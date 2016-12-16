How to list your accomplishments when your job is hard to describe

Time to shine

Have you revisited your resume recently? Perhaps you have for minor changes like adding a new job position or changing your address. Or maybe you have yet to even make one. (Well, let’s hope not.) You may have heard people boast about how many skills and jobs they can add to their resume.

However, regardless of the job title that you list, the most important factor in your resume should focus on what you accomplished during your time. These accomplishments are the distinguishing factors that employers will associate with you, so don’t be afraid to brag a little.

Describe what you do

Adding the job title “Receptionist” to your resume should not discourage you. Although this is a common job title with similar functions across the board, you may perform your duties a lot differently than everyone else. These accomplishments are what you should include in the description of each job title you list. For example as a receptionist, instead of simply stating that you answered phone calls, you could note how your quick response time and ability to handle multiple responsibilities led to better a communication system in the office.

So, where do you start?

Many people tend to underestimate their abilities, especially on their resumes.

When you start to consider your accomplishments, there are a few things you can ask yourself that will help you create a stellar resume:

Questions to ask yourself

Did you receive any promotions or awards during your time?

Did you manage any projects? How many coworkers did you lead?

Can you remember any challenging tasks or projects you had to perform?

Did you receive praise or positive customer feedback? What did they say?

Dig into the details

With these questions circulating, you may be able to remember specific details that will help distinguish you from others who perform many similar tasks.

Before adding them to your resume, it is important to put your notes into concise, thoughtful statements.

If you can include such accomplishments throughout your resume, potential employers will be able to identify you from your work ethic, and are more likely to take a chance on you to fill a position even if you have never done it before.

