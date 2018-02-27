Tech News
How blockchain has the power to fix democracies
(TECH) Blockchain is changing the face of democracy with a magical fix to basically all the problems.
Despite our best intentions to be active, informed citizens in democratic practices, not everyone has time, figuring out how to be engaged can be confusing, and reps don’t always vote how you want. Plus, confidence in Congress is hilariously/depressingly low with all the scandals and thinly veiled corporate interests.
Well hooray for the future, because now we have blockchain technology to propel us out of the murky waters of representative democracy and into a more efficient liquid democracy.
A liquid democracy platform, also referred to as delegative democracy, has voters select a personal representative as a proxy for their vote. In our current set up, elected representatives vote for things on your behalf, and the best you can do other than running for office yourself is call in and ask them to vote your way.
With a liquid democracy, everyone votes on each piece of legislation.
You can assign a delegate to vote on your behalf by proxy when you’re not available. Personal representatives can be removed and reassigned at any time unlike set terms for elected officials.
The delegate can even select a proxy for their votes, creating a directed network graph, where voters and politicians are connected on a publicly verified blockchain. Anyone can be selected as a delegate as long as they’re a legal resident of your jurisdiction registered to vote.
Quick refresher course: Blockchain is essentially a decentralized digital list of records with timestamps and transaction data information. Each individual record is considered a block, which is cryptographically secured and resistant to modification.
Blocks contain a cryptographic hash of the previous block, creating a chain. Once recorded, data cannot be altered without network majority consent. As an open, peer-to-peer distributed ledger, blockchain is a permanent and efficient way to record transactions.
Used by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008 for cryptocurrency exchange to create Bitcoin, blockchain has now expanded to the healthcare industry, banking, and now potentially democratic practices.
David Ernst, one of the leaders of the liquid democracy movement, founded United.vote, a platform established to get the ball rolling. The site helps connect voters to personal representatives, and provides a scorecard that tracks how elected politicians’ votes compare to constituents wishes.
“What if instead centralizing authority into the hands of a few strong men, we expanded political power to many, many more voices,” Ernst suggested at the 2017 CyFy conference.
His plan to expand power is liquid democracy via the United.vote platform, which he notes is backwards-compatible with our current system. Ernst is also running as an independent candidate for California Assembly District 19.
He was partially inspired by the Flux Party’s 2016 campaign in Australia, who tried to implement an issue-based direct democracy similar to liquid democracy. Although the party only got 0.15 percent of the vote nationwide, Ernst stands by the idea.
A liquid democracy via blockchain would theoretically increase accountability, participation, and representation.
Through direct participation and personal representation, elections would no longer be necessary.
Instead, voters simply choose someone to represent them, and can select a different person for individual issues. Delegation can be changed at any time, so you’re not stuck with someone if they end up being a total weasel.
So far, only a little over one thousand people have signed up for United.vote, but Ernst stated, “If I got elected, but only 20 people were actually using [the platform], I would still follow those people.”
Although the concept may be ahead of its time (and possibly a wishful Utopian dream), Ernst is confident that these changes can fix democracy.
Investors are betting big on fitness tech
(TECH) Fitness tech is getting sophisticated, and investors are eyeballing the market for new opportunities and innovations.
Fitness tech is hitting the ground running, and ambitious startups are looking to leverage all the awesome emerging technologies to propel themselves forward. Startups are seeking to leverage AI, genomics, virtual reality, and biometrics to make fitness tech more effective and more personal.
Fitness tech startups are emerging in every type of product it seems – wearables, subscription based coaching services, gamification, eco-friendly running shoes (like Vivobarefoot), high quality performance earbuds, scales that do heat mapping (go google Shapescale). Even smartshirts like Hexoskin, a Canada-based startup working to provide a smartshirt that tracks fitness over time (and shocker – you can wash it!).
Beyond inspiring the health-minded millennials or the metric-hungry researcher, investors are eyeballing fitness tech startups and see great potential. According to CBInsights, funding hit several all-time highs for fitness last year, with over 2.4 billion dollars reported in equity funding since 2013 – that number has likely only increased as more and more companies are competing in the fitness-focused consumer realm.
Here’s some numbers, geeks: Genomics start-up FitnessGenes (which provides DNA-driven diet and exercise advice) disclosed $5 million in funding, and AThGene follows up with $4.7 million in disclosed funding. Skulpt – a handheld body scanner, captured over $6.59 million in funding, a standout amongst 3D body imaging. Volt Athletics uses predictive analytics and AI enabled smart coaching, and boasted $2.44 million in funding.
Fitness tech startups are hitting big domestically, but abroad as well. India and China both have strong national policies promoting physical health and fitness-focused careers, mix that with stronger middle class buying power and more access to mobile technologies and that is setting a perfect stage for companies like India’s CureFit, which has netted $46 million in funding.
Fitness technology is only going to continue to get more powerful, and its applications will continue to be more useful not only for consumers, but also for medical and research professionals. Smartwatches, headphones, shirts, and yoga mats – our bodies are becoming an attractive stage for the Internet of Things that has taken over our homes, cars, and businesses.
For aspiring entrepreneurs, there are new opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to help make us more fit and prevent injuries. The future seems exciting too – what happens when smart homes meet smart fitness and our houses start using our biodata to learn our routines? The future is exciting!
Tesla offers free electric vehicle chargers to businesses
(TECHNOLOGY) Soon you’ll be able to charge your electric vehicle in your company parking lot. Maybe. If Musk has his way.
Thanks to a lot of money, Elon Musk sent his personal Tesla Roadster to space (allegedly with no bodies in the trunk). Back on Earth, Tesla is launching the Workplace Charging program.
Tesla is offering to foot the bill for offices and business who want to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers in their parking lots and garages. Companies are responsible for the energy costs, but Tesla will donate the chargers and provide installation assistance free of charge.
A similar program established in 2012 did basically the same thing for public properties like restaurants, hotels, and resorts. With the Destination Charging program, as long as a company was chill with covering the cost of electricity, Tesla installed at least two EV chargers at select locations.
Through the program, Tesla’s birthplace California gained one thousand new Superchargers in 2017. Worldwide, the company aimed to increase installation by 150 percent, adding over 5,000 Superchargers and 15,000 Destination Charging Connectors.
Wall Connectors are most commonly used for home charging, and permanently mount to a wall or post indoors and outdoors. Superchargers rapidly charge EVs in about half an hour, and can be freestanding in areas like grocery stores and coffee shops.
While charging overnight where you park is recommended, not everyone has the luxury of a private home garage. Plus, traveling would be difficult if you could only go for a few hours before your car’s battery dies.
So Tesla figured they’d add thousands of chargers to promote electric vehicle adoption. With the rise of electric vehicles, these charging stations have become more plentiful. Destination Charging locations are available for public use, and viewable on Tesla’s in-car navigation systems.
Workplace Charging Wall Connectors will only be available to employees working in the buildings that are part of the program.
One stipulation is that businesses qualified for the program must work with a licensed electrician. But in the true spirit of lowering barriers to completing tasks, Tesla’s site provides a list of approved electricians trained to install Tesla equipment.
Their site even has a handy dandy section with information for electricians and contractors, including incredibly specific example quotes for work and installation videos.
Sign up on Tesla’s website to show employees you’re not a regular business, you’re a cool business.
AI’s reading abilities catch up with humans – scary or awesome?
(TECH NEWS) Measured by Stanford University’s reading comprehension test, AI achieves a major milestone and some people fear being replaced, others admire the innovation.
Going into 2018, I decided not so much to set major resolutions off the bat, but rather set mini goals along the way. One of those mini goals started in November, when I challenged myself to watch 100 new (to me) movies in 365 days.
A few days ago, I hit number 35 which was the award-winning Joaquin Phoenix film, “Her.” Without giving too much away, the plot is set in the near future where a man develops a relationship with a life-like operating system (OS).
During one of their first conversations, the OS states that she read an entire book in under a second. While watching it, I couldn’t help but think that we’re not too far away from that.
Turns out my thought wasn’t far off, as artificial intelligence (AI) developed by Alibaba and Microsoft have out read humans on a Stanford University reading comprehension test.
“This is the first time that a machine has outperformed humans on such a test,” Alibaba said in a statement.
Experts in the field of artificial intelligence at Stanford developed this test to measure and assess the growing reading abilities of computers. The test creates comprehension questions based off of a selection of Wikipedia articles.
Alibaba scored an 82.44, beating humans by a hair as they scored 82.304. The next day, Microsoft’s AI software also beat humans with the score of 82.650.
While this is a monumental feat for technology, it will pose a problem for humans as more jobs will be at risk. This is a continued issue for humans as robots are designed and trained for their jobs (i.e. Amazon).
The technology has already been put to work for the Singles Days shopping extravaganza, as a large numbers of computers were used for customer service queries. It’s suggested that the technology can be used for other customer service outlets, as well as having the ability to give museum tours.
Brands such as Facebook, Tencent, and Samsung have submitted AI models for the Stanford test in the past. “These kinds of tests are certainly useful benchmarks for how far along the AI journey we may be,” said Andrew Pickup, a spokesman for Microsoft. “However, the real benefit of AI is when it is used in harmony with humans,” he added.
AI continues to grow and shows no sign of stopping, and some humans are concerned what this will mean for the future – some fear being replaced, others laud the ability to innovate our world. What do you think?
