How remote workers are outfoxing company spyware
(BUSINESS NEWS) As employers implement more invasive spyware to monitor remote employees’ at-home activity, some employees are giving the finger to Big Brother with savvy and sneaky workarounds.
In 2020, with office employees around the world working full-time from home, companies are stepping up their spyware game. Accordingly, employees are maneuvering mightily to outfox their own corporate Big Brother.
If you didn’t realize that companies were tracking their employees’ online activity already, well, bless your heart. I have a secret. Pssst, everything you do online is likely being tracked by somebody, somewhere. Companies have long had tracking systems in place, reportedly to use for an aggregate report for company executives, to try and help employees maximize productivity.
According to CNBC, Gartner reported that approximately half of large corporations monitored online employee activity. By the end of 2020, they predict at least 80% of companies will use some sort of internal tracking systems.
For companies with more than 1,000 employees, internal spyware has been the norm. However, internal spyware sales have had a boom since March. Some of these programs, like Time Doctor, ActivTrak, Sneek, and Teramind, are popular versions.
Companies with zero chill can also use a program called StaffCop. These programs allow a variety of services for the companies: Video monitoring through the employee webcam (yikes!), remote screen shots, login trackers, and even keystroke activity. It’s a lot.
Employees are onto this, though, and have become equally resourceful at showing The Man up. Anti-surveillance software programs are flying off the virtual shelves as employees seek out ways to keep corporate noses out of their business and their homes. Nobody likes a micromanager or a tattletale, especially an omniscient one.
The ingenuity of the human mind is mighty impressive and people are finding creative ways to block the intrusive snitchware.
One super simple way to foil the unwanted scrutiny is merely to do any non-work activity on a second device, be it a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. The spyware will still track your hours online and collect other data, but they won’t know everything. It’s good practice not to conduct personal work on a company machine anyway.
More tech-savvy workers are installing anti-surveillance programs that build a ring-fence around the spyware. This will show that you are online but won’t allow the software to track your every move. According to Wired, these and other programs that create fake mouse movements make workers appear like they’re tied to their desks, even when they aren’t.
Presence Scheduler sets your Slack status to permanently active. Slack caught on at one point and updated the system; Presence Scheduler then updated their system to counter Slack’s update. Another Slack hack is to keep your status set to “Away” even when you’re working. This works for most IM systems you may have. Your team and higher ups should get used to seeing the Away indicator, even when you’re replying to them. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Reddit has a whole thread on privacy measures and software to use for working and studying from home. One tip is to open Notepad and place something heavy on the space bar.
Then there’s this genius on a Reddit subthread who attached their mouse to an oscillating fan. It sounds funny, but intrusive software isn’t.
In fact, employers are required to let employees know they are being monitored. Best practices tell us to always be aware that our movements are being tracked, especially on a work computer.
Most employees are not trying to take advantage of the company. In a recent KPMG American Worker Survey of more than 1,400 people in large companies, 79% of workers report an improvement in their quality of work, and 70% say their productivity has increased since moving to a home office. However, 74% also report an increase in work demands, and 45% report that their mental health has suffered.
Of course, some of that is pandemic-related. Knowing they are being constantly monitored definitely is another factor – it breaks down trust. Most employees aren’t blowing off work at all; they are merely trying to stay sane. With the whole family at home, combined with the extra stress and labor that COVID-19 has heaped upon everyone’s plates, doing their actual jobs is most likely a mental getaway from daily drudgery.
Of course, you will always have your scammers, rapscallions, and lazybones. They have a way of making it into every company. However, they are just as skilled at getting away with not doing their work in person as they are remotely. Some people will work twice as hard to not do their actual job. This is not your average employee, though. Most people are not going to mess around and risk losing their job, especially now.
Employers need to start considering the end goal and lay off the nitpicking and spying. Is the work getting done? Is it getting done at roughly the same rate or faster than it was getting done before remote work became the standard? Okay, then maybe pump the brakes on all this snitchware. It only serves to heighten mistrust and adds to employee stress.
Of course, companies should have some ways of keeping track of productivity and employee hours. They are paying for the work to get done, and some workers are paid by the hour. However, human nature will rebel against too much intrusiveness, especially in their own homes. Employers need to realize that they can only go so far and scrutinize so much when they are “entering,” at least virtually, their employees’ personal space. In the meantime, there’s always the oscillating fan scam.
How and why Walmart is thriving right now
[BUSINESS NEWS] Once again, Walmart shows their might as a one-stop shopping giant, even during the pandemic.
Love it or hate it, Walmart is a formidable player in the U.S. retail sales game, and during the pandemic, their sales have continued to grow. Here’s how they did it and what other retailers can learn during the dark days of COVID-19 and beyond.
Walmart has always had the knack to appeal to a broad buyer base, with a seemingly bottomless well of inventory and bargain prices. Cheap and plentiful goods are part of the formula, along with options for ecommerce. In 2020, online shopping is where it’s at, due to safety concerns. Walmart has seen a massive increase in online sales–a 97% increase, in fact.
Staying home was a recommendation, then a mandate, and is now a recommendation once more. Infectious disease experts, doctors, and scientists agree that less interaction with people and fewer outings, coupled with vigilant mask-wearing in public and hand washing, will help keep us safe and prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19. For people of a certain age and/or with compromised immune systems whose risk of a COVID-19 case being fatal, it’s imperative.
People began to make fewer trips to fewer places in order to stay safe. Thus the rise in online shopping makes sense. Because they already had an online shopping system set up, Walmart easily transitioned to providing more online sales, where customers could choose to pickup their orders or have them delivered.
Being a modern day trading post of sorts, a one-stop shopping spot, also helped bolster Walmart’s sales during COVID-19. Why risk going to three or four different stores when Walmart has groceries, cooking and gardening supplies, games, electronics, jigsaw puzzles, plus bath and beauty goods? Not to mention the extra time it takes to disinfect all the packages when you get home; it makes more sense for most people to only stop at one place. This time saved by going to one store (in this case, Walmart) instead of driving around can also help save your sanity.
Affordability, availability, and familiarity are key pillars of the Walmart formula for success. Easy is the magic word. Cheap is another word with extra appeal to the millions of people in the U.S. who’ve lost their full or part time jobs or have seen their hours/clients reduced since the shutdowns began in March. Stretching a dollar is the in-demand skill we all need to cultivate now, and shopping at inexpensive stores like Walmart is one way to do this.
For these reasons, Walmart’s second quarter sales surged as people began receiving their stimulus checks. Now, as most people have already received and spent their stimulus money, Walmart’s sales are slightly falling off again, though they are still strong. Their business model is working for consumers who need convenience and affordability.
Another factor in Walmart’s 2020 success is their massive inventory of in-demand items. I’m not even talking about the water and TP hoarders. As Americans stayed home longer, people sought ways to entertain themselves, set up remote workplaces for the adults and study areas for children and college students. People needed to exercise and cook more. Even jigsaw puzzles were nearly impossible to find online or in stores by the time early May rolled around.
Walmart’s sales of electronics boomed during this period: TVs and computer sales skyrocketed early on. As quarantine remained the order of the day, more people cooked at home more often, and cooking supplies also kept moving off the Walmart shelves and out of the warehouses. Many started working on their yards and gardens, and Walmart once again was there to accommodate.
Cooking and yard items still remain popular as people are realizing that they will be continuing to spend more time at home. People brightened their days and fought off boredom and the heat with inflatable pools for them, their kids, and their pets, or maybe bought bread pans, a pressure cooker, or lawn chairs.
Like many massive corporations, Walmart has had its share of scrutiny. They have been a problematic presence for a long time. However, they have always been able to reach their audience with low prices and a wide range of available items. These same factors have helped push their sales during 2020, and will likely continue to do so, especially if the government decides on issuing a second stimulus check to aid U.S. workers.
