers are required to share a position’s salary range, but only if a prospective employee asks. To go one step further, in early 2022, a state senator introduced a bill to require salary ranges to be posted and employee pay data to be public.
New York City’s stab at the same efforts goes into effect next month.
The United Kingdom is drawing a line in the sand on more salary transparency too. On International Women’s Day, the British government announced a plan that “will seek to improve pay transparency in the job application process and help businesses who want to go even further in attracting women to their positions.”
The new push from the U.K. is not new a territory. In 2017, the U.K. passed a law that required companies with more than 250 employees to publish annual gender pay gap reports.
Statistics show women earn $.82 to men’s $1 with women of color earning even less. A study cited in The Guardian shows only 21% of women in the U.K. who ask for a raise are successful. For men that number is, obviously, higher at 31%.
Increasing pay transparency can help close that gap as companies will more than likely come under fire after releasing pay gap data. The efforts to hold companies accountable for pay gaps also made headlines on International Women’s Day alongside the U.K. announcement.
On March 8, the Twitter account @PayGapApp went viral for sharing pay disparities to business accounts that posted about the holiday, based on the data provided by that previous 2017 British law.
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 22.5% lower than men's. https://t.co/sIsaRAF0Pz
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 10, 2022
Francesca Lawson and her partner created the Twitter account to “put the gender pay gap data back into the spotlight.”
“Our aim was to highlight how photos of smiling female employees and inspirational quotes conceal what’s really going on behind the scenes,” Lawson wrote in an article.
At the time of publication, the account has more than 250,000 followers. I guess, if there’s one thing the hellscape of Twitter is good for, it is to keep people accountable.
Different companies have responded in different ways to the slew of laws pushing for pay transparency.
After the Colorado law passed, some companies that posted remote jobs barred Colorado residents from applying, including the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
As Axios reports, California and New York City may not be as successful if they follow Colorado’s steps with a large amount of in-demand jobs based there. However, some NYC council members are attempting to stop or postpone the law.
Time will tell if these measures actually close the gender pay gap, but for now, go ahead and chat about your salary at the water cooler you may be happy you did.
Business Finance
Want to be saving for retirement as a freelancer? Here’s how
(FINANCE) Adulting is hard, but retirement looms no matter your age – here are some ways to start squirreling money away so it’s less stressful later.
Freelancing is a tenuous approach to employment, made all the more so by a profound lack of amenities usually offered by more stable arrangements – chief among which is a retirement fund. It can feel impossible, especially when your business suffers amidst a pandemic, so some of what follows can be ignored until the ship isn’t sinking, but don’t wait a minute longer than that – deal?
So there are several schools of thought regarding the best way to start saving and where you should put your money, but the bottom line is that, if you’re a freelancer, you should be allocating your own retirement funds. Here are some ways to do just that.
Before you can even get into the weeds of how to invest in retirement, you should have a parachute in case things go sideways. My Bank Tracker suggests starting with an emergency fund of $1,000, adding to it as you can until you have anywhere from 3 to 12 months of expenses covered.
This serves two purposes: ensuring that you’ll have the luxury of time if you need to perform an abrupt job hunt, and establishing how much you can safely put away each month without jeopardizing your business or standard of living (within reason).
Having a relatively large sum of money on hand for emergencies is always good, and if you never have to use it for the purpose for which you set it aside, it can supplement your retirement whenever you decide it’s time to cash in.
My Bank Tracker also suggests storing your emergency fund using a “high-yield” bank account, such as an online savings account, rather than sticking with traditional, low-interest savings options.
You also need to plan for taxes, which in addition to whatever your tax bracket percentage is, includes allocating 15 percent of your income to pay Social Security and Medicare. This means that you’re probably putting aside a pretty hefty sum (at least 30%) each month.
Once you’ve established your emergency fund and planned for taxes, you should have a general idea of what your wiggle room looks like vis-a-vis saving for retirement.
The actual saving part of retirement entails investment in a retirement account such as an IRA, Roth IRA, a 401(k), or a pension plan (referred to as a “defined benefit plan”).
Each of these account types has benefits and drawbacks depending on your situation.
- A Roth IRA will allow you to contribute a certain amount each year, and you can usually set up an account quickly from a variety of online locations. The money that goes into a Roth IRA is post-tax, meaning you don’t have to pay tax on the retirement funds you pull out. Your income, however, can disqualify you from investing – if you earn above a certain threshold ($140,000 in 2021), you won’t be able to use a Roth IRA.
- Other IRA options exist as well, each with a cap on how much you can contribute per year and varying tax requirements. For example, a traditional IRA account requires you to pay taxes when you withdraw the money, and there’s an upper limit on how much you can contribute.
- A SEP IRA is similar, but the upper limit on investment is substantially higher – and you need to be self-employed (or an employer) to have one.
Nerd Wallet also points out that a 401(k) is a reasonable option for self-employed people who don’t employ anyone else, especially if you plan on saving “a lot in some years — say, when business is flush — and less in others.” 401(k) accounts allow you to put up to a certain amount ($58,000 in 2021) in each year pre-tax, and you pay taxes on withdrawals whenever you start pulling out money.
More eccentric retirement options exist as well. Taxable Brokerage Accounts let you invest in stocks and securities through a brokerage, and you’re able to use the money whenever you please – but you’ll have to pay taxes on your gains each year, which can become expensive in the long run.
And defined benefit plans are expensive and entail high fees, but they allow you to set up a pension with high investment opportunities as opposed to some of the lower-investment options.
Whichever option (or options – you can always invest in multiple accounts) you choose, make sure you’re saving for retirement in some capacity. And remember that these accounts represent exponential growth, meaning that the sooner you start saving, the better off you’ll be when you begin your retirement journey.
Business Finance
What the federal inflation rate hikes mean for your small business
(FINANCE) Gov raises rates to fight inflation and more are expected to come. Here’s what you should do for your business now.
As anticipated, for the first time in more than three years, The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to tackle inflation signaling strain could be headed for small businesses.
Americans are already feeling the strain at the gas pump and at the grocery store as inflation reaches a 40-year high. On Wednesday, March 16, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced interest rates will be raised .25% to combat inflation and they could be raised six more times before the year ends.
While lowering inflation will no doubt help the economy, the rate hike will affect businesses with debt as higher loan rates, higher credit card rates and slowed growth are on the way.
What does this mean for your business?
- Your credit card rates are going to rise.
- Depending on the type of loans you have expect to pay more too.
- If you’re looking to get a new loan, your chances for approval may not be promised as banks will become more selective.
- If you’ve got cash stashed in a savings account you may see some more money coming in, but not much
What should do you do?
1. Get rid of your variable interest rate
If you have a variable interest rate look into refinancing to a fixed rate to stabilize. Rates may be a little higher, but that new rate cannot be increased in the future.
2. Pay down your business credit cards
Pay off outstanding credit card debt now as credit card rates will be the first to rise. If you can’t pay it off look into transferring your balance to a card with a lower rate.
3. Buckle down
Get prepared for a slower season, a side-effect of higher interest rates is lower spending. Some economists recommend testing your business now to see if you can withstand fewer purchases.
These rate hikes from the government are aimed to cool down a hot economy and avoid a possible recession. Luckily, officials said the chances of the economy falling into a recession are low.
“The probability of a recession within the next year is not particularly elevated,” Powell said. “All signs are that this is a strong economy.”
In February 2022, inflation reached nearly 7.9% the highest since 1982. Officials expect the year to end with inflation still elevated, but down to just more than 4.3%. However, it will still be a while to get the economy near 2%, the federal government’s targeted inflation rate.
“Inflation is likely to take longer to return to our price stability goal than previously expected,” Powell said.
Powell added the rates are expected to fall to 2.7% next year and 2.3% in 2024.
Business Finance
Should you file head-of-household? Don’t miss this important tax tip!
(FINANCE) If you’re raising children alone you may be filing your tax return incorrectly. The deadline to file your taxes is next month!
Like most times when children are involved, regular tasks get more difficult, and adding children to the mix during tax season can throw a wrench in the already arduous process. If you’re not married, marking your filing status as “single” may seem like the right thing to do, but if you’re raising a child or caring for a parent — think again. You may score larger benefits filing as head of household. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, freelancer, or just an avid AG reader (hello again!), knowing this important tax tip could benefit you when filing this year.
For the 2021 tax year, the head of household standard deduction of $18,800, that is nearly 50% more than single filers whose standard deduction is $12,550, which means your taxable income is lower. Filing as head of household can also place you in a lower tax bracket, than if you filed as single.
Should you file as head of household? Here’s a quick checklist to check if you’re eligible:
- You are single or
- You are unmarried or living separately from your spouse starting before June 30, and
- You are paying more than 50% of your home costs (mortgage, rent, utilities, repairs, meals) and
- A dependent (child, grandchild, or another relative) is living with you for more than half of the year or living alone, but you pay the majority of their living costs.
If you have more than one child, both parents can file as head of household as long as one child lives with each parent for more than half the year. If there is only one child, tax experts say it may be best to alternate who claims head-of-household status each year.
If your child is older they can still be claimed as dependents, too. Parents can claim them if they live at home and are under 19-years-old. If the child is a full-time student, you can claim them on your taxes until they’re 24-years-old, but only if they earn less than $4,300 a year.
When the time comes to gather your W-2s and other tax documents to meet with Uncle Sam, think twice about what to file as and if you’re still unsure the IRS has a tool to help.
