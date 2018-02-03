Business News
Old Navy fires 3 employees for racial profiling caught on cam
(BUSINESS NEWS) Old Navy has landed in hot water after a shopper showed some questionable behaviors – the company has now responded by sending out pink slips.
Old Navy has fired three employees at a West Des Moines store after James Conley III, a 29-year-old black man, posted a video showing evidence that he was racially profiled while shopping.
The video went viral, causing the Old Navy location to shut down for one day, and for the corporate headquarters to launch an investigation. A few days later, three employees were terminated.
Conley, who calls himself a frequent shopper who came to Old Navy almost weekly, says that he was accused by employees of stealing the jacket that he came into the store wearing – an Old Navy jacket he had received for Christmas.
An employee rescanned Conley’s jacket to verified it had been paid for. Conley asked a manager to review the security footage to prove that he was wearing the jacket when he arrived. Although the security footage cleared Conley, the manager did not show their face again, and Conley did not receive an apology.
“Don’t ever come to Old Navy, ‘cause they’ll stereotype you if you’re black,” he says in the video.
Old Navy posted an apology on Facebook, saying that the “situation was a violation of our policies and values,” and that the company “is committed to ensuring that our stores are an environment where everyone feels welcome.” Old Navy also used this post to announce that three employees had been fired as a result of the incident.
Conley says that at first he thought he would “remain silent,” but decided to post the video he’d taken, saying that anybody “should be able to go shopping without being racially profiled.” He has hired an attorney and may seek monetary damages. Unfortunately, such incidents of racial profiling are all too common, but in this case, Conley has used social media and his legal rights to take a stand.
In a press conference at the attorney general’s office, Conley described the situation as “really embarrassing,” and “nothing I want anyone to go through, ever.”
Business News
Companies still aren’t sold on the potential and value of data
(BUSINESS) With the endless amount of data available to companies of all sizes, why are so many still avoiding digging in?
Somehow, businesses haven’t fully bought on to potential goldmine that is third party data. While most businesses recognize that data is the new currency, most organizations rely on data they collect (first party data) to drive their business decisions.
What does this mean?
This means that although organizations recognize that data driven decisions are important, they are mostly using data they collect themselves. This tells them a lot about what they are doing, but not about what’s going on outside. Third party data is how you get data from other sources, and it can tell you a lot about the outside environment.
For example, a business may partner with a credit bureau like Experian to collect demographic and income levels of different areas, which can be useful for advertising and promotion. You can collect data on everything from demographics to browsing history to transaction history. That data then is collected and packaged and can be purchased by you, the user, to help make decisions.
Sounds awesome right?
Well, it seems that despite how powerful third party data is, some companies aren’t sold on its value.
#whutthedata?
Pitney Bowes commissioned a study that was conducted by Forrester Consulting and based on those 800 participants they noted the following observations about why companies aren’t using third party data.
Primarily there is some hesitancy to using third party data – business are concerned about accuracy, the fact that data isn’t’ always current, and being able to identify how data changes (i.e what’s the trend).
Data is also difficult to acquire with reliable data coming from expensive data sets, open data sets being less reliable, and issues finding the right data products.
Ultimately, data providers are burdened with helping make third party data more attractive, and they can do so by maintaining the quality of data as it changes in the fast changing world, it can improve the quality and accuracy of data (by expanding the collection strategy, the type of data, and the accuracy of that data), and expand the ways they source data from other third parties. This will help make the case for those who haven’t caught on that third party data is a powerful tool.
Simple truth: Data not only makes the world go around, it can help keep your business afloat. Utilizing first- and third-party data can help jumpstart your efforts.
Business News
IBM, Maersk could boost GDP with innovative blockchain partnership
(TECH NEWS) IBM and Danish shipping company Maersk have announced that they will collaborate to create a new company that will use blockchain to track shipping supply chains.
Innovative companies are unlocking the potential of blockchain, the digital ledger technology underlying Bitcoin, for purposes beyond tracking cryptocurrency.
IBM and Danish shipping company Maersk have announced that they will collaborate to create a new company that will use blockchain to track shipping supply chains. The software will be useful for any company that sells goods, and will especially ease the process for shippers and their dealings with ports and customs officials. Blockchain will be used to more efficiently and clearly catalogue the complex, numerous transactions involved in shipping.
Documentation has long been the bane of the shipping industry. Lost or delayed paperwork are extremely costly, with documentation accounting for one fifth of shipping expenses. IBM and Maersk see blockchain as a tool “to increase efficiency and timeliness for cargo movement, says Michael J. White, CEO of the as-yet unnamed company. Marie Wieck, IBM’s general manager for the blockchain team, says that “Even small improvements can have a substantial impact on global trade.”
Vincent Clerc, Maersk’s chief commercial officer who will serve as board chairman for the new partnerships, says that “The potential from offering a neutral open digital platform for safe and easy ways of exchanging information is huge, and all players across the supply chain stand to benefit.”
In fact, according to a 2013 World Economic Forum study, improving information sharing in the shipping industry, and streamlining border administration, “could increase GDP by nearly 5 percent and trade by 15 percent.”
Both companies have been gearing up for this partnership. IBM has already tested their blockchain software with Walmart, Nestle, and Unilever, while Maersk has tested blockchain for managing marine insurance. In 2016, IBM and Maersk tested their blockchain system by successfully tracking the shipping of a container of flowers from Kenya to the Netherlands.
The new company has already built partnerships with large companies like Dupont, Dow Chemical, and Tetra Pak, and its customers also include various ports and customs offices. They are anticipating government approval this spring and hope to be selling their blockchain software by the end of the year.
Business News
Hospitals tire of high drug prices, create their own pharma company
(BUSINESS NEWS) This game-changing idea is a fantastic example of businesses seeing a problem or gap in the market, and finding creative solutions to solve it.
Prescription drugs: we’ve got to have them and the drug companies know it. Big Pharma has a habit of jacking up the prices on seemingly arbitrary whims, jeopardizing the health of patients who never know whether or not they’ll be able to afford their next prescription.
Despite ongoing public outcry, the drug companies seem to have little motivation to stabilize the market, to ensure supplies, or to keep prices consistent. This is not only a big problem for patients, but for health care providers and hospitals as well, who have to turn down patients or find alternatives when drugs are not available or are prohibitively expensive.
Fed up with these problems, a group of U.S. hospitals and health care systems is coming together to create their own generic drug manufacturing nonprofit.
Intermountain CEO Marc Harrison explains that health care systems and hospitals witness, one a daily basis, how shortages of essential general medications or egregious cost increases for those same drugs affect our patients.”
Said Dan Lilijenquist, Vice President for Enterprise Initiative at Intermountain, “We, in many instances, don’t trust the people who are supplying our facilities,” because their greed-driven price hikes harm patients.
The new drug company is an attempt to stabilize the supply and prices of drugs so that hospitals aren’t at the mercy of Big Pharma when it comes to providing care for their patients.
The group, which includes several large health care systems like SSM Health, Acension, and Trinity Health, also includes 450 hospitals and is led by Intermountain Healthcare. The collective also has the backing of the Department of Veteran Affairs, a major health care customer who provides for the health care needs of veterans.
In a press release, the group explained that their new nonprofit company will be an “FDA approved” drug manufacturer. The group will either manufacture its own drugs, or will sub-contract to other trusted manufacturers.
This game-changing idea is a fantastic example of businesses seeing a problem or gap in the market, and finding creative solutions to solve it.
