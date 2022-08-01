Connect with us

Four AG writers promoted to Senior Staff Writers

Four Staff Writers at AG have recently been promoted to Senior Staff Writer, all of whom are wildly exceptional.

Published

AG Staff Writers promoted

Because AG is mission oriented and deeply devoted to helping the small business community, we attract tenacious writers from around the nation that also believe in the philosophy that a rising tide lifts all boats.

We’d like to introduce you two four Staff Writers who have recently been promoted to Senior Staff Writers.

(Please note they are in alphabetical order, not ranked by merit – they’re all incredible):

April Bingham

April’s bio: You can’t spell “Together” without TGOT: That Goth Over There. Staff Writer, April Bingham, is that goth; and she’s all about building bridges— both metaphorically between artistry and entrepreneurship, and literally with tools she probably shouldn’t be allowed to learn how to use.

Check out all of her writing

Dawn Brotherton

Dawn’s bio: Dawn Brotherton is a Senior Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Check out all of her writing

Jack Lloyd

Jack’s bio: Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove’s Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Check out all of his writing

Jessica Martin

Jessica’s bio: Jessica Martin escaped from Texas to Austin to receive her degree in English from the University of Texas. When she isn’t writing, you can find her outside playing with her kids, camera in hand.

Check out all of her writing

Congratulations to all four highly skilled writers – they’re a huge part of what makes AG exceptional and we are grateful for everything they do here!

