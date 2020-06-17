Tech News
IBM’s CEO stops their facial recognition tech, for privacy reasons
(TECH NEWS) IBM’s CEO backs out of facial recognition technology amidst surveillance controversies. The expansion of misuse of this tech causes concerns.
If you have questioned the actual security of your device’s facial recognition feature, you’re not alone; in fact, IBM–one of the world’s prominent technology companies–announced their decision to opt out of developing such software for the time being.
This decision comes directly on the heels of the current civil rights movement in which law enforcement officials have been accused of using facial recognition software to identify and prosecute protestors, a tactic that has fostered heated conversations about discrimination, unlawful surveillance, and even totalitarian practices.
Regardless of your stance on the use of facial recognition, IBM’s CEO stands firm in their decision, remarking that they will not support any technology that enhances “mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency” in a communique to Congress this week.
This is a potentially huge addition to the discussion we’ve been having for years regarding facial recognition technology. Is it fair to expect tech companies to create an edge-to-edge display that relies on facial recognition if that same feature is used to discriminate? Put in those terms, one would think the majority of people would decry the use of facial recognition, yet less than three percent of Amazon shareholders opted to vote for banning this technology when asked in 2019.
The debate around surveillance technology actually dovetails quite well with other stories we’ve covered, including legislation that allows a law enforcement official to ask you to use your fingerprint or Face ID to unlock a phone without a warrant–but not a passcode. As technology becomes more convenient–and invasive–the topic of knowing your rights and how your privacy is covered will become more muddled and difficult to navigate.
IBM’s CEO does make it clear that their stance isn’t necessarily that law enforcement should not use facial recognition software at all; rather, the use thereof should be transparent and clearly regulated, starting with a conversation regarding “whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies”.
For now, though, IBM’s position is clear: Until facial recognition can be applied correctly, fairly, and transparently by the pertinent authorities, IBM will take no part in the development of such technologies.
Loss of internet access is used as punishment for those who abuse it
(TECH NEWS) Internet access is becoming more of a human right especially in light of recent events –so why is revoking it being used as a punishment?
When one hears the word “punishment”, several things likely come to mind–firing, fees, jail time, and even death for the dramatic among us–but most people probably don’t envision having their access to utilities restricted as a legal repercussion.
Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening across the country–if you consider Internet access a utility.
In the past, you’ve probably heard stories about people awaiting trial or experiencing probation limitations being told that they are not to use the Internet or certain types of communication. While this may seem unjust, the circumstances usually provide some context for the extreme nature of such a punishment; for example, it seems reasonable to ask that a person accused of downloading child pornography keep off the internet.
More recently–and perhaps more controversially–a young man accused of using social media to incite violent behavior during country-wide protests was ordered to stay offline while awaiting trial. This order came after the individual purportedly encouraged people to “[tip] police cars”, vandalize property, and generally exhibit other “riot”-oriented behaviors.
Whether or not one reads this post as a specific call to create violence–something that is, in fact, illegal–the fact remains that the “punishment” for this crime in lieu of a current conviction involves cutting off the person involved from all internet access until a verdict is achieved.
The person involved in this story may be less than sympathetic depending on your stance, but they aren’t alone. The response of cutting off the Internet in this case complements other stories we’ve seen, such as one regarding Cox and a client in Florida. Allegedly, the client in question paid for unlimited data–a potential issue in and of itself–and then exceeded eight terabytes of monthly use on multiple occasions.
Did Cox correct their plan, allocate more data, throttle this user, or reach out to explain their concerns, you may ask?
No. Cox alerted the user in question that they would terminate his account if his use continued to be abnormally high, and in the meantime, they throttled the user’s ENTIRE neighborhood. This kind of behavior would be unacceptable when applied to any other utility (imagine having your air conditioning access “throttled” during the summer), so why is it okay for Cox?
The overarching issue in most cases stems from Internet provider availability; in many areas, clients have one realistic option for an Internet provider, thus allowing that provider to set prices, throttle data, and impose restrictions on users free of reproach.
Anyone who has used Comcast, Cox, or Cable One knows how finicky these services can be regardless of time of use, and running a simple Google speed test is usually enough to confirm that the speeds you pay for and the speeds you receive are rarely even close.
In the COVID era in which we find ourselves, it is imperative that Internet access be considered more than just a commodity: It is a right, one that cannot be revoked simply due to a case of overuse here, or a flaw in a data plan there.
Facebook moderators should be brought in house to give them the support they need
Content moderators on Facebook sued the social media giant for $52 million due to traumatic working parameters and little support. What needs to change?
Moderating illicit content on Facebook is an extremely demanding job, and, sadly, it isn’t getting any easier despite increased visibility from lawmakers and mental health workers alike.
Facebook moderators are tasked with addressing anything from non-compliant images and videos–things that, while legal, violate Facebook’s terms of use–to real-time depictions of abuse, crime, and other forms of dark content that would make even the most experienced of Redditors shudder. It’s a thankless job that, according to former mods, has left many workers with PTSD.
Unfortunately, the dark con of any social media network is that any kind of content may be uploaded, and–in the “right” environment, such as a quasi-community of like-minded users–that same content can prosper until addressed by a moderator. No pressure, of course–these contractors only have to browse an unending tidal wave of content while making split-second decisions about whether or not each piece is “bad enough” to warrant moderation.
To make matters worse, attempts to use AI moderation have been lackluster at best, according to Slate. Even if AI were advanced enough to make the crucial distinctions Facebook trusts moderators to shoulder every day, Slate reminds us that “a move to fully automated moderation has long been the nightmare of many human rights and free expression organizations” due to the potential for actual censorship of free speech.
But between the volume of content moderators have to peruse and the aforementioned traumatic tone of the majority of that content, it’s no surprise that prominent figures such as NYU’s Paul Barrett are getting involved–and they want change sooner rather than later.
Chief among the many critical aspects of content moderation that require reform is the practice of outsourcing the work, a strategy that creates a “marginalized class of workers,” argues Barret. It’s true that moderators receive low pay, no benefits, and little support–amenities that are all present in spades for full-time employees of Facebook and similar social media companies.
In fact, many of Facebook’s content moderators were, until recently, employed as subcontractors through Cognizant, a consulting company which exited the content moderation business in October of 2019. This model of operation often afforded the employees less than $30,000 per year with few–if any–health benefits.
This lack of health benefits, coupled with the sheer trauma inherent in content moderation, may be what led content moderators to successfully sue Facebook for $52 million this year. Many of these moderators were previously diagnosed with PTSD from the stress of the job.
“Content moderation isn’t engineering, or marketing, or inventing cool new products. It’s nitty-gritty, arduous work, which the leaders of social media companies would prefer to hold at arm’s length,” Barret adds in an interview with Washington Post. Such distancing, he posits, affords “plausible deniability” for missed content to the companies in question–a practice from which Facebook is not exempt.
But Facebook shouldn’t be worried about maintaining distance from moderated content when the NYU report postulates doubling down on moderation attempts could provide the breadth needed to keep Facebook clean (well, relatively) while giving the operators in question a much-needed break.
The plan also addresses training teams in every country, having moderators work in shifts so as to mitigate the effects of exposure to traumatizing content, and making counseling services available to those who need it immediately rather than funneling requests through the bureaucratic equivalent of a thimble.
Unsurprisingly, moderators have expressed an inability to advocate for themselves regarding this issue, claiming in an open statement on Medium that “We know how important Facebook’s policies are because it’s our job to enforce them…We would walk out with you—if Facebook would allow it” in response to Facebook walk-outs in the past few weeks.
Facebook moderators protect all of us from people who seek to expose us to frightening, dehumanizing content–and often advocate for the victims of that content in the process. It’s our responsibility to protect them from unfair working conditions and life-long trauma.
During this pandemic, a faster, more stable internet is essential
(TECH NEWS) People are wanting better internet, but as an essential service as opposed to frivolous convenience. In the midst of this pandemic, they are right.
Here in the US, we are, for the majority of us, a society based on the speed of information. Gone are the times when a letter to our sweethearts took days to go across a city. Now texting over a matter of days can be the length of some relationships. That includes the beginning honeymoon period, the rough middle, and the fiery breakup. These days people can coordinate tactical units, or run urban combat games in real time from miles away. The amount of activities that can be run and set up with the instant communication of the internet is literally limitless. Now however, for the first time, we are experiencing an interruption to this new lifestyle.
A worldwide pandemic has brought us to a new normal. As we adapt to this newness, we are finding things that are just not up to snuff with our new at home lifestyles. Unfortunately, that includes the hardware for internet connections. A number of cities in the US are having issues keeping up with bandwidth demands in certain areas. Whereas, before they were only dealing the with overwhelming searches for adult videos, now they actually have to contend with Zoom meetings, and constant pushing for contesting work schedules.
In a news report released at the beginning of June, San Angelo, TX reports increased complaints to their town council of the quality and service abilities of their main cable and internet provider. Here in Houston, rumors of rolling internet shortages have also been circulating as a means to keep up with new demand. Areas around the city have reported issues with speed and connectivity ever since the beginning of the stay at home order in March. A simple Google search can show a number of outages in the state.
The main issue here however is that this is in a state that has put more effort into making sure that the internet can permeate the land. What about states that are little more behind in the times, like Nebraska perhaps?
In a statement released on the 12th of June, the Omaha World-Herald, an analysis of the available broadband internet showed that for some of their counties there was a lot lacking in that area. Particularly in tribal lands where schools are working on using the internet for homework and lessons. The state is working on grants to get this taken care of though, hopefully before the school year begins.
It’s difficult for some of us to imagine some of these situations. Growing up with all of these things at our fingertips makes the concept of not having a computer or a smartphone rather foreign. But to put some scale to this concept, almost half of the living world is succeeding in this new life without internet. Some people weren’t even aware that a pandemic was occurring until their jobs told them to stay home indefinitely.
We all need to reassess our needs and also our desires. Paying attention to the things that our jobs require as well. Some extra help from the internet companies may also be in order as well.
IBM's CEO stops their facial recognition tech, for privacy reasons
