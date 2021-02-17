Business News
Manufacturing is bouncing back, but supply of materials is struggling
(BUSINESS NEWS) As manufacturing demands surge, so do material costs. The pandemic has shifted where we’re putting our money, but supply is struggling to keep up.
As the United States’ manufacturing process comes back up to speed, a surge in demand is creating a shortage of the one thing manufacturers need in order to do their jobs: Supply.
Fox Business reports that, due to a much quicker return to normalcy for manufacturing than some expected, a price hike for materials is affecting everyone from the bottom up: “Prices for steel, aluminum, lumber and other materials are rising in response to higher order volumes. Commodity supply chains are now clogged with orders, causing some producers to add weekend hours and overtime for employees.”
The fast manufacturing rebound seems to be a harbinger of better days ahead, but this supply bottleneck could dampen producers’ resolve.
It should be noted that the spike in demand for goods which use the materials in question isn’t an entire surprise. As Fox notes, much less of consumer money has been going toward travel and dining out. This has resulted in more money flowing into things like appliances, vehicles, and entertainment commodities.
But the toll is hitting producers coming and going as things like depressed oil and the paper used in packaging undergo substantial price hikes, leading some companies to stockpile resources in hopes of having an edge in the future.
Others find themselves in the uncomfortable position of having to choose between lower profit margins or higher prices on manufactured products—a choice that is sure to impact consumers, if not the rate of consumption.
Indeed, some companies, such as Northwest Hardwoods, have an upper limit on the price they can charge on a finished product regardless of rising material costs.
It’s not all bad, of course. Global prices for materials like aluminum and scrap steel have gone up, which means people like Brad Serlin—the president of United Scrap Metal—can make a killing. “We can sell everything we have,” says Serlin, referencing “big orders” from recently busy steel mills.
As the pandemic wears on, though, one thing is crystal clear: The high demand for domestic goods coupled with rising global prices for materials is going to make for some severe price hikes in the coming months.
Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, moves into space travel
(BUSINESS NEWS) Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon’s CEO in order to focus on other passions, such as his space company, Blue Origin.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will no longer be Amazon’s CEO starting in the third quarter of 2021. On Tuesday, Bezos announced he is resigning and will hand the job over to Andy Jassy, Amazon Web Services’ CEO. Bezos will transition to the role of Executive Chair on Amazon’s board.
“I’m excited about this transition. Millions of customers depend on us for our services, and more than a million employees depend on us for their livelihoods. Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it’s consuming,” said Bezos to employees in an email. “When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to put attention on anything else,” he said.
By stepping down, Bezos says he will have more “time and energy” to focus on “other passions” like Blue Origin, his space company. In 2000, the billionaire started the rocket company to make space travel affordable and easily accessible by using reusable launch vehicles.
Since the company was founded, it has yet to reach orbit and is lagging behind Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX). SpaceX, which began two-years after Blue Origin, has already achieved some huge milestones.
In September 2008, Falcon 1 became the first privately developed liquid-fuel rocket to reach Earth orbit. In May 2020, SpaceX launched two NASA astronauts to space.
Blue Origin has a lot of catching up to do, but, with more free time, Bezos might make sure the company moves full-speed ahead.
I mean, look at what he did with Amazon. In 1994, Bezos founded the multinational technology company. Since then, the e-commerce giant has grown into a trillion-dollar company. It has more than 1 million employees and millions of customers.
“This journey began some 27 years ago. Amazon was only an idea, and it had no name,” Bezos said. “Today, we employ 1.3 million talented, dedicated people, serve hundreds of millions of customers and businesses, and are widely recognized as one of the most successful companies in the world.”
There is no word about how much more involved Bezos will be with Blue Origin, but the company already has things to look forward to.
Last December, NASA selected Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket to “launch planetary, Earth observation, exploration, and scientific satellites for the agency.” This contract will allow the company to “compete for missions through Launch Service Task Orders issued by NASA.”
Last month, it conducted a successful flight test of its New Shepard capsule, and many more tests are, without a doubt, in the company’s future.
Tesla continues to deal with former employees and potential IP theft
(BUSINESS NEWS) Tesla has found itself at the center of numerous lawsuits against former employees and the theft of intellectual property, potentially jeopardizing their industry leadership position.
Elon Musk has had a lot on his mind in the last few days. He couldn’t resist getting in on the incredibly volatile Gamestop stock saga, announced a $100 million prize in the pursuit of carbon capture technology, thinks you should be using Signal instead of other messaging apps, and has sent other stocks into bullish states with his Twitter account. He’s always at the center of something, and his impact resonates throughout a ton of markets, industries, and the minds of the tech world.
He’s building a new factory in Austin, is about to roll out new trucks, and was even crowned the world’s richest man at the beginning of January. I mean, that’s a lot. A whole lot. That’s a lot squared.
It should come as no surprise, then, that Tesla – the company he is most widely known for – is an intensely scrutinized hotbed of activity, and is working relentlessly to remain at the forefront of automotive technology. This takes a lot of smart people all working on a lot of problems that have never been encountered before, and must be negotiated as quickly as possible to bring automated driving to the masses as a reliable, available technology.
Unfortunately, Tesla’s market leader position is under fire from a lot of competitors – Apple wants in and could bring new cars by 2024, there’s always Waymo, and LIDAR is a new challenger. All of that would be enough to deal with for any CEO, but Musk is also weathering an entirely different set of storms – theft of intellectual property by former employees.
Right now, Tesla is suing Alex Khatilov, alleging that he stole files related to their Warp Drive software and moved them to his personal Dropbox. According to CNBC, these files concern the “back-end software system that Tesla developed to automate a range of business processes involved in manufacturing and selling its cars.” Khatilov purports that he forgot about moving these files, as shown in the official lawsuit, and that he only found out about such legal proceedings when he was contacted by the New York Post.
This is not the first time Tesla has found itself having to sue employees for potential breaches of its proprietary data.
Martin Tripp was recently ordered to pay a sum of $400,000 to Tesla due to confidential information he leaked to a reporter, while another suit involved Zoox, a startup that was given classified data from when it hired former Tesla employees. And yet, there’s still more cases – Guangzhi Cao uploaded sensitive materials into his iCloud account, and is alleged to have passed it onto a chief competitor (Xiaopeng Motors).
There’s even another case where Tesla sued its own former Autopilot program director Sterling Anderson, believing that he took restricted knowledge to form his own startup. While this case was dropped later on, it still plays into the overall pattern that Tesla repeatedly engages those who may or may not be lifting their knowledge, projects, and code and delivering them to competitors.
In the world of software engineering, employee theft is a common issue that can potentially ruin a company or crush a startup. This isn’t even taking into account the ever-present threat of cybercrime, with hackers and other groups working to steal data and technology for any number of reasons (just for fun, as digital mercenaries, or to gain an edge in competitive industries). IP theft between nations has become a topic of great concern, with the recent United States administration going to great lengths to combat the problem.
It remains to be seen what will happen with regard to Tesla’s most recent lawsuit, but it is sure to be a volatile and significant event. Corporate espionage continues to become a bigger and costlier problem by the day, and with the rise of new industries at potentially trillions at stake, it’s likely we’ll hear about more cases in the future.
Pandemic claims another victim: Godiva to close brick and mortar stores
(BUSINESS NEWS) It’s your last chance to get your chocolate in-person – Godiva has decided to sell all of their North American locations at the end of March 2021.
Life is like a box full of chocolates. But, if you’re planning on looking for that box of chocolates at your nearest Godiva location, it will no longer be there by the end of March.
On Sunday, the company announced it is closing and selling all of its 128 brick-and-mortar stores in North America. Godiva retail stores in Europe, China, and the Middle East will remain open, however.
The retail apocalypse is one that began years ago, but the pandemic made it so much worse. And, Godiva, which has many locations inside malls, strongly felt the presence of declining foot traffic. According to USA Today, the company’s demand for in-person shopping “waned as a result of the pandemic and its acceleration of changes in consumers’ shopping behavior.”
With in-store sales decreasing and online sales on the rise, it comes as no surprise to see the company closing its big box stores.
“Our brick & mortar locations in North America have had a clear purpose since we first opened our doors in this market – to provide an in-person experience for consumers to enjoy the world’s most exquisite chocolates,” said Godiva CEO Nurtac Afridi in a statement. “We have always been focused on what our consumers need and how they want to experience our brand, which is why we have made this decision.”
“This decision was difficult because of the care we have for our dedicated and hard-working chocolatiers who will be impacted,” she continued. “We are grateful for all they have done to make wonderful moments for our consumers and spread happiness through incredible customer service and living our values and behaviors.”
The privately held company did not disclose how many employees it will lay off because of the closures.
In 2019, Godiva had big plans. The company announced an expansion plan to open 2,000 cafes. The first opened in New York in April 2019, but those plans are now a thing of the past.
While all North American stores are closing, including 11 in Canada, don’t despair chocolate lovers! You’ll still be able to purchase your favorite luxury chocolates on the company’s website, and the company’s grocery, club, and retail partners.
