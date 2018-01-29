Business News
IBM, Maersk could boost GDP with innovative blockchain partnership
(TECH NEWS) IBM and Danish shipping company Maersk have announced that they will collaborate to create a new company that will use blockchain to track shipping supply chains.
Innovative companies are unlocking the potential of blockchain, the digital ledger technology underlying Bitcoin, for purposes beyond tracking cryptocurrency.
IBM and Danish shipping company Maersk have announced that they will collaborate to create a new company that will use blockchain to track shipping supply chains. The software will be useful for any company that sells goods, and will especially ease the process for shippers and their dealings with ports and customs officials. Blockchain will be used to more efficiently and clearly catalogue the complex, numerous transactions involved in shipping.
Documentation has long been the bane of the shipping industry. Lost or delayed paperwork are extremely costly, with documentation accounting for one fifth of shipping expenses. IBM and Maersk see blockchain as a tool “to increase efficiency and timeliness for cargo movement, says Michael J. White, CEO of the as-yet unnamed company. Marie Wieck, IBM’s general manager for the blockchain team, says that “Even small improvements can have a substantial impact on global trade.”
Vincent Clerc, Maersk’s chief commercial officer who will serve as board chairman for the new partnerships, says that “The potential from offering a neutral open digital platform for safe and easy ways of exchanging information is huge, and all players across the supply chain stand to benefit.”
In fact, according to a 2013 World Economic Forum study, improving information sharing in the shipping industry, and streamlining border administration, “could increase GDP by nearly 5 percent and trade by 15 percent.”
Both companies have been gearing up for this partnership. IBM has already tested their blockchain software with Walmart, Nestle, and Unilever, while Maersk has tested blockchain for managing marine insurance. In 2016, IBM and Maersk tested their blockchain system by successfully tracking the shipping of a container of flowers from Kenya to the Netherlands.
The new company has already built partnerships with large companies like Dupont, Dow Chemical, and Tetra Pak, and its customers also include various ports and customs offices. They are anticipating government approval this spring and hope to be selling their blockchain software by the end of the year.
Hospitals tire of high drug prices, create their own pharma company
(BUSINESS NEWS) This game-changing idea is a fantastic example of businesses seeing a problem or gap in the market, and finding creative solutions to solve it.
Prescription drugs: we’ve got to have them and the drug companies know it. Big Pharma has a habit of jacking up the prices on seemingly arbitrary whims, jeopardizing the health of patients who never know whether or not they’ll be able to afford their next prescription.
Despite ongoing public outcry, the drug companies seem to have little motivation to stabilize the market, to ensure supplies, or to keep prices consistent. This is not only a big problem for patients, but for health care providers and hospitals as well, who have to turn down patients or find alternatives when drugs are not available or are prohibitively expensive.
Fed up with these problems, a group of U.S. hospitals and health care systems is coming together to create their own generic drug manufacturing nonprofit.
Intermountain CEO Marc Harrison explains that health care systems and hospitals witness, one a daily basis, how shortages of essential general medications or egregious cost increases for those same drugs affect our patients.”
Said Dan Lilijenquist, Vice President for Enterprise Initiative at Intermountain, “We, in many instances, don’t trust the people who are supplying our facilities,” because their greed-driven price hikes harm patients.
The new drug company is an attempt to stabilize the supply and prices of drugs so that hospitals aren’t at the mercy of Big Pharma when it comes to providing care for their patients.
The group, which includes several large health care systems like SSM Health, Acension, and Trinity Health, also includes 450 hospitals and is led by Intermountain Healthcare. The collective also has the backing of the Department of Veteran Affairs, a major health care customer who provides for the health care needs of veterans.
In a press release, the group explained that their new nonprofit company will be an “FDA approved” drug manufacturer. The group will either manufacture its own drugs, or will sub-contract to other trusted manufacturers.
This game-changing idea is a fantastic example of businesses seeing a problem or gap in the market, and finding creative solutions to solve it.
Starbucks to bump up wages and benefits in 2018
(BUSINESS NEWS) Starbucks Coffee Company announces 2018 line-up of benefit and compensation offers, leading the industry with its strong retail employee benefit offerings.
Starbucks Coffee Company is adding an extra shot of espresso to its employee benefit and compensations offerings this year, according to a Jan. 24, 2018 announcement. Starbucks employees (also known as “partners”) can now eagerly expect another round of wage increases, stock grants, and sick time and parental leave program improvements in the coming months.
Overall, the newly-announced offerings total more than $250 million and will impact more than 150,000 employees. And, according to the company’s announcement, the introduction of these perks was accelerated by the recent U.S. tax law changes.
“While Starbucks already pays above the minimum wage in all states across the country, we have always felt strongly that a valuable benefits package must complement and contribute toward an industry-leading total compensation package,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement. “The value of Starbucks benefit package (fully accessed) is unmatched by other retailers and provides thousands of dollars of additional compensation value.”
Here’s what their employees will gain this year:
Additional wage increase
In April, U.S. hourly and salaried Starbucks employees will receive an additional wage increase which will be on top of the annual increases already doled out this year. Overall, this upcoming wage increase will cost the company $120 million. Wage increases will be allocated across the country based on cost of living and entry wage laws which vary state-to-state.
Stock grants
On April 16, Starbucks will offer an additional 2018 stock grant all full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried employees nationwide, so long as they have been active employees as of Jan. 1, 2018. Retail partners will receive at least a $500 grant each and store managers will each receive a $2,000 grant. Non-retail plant and support center partner grants will be awarded based on annualized salary or level. These stock awards, which will be 100 percent restricted units and will vest in one year, are valued at more than $100 million altogether.
Partner and family sick time
There’s going to be a new sick time benefit plan, too, which will allow Starbucks employees (Full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried) to accrue paid sick time based on how many hours are worked. This time off can then be used toward time off to care for themselves or a family member during illness. Starting July 1, employees will earn 1 hour sick time for every 30 hours worked. So, someone who works 23 hours a week will accrue about five sick days over the course of a year.
Parental leave
New moms aren’t the only ones covered by Starbucks parental leave policy anymore, either. All parents and non-birth parents can access up to six weeks paid parental leave when their family grows.
These changes aren’t the first of their kind for Starbucks, either. Since 2015, they have invested nearly $800 million in wage increases and benefits across its U.S. stores and expanded its Starbucks College Achievement Plan in early 2017. Starbucks is also set to invest nearly $7 billion of capital to build and renovate U.S. stores, manufacturing plants and technology platforms over the next five years.
To see how Starbucks employee compensation and benefits stack up against what other retailers offer, see their full release.
Walmart “Scan & Go” app – skip checkout lines, but not humans
(BUSINESS NEWS) Walmart wants to make it easier for shoppers to grab what they need, pay, and get out.
Walmart’s trying to make it possible to shop in stores while having as few human interactions as possible.
The big box retailer has introduced its “Scan & Go” app (Android, iPhone), which enables in-store shoppers to scan and pay for items all from the comfort of their smart phones. No cashiers or waiting in lines necessary.
Here’s how it works: After downloading the Scan & Go app on their Apple or Android device, Walmart shoppers go into the store, pick up what they need, scan the items into the app, and once they are done shopping, the app will total the purchase and users can pay using a debit or credit card through the app.
Scan & Go users can’t totally avoid human contact in Walmart, though. As a security measure for this otherwise very trusting payment tool, Walmart requires those who scan and pay via app to visit a store greeter on the way out of the store, according to InvestorPlace. The greeter will check your receipt against the items on your person to help prevent shoplifting.
If this app takes off, hopefully additional security measures will be added to speed up the exit process and avoid lines of shoppers waiting at the greeter’s station instead of registers. During busy times, I can’t imagine it’d be very hard for shoppers to sneak past the greeter check station, either. Not encouraging scammers, obviously, just speculating.
So far, Walmart’s digital checkout venture has been tested at 25 stores and will be rolled out to an additional 100 stores by the end of January and a total of 200 locations by the end of the year.
Walmart first tried launching this technology in stores three years ago, but it didn’t take off. But, as competitors introduce their own mobile self-checkout options, maybe “Scan & Go” has a fighting chance now.
Amazon announced long ago that it is planning a similar technology (“Amazon Go”) for use in its brick-and-mortar grocery stores (hello, now the Whole Foods acquisition is making even more sense).
Kroger is a bit further along with cashier-less shopping tech and is rolling out its “Scan, Bag, Go” service to 400 stores by the end of 2018 via it’s company app.
My only lingering question: Where do you get the bags for your purchased items? Will there be racks of them on hand at the door? Or is Walmart sneakily encouraging BYOB (bring your own bags)?
Time will tell if this catches on. Smartphones really are taking over the world – and retail spaces.
