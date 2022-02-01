Business News
GameStop hires 20+ employees to lead a new NFT and crypto division
(BUSINESS) GameStop is the newest business in town to start capitalizing on the Metaverse by creating a corporate division for NFTs and cryptocurrency.
After all the ups and downs of GameStop stock this past year now they are pivoting into NFT’s and Cryptocurrency markets. What can we learn from this move?
If psychology has taught us anything it is that behavioral economics are a part of everyday choices and as an entrepreneur, these subjects should be understood as a basis for selling products, services, and ideas. Psychology Today defines behavioral economic theories as “used to explain most everyday decisions, such as what people buy, how they manage their finances, and whether or not they make healthy lifestyle choices.”
You might be wondering why this stuff matters with GameStop, but I’m here to tell you NFT’s are all about the flex of ownership.
According to Psychology Today, “A key prediction of behavioral economics is that ownership of something increases its value in the owner’s eyes.” In other words, if you buy something you inherently apply more value to it because YOU bought it. Applying behavioral economics makes sense considering that NFTs are fundamentally worthless. That is, until someone decides to spend their life savings on a jpeg that they can right click and save as to “own”. It sounds crazy until you examine the value of ownership placed on the housing market in Austin, Texas.
The more people that find value in a thing the more valuable it becomes. This move then should come as no surprise when, according to the Wall Street Journal, the marketplace, OpenSea, has raised $300 million in venture capital and is now valued at $13.3 billion. GameStop intends to open its virtual doors as an NFT marketplace later this year. According to the Wall Street Journal, the gaming industry is expected to be among the first to infuse blockchain technology in order to incorporate cryptocurrency and NFTs. This idea is likely due to the fact that a handful of publicly-traded video game companies have launched or announced plans to sell NFTs. So, it’s not without merit, but what exactly would they be selling? Some are talking about virtual real estate as well as videogame collectibles. Having character-specific items such as a specific outfit or weapons are other ideas floating around. In today’s world where subscriptions rule, NFTs only help make uniqueness more effortless.
As an entrepreneur, it’s your job to understand the value you pass on to your clients. Not all of us will have the publicity that comes with the attempted populist movement that GameStop experienced, but we can all learn from their choice to reevaluate where they are headed in the future.
No one plans for the downfall of their company, but that’s a key takeaway here. In a worst-case scenario, how can your business veer in a new direction? The answers aren’t always crystal clear when imagining the future, but it’s always a good idea to consider options for other ways to persevere. What will you do if your supply chain is interrupted, customers stop coming in the door, or [insert disaster here]?
Can you reasonably expect to be sued for roasting your job on Glassdoor?
(BUSINESS NEWS) If you leave a nasty review of your former employer on Glassdoor, and share it across social media, can you be sued for a million dollars?
One of the more clearly understood parts of capitalism entails letting consumers decide based on their available choices, and – should their decisions have a negative impact on your business – living with the consequences. But when a former employee levies criticism that can inspire those same deleterious effects, the correct course of action becomes a bit less clear. This lack of clarity is what inspired LoanStreet, a New York fintech startup, to file a $1 million defamation lawsuit against a former employee who left a scathing Glassdoor review.
While the lawsuit has yet to lift off, it raises a serious question: Can you reasonably expect to be sued for roasting your old job?
Wyatt Troia, a software engineer who worked for LoanStreet, claims that he was fired after assessing another employee’s code and reporting some mistakes. He also refers to LoanStreet using disparaging terms (The Hustle quotes him as calling the company “a raging dumpster fire”) and alleges that he never received the $100,000 in equity that he was promised.
The Hustle also reports that Troia’s reviews were published on Reddit and Blind, with LoanStreet alleging that these reviews were made more visible to passersby courtesy of Google Ads for which Troia paid.
LoanStreet also maintains that Troia was fired for routine reasons (i.e., poor performance) and that his allegations are incorrect, setting the stage for their defamation lawsuit against him.
In the grand scheme of things, reviews such as Troia’s can have devastating implications for businesses – not just for their clients, but for prospective hires as well. The Hustle references this study in which a marketing firm found that up to a third of employees have turned down positions due to negative reviews.
But LoanStreet sets a dangerous precedent with this lawsuit, suggesting that employees who leave on poor terms cannot criticize the way they were treated in an online space without severe financial repercussions.
When faced with the option to critique (and possibly be fined heavily for it) or remain silent, most employees can’t afford to do anything but take the second choice.
It is worth noting that similar lawsuits have been thrown out in the past, with Glassdoor ducking a potential fine for refusing to remove negative reviews on account of Glassdoor simply being the intermediary rather than the author. While Troia is both the author of the offending posts and the target of the lawsuit in this case, he may benefit from Glassdoor’s record.
After losing 13 employees to drugs, this restaurant hires recovering addicts
(BUSINESS) After losing 13 people to addiction-related deaths, DV8 Kitchen is a restaurant and bakery staffed 100% by recovering substance users.
The United States has been fighting a drug epidemic for decades. According to the CDC, the number of drug overdoses has significantly increased since 1999. From 2018 to 2019, even though heroin-involved death rates decreased by 6%, opioid-involved deaths increased by 6%, and synthetic opioid-involved deaths increased by 15%. Although the government keeps throwing money toward drug addiction and recovery, the problem doesn’t seem to be going away. After losing 13 people to addiction-related deaths, a Lexington, Kentucky restaurant decided to focus on giving employees a second chance. DV8 Kitchen is a restaurant and bakery staffed 100% by recovering substance users.
Second chance employment
According to its website, “DV8 Kitchen was developed and operates as a second chance employment opportunity for people who are trying to redirect their lives. People in the early stages of substance abuse recovery often find it difficult to find employers willing to take a chance on them.” It’s working. The company opened a second location to give more people a chance to thrive. Other restaurants and employers can learn from them through training and modeling. DV8 Kitchen isn’t just changing recovering substance users, but they’re changing the restaurant industry by teaching those working in it how to combat addiction.
How big is the problem?
A recent report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reveals that 20.4 million people aged 12 and older experienced substance use disorders in 2019. Another 2.1 million people in the U.S. suffered from an opioid use disorder related to prescription opioids. Employment is an important part of recovery. Studies show that individuals who are employed are less likely to have parole violations and criminal activity. There are higher rates of abstinence from substance abuse when a person is employed. Recovering addicts often face many hurdles in finding employment, from criminal history to scheduling conflicts with treatment, and poor work history. Being employed significantly contributes to a positive quality of life and helps individuals transition from addiction treatment back into the community.
Help those in recovery
Rob Perez, one of the founders of DV8 Kitchen, a 501c3 organization, says, “if every American business decides to hire one person that only wanted a job, but really needed it, we could make a massive difference in this country.”
How to work with someone who is always stressed (or is it you?)
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Working with, or around, people who seem to always be carrying stress can be detrimental to your health and theirs, here’s how to deal with them.
My baseline level of anxiety is pretty high. I get stressed out if I forget to pack a fork in my lunch even though there are utensils at the office. If someone is mean to me, I get on edge. If I make a small mistake I’m probably going to carry it with me for a few hours.
Others may not exhibit stress unless they’re up against a tight deadline or coming from a difficult meeting, but it seems like they’re always inclined towards stress regardless of their schedules. While many people exhibit stress in understandable, fleeting situations, for some stress is a default setting. It can be difficult to work with someone who’s always stressed out.
When someone is perpetually stressed, it takes a toll on everyone else too. That energy can be toxic and leave you wondering if you should be helping or if your colleague is intentionally being a Debbie Downer.
For starters, don’t make a judgement call about your coworker. Everyone handles stress at different levels, and for some people that means not really handling stress at all.
You may be able to breeze through your day with minor frustrations while others are thrown off by the smallest thing.
Holly Weeks, author of Failure to Communicate, notes “Don’t think what can I do to change this person?” Instead, she suggests considering how to neutralizes the situation and move forward.
If you want to offer the most basic form of help, acknowledge what’s going on and offer a compliment. Even if it doesn’t seem like much is going on, simply letting your stressed colleague feel heard and appreciated can make an impact.
Author of How to Have a Good Day, Caroline Webb, explains stressed people are “feeling out of control, incompetent, and disrespected. A compliment is your easy way to help them get back to their better self.” Make sure you’re not enabling them by dragging out the situation, though.
Acknowledge, offer some praise, and try to move with the conversation.
Although it’s not necessarily in your job description to fix your coworkers problems, you can still offer support. You may not actually be able to do anything, but offering assistance gives the other person a chance to think through solutions.
Webb also suggests brainstorming way to “reduce their cognitive load,” to ease what’s making your coworker feel overwhelmed.
Some simple solutions include splitting requests into smaller steps, shortening emails, or dividing work into parts.
Ultimately the job needs to get done, but you can provide your coworker with more manageable means of accomplishing tasks by breaking things into chunks.
You can also check in on your coworker to find out if you should be concerned, or if their stress limited to the work environment. If their stress is beyond what you can reasonably handle with these de-escalation tips, don’t hesitate to reach out to someone about further steps to take.
Check out our mental health series for some more insight if you’re concerned your coworker’s problem may be more than regular stress.
Just like some people are easily stressed, some easily pick up on the negative feelings of others. Be aware of how your coworker’s stress is affecting you. If someone is truly draining you, try to get some distance.
While that may be difficult in a small office, Weeks recommends keeping in mind that out of all the “office characters…the stress case’s temperament [is] less of a problem” than others.
Ultimately, it’s not your responsibility to destress your coworker, but you can certainly make your work life a little easier if you take these steps to make for healthier, happier collaboration.
