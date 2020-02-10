Business News
New startup curates resources to simplify any remote job search
(BUSINESS NEWS) Finding a remote job that supports travel has never been so easy with this new remote friendly job-finding website, Remote Planet.
Have you ever wanted to travel the world only to have your boss completely reject your request to work remotely? Or maybe you’re not working right now and you’re having a hard time finding a job that will allow you travel? Well, let me tell you, you’re not alone!
As 2020 begins, it’s pretty clear that remote working is not only an option; it can be a way of life that can not only empower an employee, but also increase efficiency and production for their company.
15 years ago, finding a remote job was almost like spotting a unicorn. It was an extremely rare opportunity – one that very few had the pleasure of experiencing. But with technology growing so quickly, and with the benefits being so clear (for both employer and employee) companies are quickly making changes that allow their employees to live and work almost anywhere they’d like – as long as there’s a good Internet connection.
Because of this, working while traveling has never been so easy, and with a massive uptick in dedicated remote workforces (we’re up to 18% of the U.S. workforce being remote), it only makes sense why websites like RemotePlanet.io are becoming so popular.
Remote Planet is an online platform that allows you to search for a job that is 100% remote. Their goal is not only to help find you a job that meets you needs, but also to provide “Curated Data for Remote, Digital Nomads & Travellers”.
J.P. Aulet is the freelance web developer who created Remote Planet. In an interview with him, where I asked him about the website, he said “RemotePlanet.io helps digital nomads (DN), remote workers, travelers and others to find the best resources in different categories, like remote companies, articles, insurances, housing and co-workings, among other things.”
When asked why he created his website, he said “Since I quit my job 2 years ago, I’ve been traveling and working as a [digital nomad], and since then, I curated a lot of interesting and helpful websites that help me with my travels, and I wanted to share with others to make it easier to start their remote journey.”
The website takes a Pinterest-like approach to helping its users find jobs, too, making it a very visual experience. What I mean by this is, the platform appears to aggregate data from 3rd party sites, like Remote.co and Remote.com and filters through their data for remote jobs. Whether it’s automatic or manual is unknown, but the important thing is that Aulet then publishes this data to his site in a sort of board that allows you to click the link, share it on Facebook or Twitter, or “like” it.
In addition, it looks to pulls in data that remote workers should stay on top of, like various tools, and companies that fully endorse the “work from anywhere” lifestyle.
But the coolest thing about this site is that it takes a lot of the searching work away for people who already otherwise have busy lives. After all, given the nature of the lifestyle and the level of importance travel is to those who seek this type of work, looking for a remote job and traveling at the same time can keep one pretty occupied.
So, whether you’ve been looking for a remote job for a while, or you’re just getting started, we highly suggest checking out Remote Planet for, at the very least, their tools and resources.
Now, with all of that said, their website won’t be any help to those who still have difficult bosses or work for companies who are adamantly against work from home situations, so if this scenario sounds familiar, we suggest checking out this guide on how to convince your boss to let you work remotely. We wish you the best of luck in convincing your boss to loosen the reigns.
On the chance the meeting doesn’t go so well (hey, let’s face it, it happens), and you’re considering another job that has much more flex, we also recommend reading this recent story on “How to crush your next remote job interview.”
Business News
Goldman Sachs takes a stand for diversity… barely
(BUSINESS NEWS) Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs is taking a stand for diversity in the board room. Companies that want to grow must have one woman on their board.
Goldman Sachs is taking a stand on diversity in the board room. CEO David Solomon announced a new policy which will require companies to have at least one “diverse” board member before they will consider taking a company public.
While diversity can mean several things (race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender), the new initiative is primarily focused on getting more women in board rooms. Goldman Sachs says it will extend the new policy to all the private companies where they are a majority investor.
Just as you would expect from a Wall Street CEO, Solomon analyzed the performance of boards with at least one woman. In statement at the World Economic Forum, Solomon said, “I look back at IPOs over the last four years and the performance of IPOs, [when] it’s been a woman on the board, in the US is significantly better than the performance of IPOs where there hasn’t been a woman on the board.”
This policy will go into effect starting July 1st for companies in the United States and Europe. Goldman Sachs has also stated that they are planning to up the requirement from one to at least two “diverse” members per board by 2021. And if any companies do not know where to being with diversifying their board, Goldman Sachs is curating a network of potential candidates for private companies looking to add new people to their board in light of the policy change.
Without a doubt, this is progress in the right direction. It is excellent that Goldman Sachs, a company with significant power and influence across the globe, is making a firm effort to bring diversity to leadership positions. Sometimes there is nothing quite like a company with deep pockets to help speed along global change.
At least one “diverse” board member is a good start, but it does put a certain burden on that board member to meet certain expectations. This environment breeds feelings of tokenism in the work place. Let’s hope that this policy will encourage boards to take a broader look at their overall selection process. After interviewing and screening so many talented candidates they may have never before considered, why stop at one?
Business News
Facial recognition lawsuit: Underdog Illinois vs. heavyweight Facebook
(BUSINESS NEWS) Illinois sued Facebook over facial recognition. The battle has raged for years, but finally there is a victor, The Prairie State wins $550m!
A few days ago, we discussed Google’s interest in artificial intelligence (AI) being regulated. The CEO’s comments on regulation came after a re-elected official of the EU, Margrethe Vestager, made it clear that one of her major initiatives would be to work on regulations in relation to the new, emerging tech.
In that article, we further discussed the EU crackdown and briefly covered how Vestager’s policy influence has affected US enforcement. Well, that’s exactly what’s happening with Facebook.
While regulations aren’t being addressed exactly, Facebook is being fined for what seems to be a lack of regulation, and perhaps even more important, privacy concerns.
Facial recognition software is on the rise, so it’s no wonder why Facebook wanted to include this tech in their platform, starting in 2010. The use case here was to aid in photo tagging. By using facial recognition software, Facebook users were being prompted to tag various people it thinks are your friends.
Now, Facebook does give the ability to turn this feature off. However, it was never obvious where the setting would be (something that’s becoming increasingly more common as Facebook adds new and “improved” features), and since Facebook had the feature on by default, without asking for permission, the fear of privacy concerns have amassed… to the point where a class action lawsuit was actually suggested by a federal judge in 2018.
This came after years and years of Facebook refusing the complaint’s legitimacy, arguing they did nothing wrong.
The case has actually been ongoing since 2015, but after the judge suggested a class action suit, many have come forward. It’s important to mention that this class action suit only affects those living in Illinois. It was argued that facial recognition software violated the state’s privacy law from 2008, the Biometric Information Privacy Act.
But today, after years of litigation and much back and forth, Facebook has decided to settle, giving a total of $550 million to the plaintiffs. It seems like they decided to settle due to the risk of a full-on civil lawsuit being far more troublesome than simply settling. After all, this suit could have resulted in billions of dollars in payments by Facebook, and who wants to pay that? So, rather than perusing the suit any further, Facebook opted to settle. They’ve since discontinued their facial recognition tagging, starting in August 2019.
Of course, the elusive statement Facebook made regarding why they settled shows that Facebook definitely did not want to deal with this case anymore. Facebook told Recode “We decided to pursue a settlement as it was in the best interest of our community and our shareholders to move past this matter.”
Of course, on the flip side, we live in a world of technology, and although this feature may have affected privacy, it also had its benefits. That said, As tech develops and evolves and, as larger companies like Facebook look to enhance their services and tools, and as users of various platforms increasingly become more and more nervous when such tech rolls out, we fully expect this to be just one of the many suits that will start to crop up in increasing numbers over the next few years.
Business News
Gender discrimination is still out there, even blatantly in job descriptions
(BUSINESS NEWS) Surely after a century we have learned half the population can work just the same as the other half right? “Women don’t do well here” – I guess not.
Suzanne Lucas, Evil HR Lady reported a job description post for a hospitalist from Ascend Medical that said, “women don’t do well here.” The posting was taken down once it was brought to Ascend Medical’s attention, but it does beg the question how something like that was allowed to get through two organizations. First, Ascend Medical didn’t proofread what was posted; then, ZipRecruiter’s algorithms didn’t catch the obvious gender discrimination.
Gender discrimination in job descriptions is against the law.
One hundred years ago, Congress ratified the Nineteenth Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Federal law addressed gender discrimination in the workplace under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For 56 years, it’s been illegal to discriminate against women in employment.
It’s difficult to imagine anyone of any generation currently in the workplace who doesn’t understand gender discrimination. Unfortunately, discrimination still exists in the workplace. The Ascend Medical posting might have been a fluke, but Pew Research estimates that over 40% of women experience discrimination in the workplace based on gender.
Pew Research reports that women get passed over for important assignments, based on gender. Many women earn less than the man doing the same job. Women believe that they get less support from senior leaders because of gender. Women are three times more likely than men to experience sexual harassment on the job.
How can gender equality in the workplace be improved?
Hiring managers have to do better when it comes to writing job descriptions. Workers need to talk about gender inequality and address it with HR or other managers. Evaluate the jobs in your business and look for gender bias. Do you expect the women in your office to answer the phones and plan the parties? When you promote, are you looking at the strengths of your workers, not their gender? Are you offering training and mentoring to all of your employees?
The gender gap has been a thing for decades. I’d like to think that many businesses are doing better. But as the Ascend Medical job posting demonstrates, we still have a ways to go.
