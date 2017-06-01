Netflix sees opposition running one way, opts out of following

The race

It seems that these days the tech industry is about keeping up. If one company comes out with a cool feature, the other follows suit.

However, keeping up isn’t always goal. For Netflix, they’re actively not following suit.

Amazon’s business

Amazon recently signed a deal with the NFL to live stream the Thursday Night Football games. That decision replaced Twitter as the streaming frontman for 10 of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games next season.

For those 10 games, Amazon supposedly agreed to pay the league around $50 million.

The football games will be available for streaming to Amazon Prime members using the Amazon Prime Video app. That app can be found on devices like TVs, game systems, and connected devices like Amazon Fire TV, cell phones and the ever faithful- online.

Why not Netflix

It would be a logical next step for Netflix to try and get in on the live sports action aswell. However, Netflix has no desire to do so.

The short of it is that Netflix’s upper echelon believes that the money used to sponsor such a big sporting series could be used much more effectively in their current plan.

Netflix knows that they can make the most money off of movies and tv shows.

Netflix is loyal to its series binging viewers and understands that sports games just are binge-worthy.

Netflix’s thoughts

The decision to not live stream sports comes from an incredibly self-aware thought process. Netflix’s CEO, Reed Hastings knows that Amazon has a wide base and aims to cater to all needs. Hastings just doesn’t see that need.

He is quoted as saying, “We’re never going to be as good as them at what they’re trying to be. What we can be is the emotional connection brand.”

“So think of it as they’re trying to be Walmart, we’re trying to be Starbucks.”

Netflix believes in the value of story-telling and they’re keen on doing just that.

#Netflix