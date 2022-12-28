Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Fortnite fined $520m by Fed for tricking kids, violating privacy

The popular children’s game, Fortnite, pays up $520 million to the Fed for violating privacy laws and tricking kids.

Published

Fortnite on computer screen

If you’re a parent, chances are you do everything you can to protect your children’s online privacy. You may have a series of passwords, automatic lock-out timers, or complete bans on some websites, apps, or other software. Unfortunately, Epic Games failed to protect the privacy of kids and even tricked them into making unauthorized purchases on Fortnite, leading to hefty charges from the Federal Trade Commission totaling $520 million.

The first settlement for $275 million is in regard to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule. Fortnite collected personal information from minors under the age of 13 and had default settings within the game to turn on voice and text-chat communications with other players. As you can imagine, this raises quite a bit of concern for parents and the FTC alike. Children that young do not yet fully understand the consequences of volunteering identifying information to people online, especially in what should be a friendly gaming environment. Children could be exposed to bullying, sexual content, or even lured to carry on the conversation via text or another platform with even less protection.

The second settlement was handed down for using “dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases.” To clarify, Epic deceived users into accidentally buying gameplay skins while previewing them. If a player caught their mistake, they may have had a difficult time reaching out to request a reversal of the transaction. The FTC also said that players who reversed charges were occasionally banned from Fortnite completely, locking them out of accessing content they’d previously, intentionally, paid for. The settlement for this violation is $245 million.

For many gamers, the violations from Epic Games may not seem overly concerning. After all, most apps and games have similar practices of making purchases a little too easy or raising eyebrows when it comes to safety concerns.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite maintaining its stance that they were not intentionally exploitative, Epic has reversed the following:

  • Automatically saving payment data
  • Single-button press purchases
  • Disabling accounts that seek refunds for fraudulent purchases
  • Lack of self-service refunds
  • No spending limits for players under 13

The FTC Plans to use the settlement money to refund gamers who fell victim to the shady practices. For more information, visit ftc.gov to look at the fund information.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

inflation toilet paper roll inflation toilet paper roll

Business Finance

Ritholtz’s Josh Brown and others agree: The Fed is in hot water

With the decisions made by the Fed on inflation mounting, they are fighting to remain credible and relevant for American people.

October 25, 2022
facebook facebook

Business News

Facebook just got slapped with a big ole $122M fine from the EU

(BUSINESS NEWS) Facebook got in trouble for lying about a huge break of EU anti-trust laws in the EU and was slapped with a...

May 18, 2017

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.