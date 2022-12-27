Package delivery times improve 47% annually, but thefts spike 87%

As the holidays wrap up, packages are still being flown all around the world to loved ones. Scarfs and mittens from grandparents. Cards with some cash from uncles and aunts and presents galore from parents of college aged children that they’re missing so much.

On the bright side, timely package delivery has increased by 47% compared to this time last year.

Predominantly these increases have appeared during the holidays, meaning that the last year has brought logistical improvements in the delivery service game. Hiring more seasonal workers and sorting machines upgrades are among the advancements.

It is still expected that there will be a surge of packages this week and next, despite postal services not anticipating as much madness as there was in December of 2021. UPS believes its because people are returning to pre-pandemic habits and shopping later in the season.



During the pandemic, shopping was being done earlier, creating shipping surges in October, November, and early December.

With the vast amount of packages though, some are bound to get lost. More are being stolen, unfortunately.



According to Retail Dive package, theft jumped 47% annually in November. In December, they project an 87% increase in packages stolen from people’s front porches.

That is a wild number. I’ve always been worried the little lady old next door had it out from my occasional Amazon drop off, but didn’t think the risk so so high.

Packages aren’t the only things getting stolen.



Stolen credit card usage has also spiked – although it has only hit a 5% monthly increase this December, year over year stolen credit card usage has reached a whopping 174%.

Between the packages getting swiped from the front porch and the use of stolen credit cards, this in general is known to most people, but the increasingly high rates are not.

For busy businesses, remember theft of your packages can happen at your business as well. Remember to track your packages and make sure someone is around to receive them or to sign for them. Stay safe and happy holidays!