Zoom Escape offers goofy ‘exit strategies’ for the Zoom-weary
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Zoom Escaper is basically a get-out-of-Zoom-jail-free card, and it’s hilarious. Though considering the proliferation of Zoom meetings, we kind of get it.
Finally, a way to weasel out of those Zoom meetings with a believable excuse. The concept “Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” has been around since roughly 1640, attributed to George Herbert. One thing humans “will” more often than not is getting out of something unpleasant or tedious. Cue the virtual work meeting. Is it unpleasant? Sometimes. Tedious? Often. Now Zoom Escaper has brought beleaguered or bored remote workers a way out of meetings, conferences, or even virtual happy hours.
This reminds me of the old fail-safe when you are on a date and have someone call you at a pre-designated time to make sure you don’t want to bail early. Likewise, in a live business meeting, you can always have a colleague knock on the door to call you away for an “urgent matter.” Now that everybody and their barking dog are working remotely, Zoom Escaper is the modern day equivalent of those planned distractions.
Zoom Escaper will play various sounds that make good excuses to leave the call temporarily: Barking dogs, a crying baby, and, bizarrely, a weeping man. It will even play sounds that will make the other video conference attendees insist on cutting the call short: Loud construction sounds, echoes, feedback, wind as though you are in a car, and a bad connection. The strangest and most antisocial sound it plays that may earn you a ticket to a virtual HR meeting, is that of loud and obvious urinating. Why, though? I find myself giggling as I type, but some people will no doubt find it useful on what I am hoping are rare occasions.
The Zoom Escaper is an installable tool run through VB-Cable that will interrupt your call with a litany of annoy Once you download VB-Cable and readjust your Zoom (or other video conferencing microphone and output settings), you can play the sound(s) on your call.
If you find it hard to believe that people would go so far to get out of a meeting, well you are likely fortunate enough not to have been to many “This could have been an email” meetings. Either that, or you are wide eyed and innocent, and haven’t seen the lengths people will go to to protect their autonomy, even when working from home. We shared about the proliferation of anti-snitchware devices designed to keep the company from spying in ever more sophisticated ways on remote employees.
I’m laughing, but a word of caution. Zoom Escaper, according to its creator, Sam Lavigne, “allows you to self-sabotage your audio stream, making your presence unbearable to others.”
Read that again. Now remember that should you choose to go this route to ditch your video conferences, words like “self-sabotage” and “unbearable to others” are not what hiring managers tend to look for on a resume. Unless, of course, you’re applying to be a Shock Jock talk show host or a political pundit. If you want to crack your friends up on a virtual happy hour, though, hey, go for it.
Did you change jobs in 2020? New study reveals fascinating data on rollercoaster year
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Many struggled in 2020, but others also took the opportunity to re-evaluate and change jobs. Here’s what employees at different workplaces had to say.
The year 2020 was nothing short of unusual. It showed us just how quickly things can change in a relatively brief amount of time. One of those changes came in the form of jobs. Many lost their jobs as unemployment skyrocketed. Others took this time to pivot and change jobs.
A study by Blind found that 48% of professionals voluntarily changed employers in 2020. The anonymous professional networking platform asked over 3,700 of their users a number of questions and complied data based on their responses.
Did you voluntarily change employers in 2020?
- 48% of professionals say they did voluntarily changed employers in 2020
Has the COVID-19 pandemic stopped you from trying to change jobs?
- 77% responded no, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped them from trying to change jobs
- Half of both T-Mobile and Verizon professionals say the COVID-19 pandemic stopped them from trying to change jobs
Are you planning on getting a new job this year?
- Nearly half (49%) of professionals say they are planning on getting a new job this year
- 80% of Deloitte professionals say they are planning on getting a new job this year
- 69% of Visa professionals say they are planning on getting a new job this year
- 63% of SAP professionals say they are planning on getting a new job this year
- 0% of Roblox professionals plan on willingly leaving Roblox this year
The economy saw the loss of global working hours equivalent to 255 million full-time employees in 2020, yet voluntary job changes and skills development are still top of mind for employees. When asking about changing jobs, 1,799 (48%) reported “yes” while 1,958 (52%) reported “no” for a grand total of 3,757 responses. Here are the top companies that saw movement over the last year. The question posed was, “Did you voluntarily change employers in 2020?”
Amazon (52% “yes” – 48% “no” – total responses: 395)
Microsoft (42% “yes” – 58% “no” – total responses: 156)
Facebook (56% “yes” – 44% “no” – total responses: 155)
Google (46% “yes” – 54% “no” – total responses: 153)
Apple (61% “yes” – 39% “no” – total responses: 82)
Intel Corporation (40% “yes” – 60% “no” – total responses: 48)
Oracle (63% “yes” – 38% “no” – total responses: 40)
Cisco (53% “yes” – 48% “no” – total responses: 40)
Uber (38% “yes” – 62% “no” – total responses: 39)
LinkedIn (42% “yes” – 58% “no” – total responses: 38)
Indeed.com (35% “yes” – 65% “no” – total responses: 37)
Capital One (31% “yes” – 69% “no” – total responses: 36)
VMware (30% “yes” – 70% “no” – total responses: 33)
Salesforce (44% “yes” – 56% “no” – total responses: 32)
Intuit (43% “yes” – 57% “no” – total responses: 30)
Bloomberg (33% “yes” – 67% “no” – total responses: 30)
PayPal (45% “yes” – 55% “no” – total responses: 22)
Lyft (64% “yes” – 36% “no” – total responses: 22)
Expedia Group (64% “yes” – 36% “no” – total responses: 22)
ServiceNow (43% “yes” – 57% “no” – total responses: 21)
SAP (40% “yes” – 60% “no” – total responses: 20)
Dropbox (45% “yes” – 55% “no” – total responses: 20)
Walmart (32% “yes” – 68% “no” – total responses: 19)
NVIDIA (58% “yes” – 42% “no” – total responses: 19)
eBay (42% “yes” – 58% “no” – total responses: 19)
Adobe (32% “yes” – 68% “no” – total responses: 19)
Tesla Motors (39% “yes” – 61% “no” – total responses: 18)
Visa (41% “yes” – 59% “no” – total responses: 17)
Box (71% “yes” – 29% “no” – total responses: 17)
T-Mobile (38% “yes” – 63% “no” – total responses: 16)
Twitter (44% “yes” – 56% “no” – total responses: 16)
IBM (38% “yes” – 63% “no” – total responses: 16)
American Express (25% “yes” – 75% “no” – total responses: 16)
Netflix (36% “yes” – 64% “no” – total responses: 14)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (43% “yes” – 57% “no” – total responses: 14)
Snap (77% “yes” – 23% “no” – total responses: 13)
Goldman Sachs (54% “yes” – 46% “no” – total responses: 13)
Airbnb (46% “yes” – 54% “no” – total responses: 13)
Cognizant (54% “yes” – 46% “no” – total responses: 13)
Verizon Media (17% “yes” – 83% “no” – total responses: 12)
Workday (33% “yes” – 67% “no” – total responses: 12)
Mailchimp (50% “yes” – 50% “no” – total responses: 12)
Samsung Electronics (67% “yes” – 33% “no” – total responses: 12)
ExxonMobil (33% “yes” – 67% “no” – total responses: 12)
Credit Karma (25% “yes” – 75% “no” – total responses: 12)
Square (36% “yes” – 64% “no” – total responses: 11)
Deloitte (55% “yes” – 45% “no” – total responses: 11)
Accenture (36% “yes” – 54% “no” – total responses: 11)
Cloudera (45% “yes” – 55% “no” – total responses: 11)
Splunk (70% “yes” – 30% “no” – total responses: 10)
Unity Technologies (20% “yes” – 80% “no” – total responses: 10)
Twilio Inc. (50% “yes” – 50% “no” – total responses: 10)
Zillow Group (40% “yes” – 60% “no” – total responses: 10)
Qualcomm (40% “yes” – 60% “no” – total responses: 10)
Pure Storage (40% “yes” – 60% “no” – total responses: 10)
Flexport (40% “yes” – 60% “no” – total responses: 10)
Activision Blizzard (60% “yes” – 40% “no” – total responses: 10)
Cruise (10% “yes” – 90% “no” – total responses: 10)
For the breakdowns of the other two questions, visit the raw data.
What to do when you can’t find your passion and you’re feeling lost
(EDITORIAL) Global Pandemic or not, people struggle to search for job opportunities, their career, and find their purpose. Knowing yourself is the most important part.
Feeling lost? Can you relate to this Reddit post in the Career Guidance forum?
“Careers that aren’t boring?
I’m really lost right now. I just graduated high school and I really don’t know what I want to do with my life.
At the moment my only idea is to join the military (United States) and see how it goes. I really want to go to college on the side but I don’t know what I want to get into. I tried coding in high school and it didn’t make sense, making me feel like i won’t be successful in the technology field. Medical field costs too much+ time in school. Only other career field that’s on my mind is engineering but I don’t know if I’ll be successful?
Is it okay to feel like I’ll fail? Will college actually teach you unlike in high school? I feel like high school didn’t really prep me and I’ll be behind”
And then you have to love this response:
“Is the grass really not greener on the other side?
I’ve been a trucker since I left school 10 years ago. Every post I come across are full of people dreading the office culture, politics, environment etc. and saying how they’d love to be outdoors.
I work outdoors and it’s shit, -5°C in winter and 40+°C in summer. Slogging 12-15 hour days behind the wheel, micro-sleeping and hallucinating just to make delivery times. Getting filthy and soaking wet when working outside.
The idea of being in a nice cooled office, not having to put my life on the line and actually working on a project with a team sounds so stimulating to me instead of being a monkey behind a wheel. But then I see so many people call themselves monkeys in other professions and hate the office.”
It’s alluring how the ego is meant to ensure our security and survival, and unless we learn how to work with it and the messages we tell ourselves, we can often feel alone, isolated and the only one with these feelings. It is when you start exploring others’ stories that you may feel an a-ha moment, or things may seem like they click.
One would venture to argue that many people are sometimes lost in a fog, and not sure what to do. Above was an example of a high schooler who is feeling like the military might be his only option, but if you read through the thread, it does appear that he has other ideas but just doesn’t know enough about them or doesn’t trust himself enough to look further in to them. And if the military is the right option for him, that is okay too.
“The ego is the human consciousness part of you. It was designed to ensure your security and survival. Unfortunately for many of us it has never relinquished its initial purpose. Instead, for many the ego became the master script writer and because of it, everything becomes a drama based on past happenings.” Beverly Blanchard
If you’re feeling in a fog, people may ask you:
- What are you passionate about?
- What do you love doing that you can make money from?
- What company do you want to work for?
- Where do you want to live?
- Are you living for your resume, or for your obituary?
If there’s a screaming feeling inside that literally feels like you are going to BURST with all caps of “I DON’T KNOW”, then let’s take a breath and see what we can do to work with that. Here are some ideas that may be great activities for you to help move forward.
Kindly note, the first thing is to allow yourself TIME. You need some time to figure it out, do some research, look in to options, have conversations, possibly work experiences, maybe some inner soul searching and spiritual work. If you think you have to have this figured out right away, you may have already put a limit on yourself (sorry to be a buzzkill but you might need YEARS to figure out your purpose). You ideally need to figure out how to get from A to B, not A to Z right now.
- Do some research on Design Thinking.
Spend some time with a journal getting out some of your thoughts so you can move them from the emotional part of your brain to a more logical and rational place (usually once you’ve put something on paper or even said it out loud). You may like this Design Your Life workbook based on a Career Exploration class at Stanford where you explore your interests, and how they can align with work and your purpose. The workbook is great because it gives you writing prompts that help guide you (they also give ideas on how long to spend on an activity so it could be 10 minutes or 30 and you can decide if that is something you can do at that point in time). They also just released a book, Designing Your Work Life. How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work.
- Make a simple list.
Spend 5-10 minutes just writing out things you really like or love (no explanation, just the name of the item). There is no judgement to this list and nothing is too silly (Iced coffee, video games, tennis, music, dogs, photography, favorite subject(s) in school, friends, family, reading…) Walk away. Come back to it. Do any of these things give you clues on what type(s) of professions fascinate you? Then make a list of what you need to do from here (more school, internship, volunteering, pro-bono projects, part-time or full-time job). Stop and ask yourself how you can get more of these things in your day to day.
- Consider yourself an Investigative Reporter, and talk to people about how they chose their areas of study and/or careers.
The hope is that you are pleasantly surprised to hear many people have had this feeling and they moved forward anyway. They made decisions with the information they had, and their career and projects grew from there. This could help you recognize what is that next step you need to take.
I would tell that high schooler to go meet with military recruiting offices and see what they have to say. I’d also suggest they reach out to mechanical engineers and learn about what they work on and what they had to do to get there. If they are unsure of how to find any, check out LinkedIn to start. Many people look at those that they consider to be successful and see where they ended up – often we miss the part of the story about what they had to do to get there. This is what we should be looking to uncover, and that may give us insights on what our next steps can be.
In job searching, a great tool is conducting Informational Interviews and speaking with people that are in jobs that you think may interest you and they can tell you more real details. Whatever you find to be really intriguing and makes you want to know more about, that could be a good sign of a career/job you’re interested in. Ask them about education and skills requirements and take notes.
- Consider your life like a flight of stairs.
Each step is leading to the next one. You don’t have to know or see the entire staircase, and you may not even know what’s on the second floor.
- Write your Eulogy.
This sounds really morbid and maybe slightly is, but a plane doesn’t just take off on a flight plan without knowing where it’s going and landing. If you write out your eulogy, you may discover what you want to be remembered for, and start living a life that includes those types of efforts, endeavors, and projects. This also may take a little bit of pressure off of you that everything in your life will not be solely based on your job or career. Then, maybe hide it so your family doesn’t think you’ve lost your mind.
Whatever you do, please know you are not alone and the more you think everyone else has it all figured out, the better acting you are witnessing. Yes, there are people that have known what they wanted to do since they were little but even their job/career has had it’s twists and turns.
A tip about tips: A response to food delivery drivers
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Taking feedback from food delivery drivers, we offer a corrected response to tipping food delivery drivers, especially during the pandemic.
When you’re wrong, you’re wrong, and I will admit that I got a few things wrong in my most recent article about food delivery drivers. I want to clear up some misunderstandings I had, despite my research.
Dozens of delivery drivers have reached out to offer more insights on their job and how it really works, and especially why tips are crucial to their livelihood. I spoke with a few of them and wanted to share some of the updated information. Most of these drivers were helpful, which is why I wanted to write an updated version.
In the original article, part of the issue was comparing food delivery services with dining at a full service restaurant. I stated, “The same rule of dining at a full service restaurant applies: Don’t eat out (or order the food delivery service) if you can’t afford to tip.”
While I stand by my tipping statement in the story, I initially felt that drivers should deliver food despite the expected tip. I was thinking of waiting tables, where the server has to serve each table in their station, whether they want to or not, and that the majority of fair or good tips compensate for the few bad tippers.
Here is where I see that this conclusion—and comparison—falls short.
- A restaurant is run by a full staff of employees, and each server has a team to rely on for help in case things get difficult: Kitchen staff, bussers, other servers, often a bartender or barista, and manager(s). Dealing with a difficult situation is a team effort. Delivery drivers may have a centralized support system, but nobody else to rely on or ask for help in the moment.
- Delivery drivers are usually only able to deliver one order at a time, unlike servers at a restaurant who work in stations where they usually are responsible for several tables at once. Therefore, each order in a day counts significantly toward the bottom line.
- Delivery drivers’ contracts with the parent companies gives them the choice to opt out of low dollar orders. They treat each order as a “bid,’ much like a freelancer. If the offer is too low, based on the expected payout shown in the app, the driver has every right to turn it down, unlike a server, who is required to take each table and does not find out the tip until the guests leave.
This takes me to the next point, which I tried to explain in my last article, but did not make clear. The food delivery apps have the greater responsibility here to the customers, as they are the ones who are “selling” the service. I’ve written before about their predatory practices toward restaurants, charging businesses up to 30% of the order, and sometimes even more when they offer a promotion.
Some apps even pay to have their ordering platform pop up when someone Googles the restaurant, so the unsuspecting customer who intends to support a small local business ends up ordering through the third party platform instead. These food delivery apps offer a service that has helped people stay home and support local restaurants safely, and have given drivers a way to pay the bills after losing their jobs due to COVID-19. Some of them have reduced their charges to restaurants, helping them stay in business with takeout orders, and we need to see more of this. Mind you, they are charging the restaurants and the guests, and by taking a good chunk out of the service fees, the drivers may actually end up losing money if they were to accept every possible trip.
Here are a few more points to consider when ordering through these apps–and when deciding how much to tip your drivers.
- Most of these apps do not have a minimum order, as their service fee stays the same whether the driver is being asked to deliver, say a single fast food burger or a larger order from a restaurant. The driver’s portion of the service fee or base rate is often the same for both orders, so the tip really can make the trip worth it or not. Often the tip reflects the lower purchase price, something drivers must weigh when considering time spent, gas, and wear and tear on their own personal cars.
- I admit I have always lived in cities, closer to the center of the action, and I did not consider that apps will offer trips to drivers who may be more than 10 miles away. This is especially true in rural and suburban areas, although this also happens in cities. Therefore, drivers may not only be asked to spend 20+ minutes to pick up and deliver one order, one way, they may be asked to do so for as little as $3.00.
- Some of the apps are better at incentivizing drivers to make these trips worth their time. Several drivers noted that UberEats often did so, although usually not unless the trip has been refused a number of times. Even so, there doesn’t seem to be a standard for when or whom to incentivize, as drivers report that one driver in an area may be offered the incentive while others are not.
It’s a complex system, but it is clear that if these food delivery apps want the most reliable drivers, they will need to take better care of their contractors. Incentivizing them by making up for low ticket and lower tipping orders is a good start.
At the end of the day, having our food delivered to us is a luxury service. While it’s true that many people are new to this system and to using the apps (such as the elderly who are at greater risk out in public during a pandemic), it’s also the consumer’s obligation to educate themselves on how it works, and to opt in or out accordingly. Tipping is optional, but be aware that so is accepting these trips. Nobody should be expected to work for free.
